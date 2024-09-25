Eclipse season is in full force as October rolls around, as the second of this fall’s two back-to-back eclipses serves as the month’s opening act. The new moon solar eclipse in Libra rises on Oct. 2, and it’s here to reveal some new paths that can lead to more independence and balanced relationships if you choose to follow them. The spiritual meaning of October’s solar eclipse is about restoring a sense of equality within your closest connections and finding ways to stay true to yourself, no matter how close you get to other people.

New moons are considered the starting point of each monthly lunar cycle, and they take place when the sun and moon join one another at the same point in the zodiac. Solar eclipses occur when a new moon hits right alongside either the North or South Node of Destiny — two lunar-related points in astrology that relate to people’s fate and spiritual purpose.

Currently, the North and South Nodes are in the signs of Aries and Libra respectively, and October’s solar eclipse takes place just a few degrees away from the South Node — which represents comfort zones that you’re destined to outgrow to reach your full potential. New moons are generally a time of renewal and new beginnings, but because this eclipse is happening on the release-oriented South Node, the fresh starts will require you to let go of the past, too.

Tiffani Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Eclipses can bring big changes and rapid-fire restructuring to your life, but if you align with the spiritual meaning of October’s solar eclipse, it’ll be easier to integrate its lessons.

Solar Eclipse In Libra’s Spiritual Meaning

This is the last eclipse that’ll take place in the cardinal air sign Libra until 2033, so while new moons always bring people a fresh start of some sort, this lunation will simultaneously wrap up some old storylines, too — especially when it comes to relationships. The spiritual meaning of October’s solar eclipse is about adjusting based on what’s working and what isn’t in your bonds with other people. Because the solar eclipse will be in close conjunction with the communicative planet Mercury, you may receive some important news from or about a partner, or have a realization that allows you to break through some walls that have been keeping you from feeling confident in your independence. As this eclipse cycle approaches its finale, Mercury’s logical-minded influence can also help you see your future path clearly.

Focus on setting firm but kind boundaries and approach your interpersonal relationships seriously.

Additionally, love planet Venus — Libra’s ruling planet, and subsequently the cosmic ruler of this lunation — will be in a gorgeous grand water trine with passionate Mars and down-to-business Saturn during the eclipse. Venus and Mars are key relationship planets, so having them work together in a magical triad with Saturn’s mature and responsible energy is blessing everyone with the ability to level up their partnerships. Focus on setting firm but kind boundaries and approach your interpersonal relationships seriously, as fair-weathered friendships and imbalanced dynamics simply won’t cut it now. The changes during this eclipse can help you set a solid foundation for building even better bonds in the future, so soak up all the wisdom this lunation sends your way.

How To Work With October’s Solar Eclipse

Libra is the sign that rules partnerships, so with the sun, moon, and Mercury aligning here with the South Node of Fate, it’s important to pay attention to what’s happening in your relationships. Are people showing their true colors? Are there feelings or resentments you’ve avoided addressing with someone that has become impossible to ignore? Observe the way your closest bonds make you feel and what kind of reactions you’re having to interpersonal issues that may arise. This eclipse has a lot to teach everyone about their relationship dynamics. You may be able to finally break out of an old pattern and free up space to build healthier and more supportive emotional connections in your life.

cesarrosphoto/E+/Getty Images

While new moons are often used for intention-setting or manifestation rituals, eclipses are an exception. Most astrologers and mystics consider eclipse energy too chaotic to harness for any lunar spells and instead advise that you sit back and let destiny unfold during these fateful periods. If you want to fully align yourself with the spiritual meaning of October’s solar eclipse, do your best to show up in your relationships with total honesty and transparency — to your partners and friends, but even more importantly, to yourself. Be real about your feelings and do what you can to shake up any stagnant energy. Your bonds with other people should be fluid enough to evolve as you grow, whether that means parting ways or renegotiating the energy between you.