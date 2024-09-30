Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Buckle up, because Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Libra is here to flush away stale dynamics and help pave the way for more independence in your life — financially and otherwise. Libra’s themes of fairness and balance come into play in a big way in this week’s money tarot reading. But with two court cards from the emotional suit of cups, it’ll be important to listen to your heart, too.

If you need some energetic guidance, here are the tarot cards I pulled to help you navigate matters of money and career in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Knight Of Cups is an eternal optimist who wants to act on whatever emotions are guiding him at the moment. So when it comes to finance-related decisions this week, it’s just as important to consult your intuition as it is your logic. Listen to your gut! However, with this energy present, it’s also easy to get carried away and fall for fluffy promises of castles in the sky — so don’t completely forego your rational senses in favor of what’s making your heart flutter.

If something sounds too good to be true, investigate a little further before signing your name in black ink. Some impressive offers could sweep you off your feet this week — whether that’s for a job opportunity or a potential investment — but are you getting so caught up in a romanticization that you’re overlooking some of the logical details? Ultimately, feelings are fleeting, so when it comes to your cold hard cash, you don’t want to make decisions based on vibes and moods alone.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When it comes to money, things aren’t always fair or equitable — and when you’re on the receiving end of this disparity, it can be frustrating and anxiety-inducing. But the Justice card is swooping in this week with a promise to balance the scales, bringing consequences and rewards for people’s actions. If you’ve been working hard to stack cash and make ends meet, this could be a time when you finally start seeing more results from your efforts and can relieve some stress. However, if you feel like you’ve been off your game with budgeting or being over-indulgent, the Justice card is also a reminder that you get what you bring — so if you’re willing to put in the work and do what’s right, you’ll eventually be able to resolve some of your stresses.

It may also be time to take things into your own hands and stand up for what’s right for you. If there’s a Venmo request sitting in your account that a friend still hasn’t fulfilled, send them a reminder. If you’re being asked to do things outside of your job description at work without being compensated for it, it’s time for a conversation.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

When it comes to being taken seriously in the professional world, it might sometimes feel like you have to check your emotions at the door and put on a poker face. But this week, allow yourself to wear your heart on your sleeve and make some decisions from the heart. The Queen Of Cups is the ultimate force of compassionate leadership. She’s emotionally intelligent, connected to her intuition, and aware of other people’s feelings. And right now, you need to let these qualities shine through in your career, too. Swallowing down your sensitivities and acting purely cold and rational isn’t necessarily the best way to gain respect and power. Meaningful human-to-human interaction involves empathy, kindness, and consideration — and there’s plenty of room for that in your work life this week.

You don’t have to sacrifice your strength or authority to show your softer side and honor your intuitive senses. Do your job with care and compassion right now and you’ll be surprised by the success you can attract.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.