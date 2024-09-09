The week begins with logistics planet Mercury zooming into its rational home sign of Virgo, bringing an analytical slant to all matters of thinking and planning. This is great news if you need to do some number-crunching around finances or get your work life more organized. This is the first time Mercury is back in Virgo since its messy retrograde last month, so use this clear-minded energy to stay grounded as you navigate some of the challenges that could arise around work and finances this week.

Need some extra help making sense of what’s going on in your professional life or bank account this week? Peep the cards I pulled to guide you in this week’s career and money tarot reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

If something isn’t going well in your financial life or you’re hitting a wall with burnout, the Eight Of Cups could be a sign that it’s time to cut your losses and walk away. Whether that’s a job with little room for growth or an investment that doesn’t appear to be panning out the way you’d hoped, it may no longer be worth it to exhaust yourself trying to fit a square into a circle. While this endeavor could have worked out in a perfect world and giving up on it could feel super disappointing, things simply may not be lining up under the current circumstances. There’s no shame in deciding that its time has passed.

Don’t fall victim to a “sunk cost fallacy” mindset — which is when you keep doing something simply because you’ve already invested a significant amount of time, money, or energy into it, even if the costs have begun to outweigh the benefits. It’s better to bow out gracefully when you know something has hit its expiration date rather than stick around until the bitter end.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When bills are hitting and expenses are piling up, it can be really difficult to embrace a positive outlook or stay in an abundance mentality. But as cheesy as it sounds, even under the most difficult circumstances, there are always things to be grateful for — and the Nine Of Cups is a reminder to fully enjoy the blessings that you do have. The person depicted on the Nine Of Cups looks satisfied as he sits proudly in front of his collection of golden cups, and it’s time to remind yourself that you have plenty of reasons to feel content, too. Enjoy what you have to the fullest and trust that more abundance will always come, even if you’re in a period of hardship.

If you’re struggling with money anxiety, this card can also be an auspicious sign that more comfortable times are coming — and when they do, you should be ready to milk them for every bit of pleasure instead of feeling scarcity. Money comes and goes, but you can practice gratitude no matter how much is in your bank account.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

How’s your workload feeling right now? The Two Of Pentacles indicates that you may find yourself juggling different projects and responsibilities in your professional life this week and that staying on top of your ever-growing list of urgent items may require a major balancing act. Whether everything is hitting all at once or you’ve been spinning too many plates at work for a while now, this week will challenge you to get into a more focused state and start triaging your tasks to ensure you don’t drop the ball on anything important. Multitasking is a must, but so is getting clear on your priorities.

Because you have your hand in so many pots right now, be realistic about whether or not you’re hitting a point of overwhelm — and ask for help if needed. If you’re putting out a million fires while scrambling to keep track of deadlines, it may be helpful to delegate some tasks elsewhere, if possible. Either way, do your best to stay in the zone so you can get through this busy week without too much stress.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.