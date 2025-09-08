Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Everyone’s nerves are probably a little frayed after the heavy reality checks of Sunday’s full moon lunar eclipse — but Monday morning has come around anyway, so the show must go on! However, with so much emotional intensity and sudden change happening during this chaotic period between eclipses, moving a little slower in the realm of career and finances is probably a good idea.

This week’s money tarot reading actually triples down on this advice, with a trio of cards that all encourage reflection, reevaluation, and slowing down in their own way. Whether you’re seeking an alternative perspective, reassessing your workload, or simply taking a moment to acknowledge your blessings, you’ll probably benefit from temporarily pressing pause.

If you want some advice on dealing with cash and career matters this week, check out the tarot cards I pulled to offer up some guidance.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Stop, drop, and take a look at your current financial situation with fresh eyes — because there may be something obvious there that’s been hiding in plain sight. The Hanged Man is a significant figure in the tarot, as he willingly dangles upside down to grant himself the ability to see the world from a different angle than he usually would. When this card shows up in a reading, it’s usually a sign that you need to pause the action in your life and give yourself a perspective check of your own.

If you’re currently weighing out some income-related decisions or trying to navigate any money drama, take a beat before you move forward. Sometimes when you’re used to looking at things in a certain way, you become blind to what’s right in front of you — it’s like trying to see what’s on the horizon when you’re still in the heart of the storm. Instead of charging ahead, make like the Hanged Man and try to see things in a different light. Slowing down will give you the space and perspective to let epiphanies come your way. After that, you’ll know what to do.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s easy to fixate on the future when it comes to finances — but along with all that future-tripping often comes some level of anxiety, too. Whether you’re worrying about the “what ifs” or simply spiraling over your current struggles, the Four of Wands asks you to take a break from the fears and give yourself a chance to celebrate your accomplishments instead.

This card depicts a happy homecoming scene, in which two joyful-looking people await your arrival with bouquets in their hands and a victory wreath hanging overhead. This symbolizes the importance of basking in the glow of the good stuff before tackling your next challenge. Instead of getting lost in money stressors, take a moment to feel grateful for what you’ve already got — whether that’s the loving people in your life, the cash that’s still in your account, or the successes you’ve had that remind you just how capable you are. Balancing out your anxiety by getting in touch with your sense of pride can help you gain both perspective and confidence.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

This is the second week in a row that the Ten of Wands has shown up in this money tarot reading, which begs the question: Are you still shouldering too much on your own and not delegating out the things that need to be delegated? Last week, the feeling of being overburdened was the source of some major financial anxiety. But this week, this heavy load is apparently being dragged around in your career life. This card depicts someone looking strained and tired as they struggle to carry a cumbersome armful of wands. Might you be carrying a bit more than you can comfortably manage at work right now, too?

Perhaps you’ve said yes to one too many projects in an effort to please your colleagues, or maybe multiple items on your to-do list somehow became emergency-level priorities all at once. No matter the case, you’ve got more weight on your shoulders right now than you should have to bear solo, and there’s no shame in seeking a helping hand. Just like the character on the card, you’ve got a community of people nearby who are willing to help lighten your load if you ask them to.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

