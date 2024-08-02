Summer is about to get a little sprinkling of cosmic chaos, and that’s because Mercury retrograde is kicking off just after midnight Eastern time on Aug. 5. This pesky astrological transit is infamous for its mental mix-ups, tech glitches, and communication breakdowns — so it’s generally a good time to slow down, press pause on new projects, and give yourself some wiggle room with plans. This Mercury retrograde lasts through Aug. 28, so everyone has three and a half weeks to work with this backward-moving energy. The good news? You can do plenty of things to avoid some of the usual snags this retrograde stirs up.

Fleet-footed Mercury is the planet that rules communication, timing, technology, and logistics in astrology. It stations retrograde a few times a year for a few weeks at a time, and when it does, it tends to cause slowdowns, roadblocks, and general messiness in these areas of our lives. Think embarrassing email typos, misinterpreting important conversations, or hitting traffic at the least convenient time. While some people get through these transits relatively unscathed, it can be particularly obnoxious for others, depending on where it’s hitting in their chart — or whether they’re taking any precautions to avoid the drama.

Mercury retrograde has a not-so-great reputation, but like any other astrological transit, it has plenty of silver linings if you know what to look for. These backspins are a helpful time for revisiting past ideas, being more conscious about how you communicate, and generally reviewing where you’re at with your current plans. And if you go out of your way to prepare for the usual Mercury retrograde antics, you might actually be able to use the energy to your advantage.

If you’d like to get ahead of this backspin, here are a few easy but effective rituals to help you prepare for summer’s Mercury retrograde.

Pre- & Post-Retrograde Journaling

Mercury is the planet that rules words, ideas, and communication, so journaling through this transit is a great way to honor the planet’s energy while also staying in tune with yourself. Before the retrograde begins on Aug. 4 PT/Aug. 5 ET, make a list of any logistical plans, projects, or goals you’ve currently got cooking — and identify which of these things are already in motion versus which are things you’re hoping to start.

Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images

Mercury retrograde isn’t always an easy time to launch something, so having your shiny new ideas written down to revisit post-retrograde can put your mind at ease. Instead, you can focus on reviewing and refining whatever you’re already working on.

Once the retrograde starts, track any themes that come up. Did you run into some snags? Have you found yourself circling back to something you thought was finalized? Jot these things down! Once the retrograde wraps up on Aug. 28, write out your reflections and apply what you’ve learned to your plans as you move forward.

Grounding With Protective Crystals

The earthy and mystical energy of crystal healing is an easy way to ground yourself during chaotic cosmic moments, so working with crystals ahead of Mercury retrograde is always a good idea. Black tourmaline is one of the most protective stones around, as it’s believed to absorb and transmute negative energy — so if you’ve got a lot of logistical things to work through during the retrograde, this can be a good one to have on hand. Smoky quartz is another protective crystal, and this one is great for grounding you during periods of stress and is even thought to help soothe any travel snags, in case you’ve got a vacation planned during this time.

Jim Simmen/Photographer's Choice RF/Getty Images

Whether you choose to charge your crystal with a pre-Mercury retrograde intention, meditate with it to clear your head, or simply keep it in your purse throughout the duration of the backspin, tapping into these calming frequencies can be a helpful tool for making challenging transits a little easier.

Calming Breathwork To Keep Your Chill

One of the reasons Mercury retrograde can be such a headache is because this planet governs so many logistical matters that are integral to most people’s everyday lives — things like texting, using tech devices, and getting from place to place. While these backspins are notoriously stressful, developing a calming breathwork ritual can help you slow down, find a sense of calm, and avoid some of the mix-ups that inevitably come about from rushing around through the retrograde.

While incorporating a breathing-focused meditation into your daily pre-retrograde routine could help you prep, there are quick and easy breathwork techniques that you can use before, during, and after the backspin to keep your chill.

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

For example, there’s the “pursed-lip” breathing method — which has amassed tens of millions of TikTok views — which involves taking a breath and slowly breathing out through tight, pursed lips, as if blowing out a candle in slow-motion. There’s also the TikTok-favorite “double inhale” breathing method, which is similar to a physiological sigh and can make you feel refreshed and more focused. Whatever you choose, getting in touch with your breathing is a great way to stay grounded, reduce your stress levels, and help yourself stay chill through any drama.