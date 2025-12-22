Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of December 22 - 28

Your tarot card for the week is Ten of Cups, which represents happiness, emotional stability, and gratitude, as well as a cozy sense of contentment.

It’s very much the perfect card to see as you head into the holidays, especially if you’re looking forward to seeing family and friends. This week can truly fly by, so make sure you pause often to take it all in — the twinkly lights, the festive meals, your Instagrammable outfits — and feel grateful.

The last thing you want is to look up on. Jan. 1 and think, “Wait, there did the time go?” To really lean into the warm fuzzies this week, get rid of distractions. Put down your phone, pet your dog, cook with your mom, and simply be.

Don’t have many plans this week? Enjoy the free time. The Ten of Cups reminds you to create a sense of coziness all on your own. Bake something nice, like Ina Garten’s viral brownie pudding, watch back-to-back-to-back movies, or get your very first tree.

Speaking of, have you decided what your Christmas theme is? On TikTok, many people are joking that it’s a rite of passage to stumble upon your go-to decor. Are you a snowman girl? Or more of a nutcracker freak? Embark on a mission this week to find a few collectibles that light you up.

If you’re worried about seeing family in the days ahead, take this card as a good sign. The Ten of Cups indicates that get-togethers could go smoother than anticipated, especially if you decide right now that you’re going to have a nice time, no matter what.

There might even be a sense of forgiveness in the air, like everyone is trying their best to get along. It might hinge on a slight “fake it ‘til you make it” mentality, so see how it feels to be extra cheery, even if you’re secretly annoyed.

If dinner does go south despite your best efforts, that’s OK. Focus on what you can control, like how long you stay. It would also be helpful to step outside and do some self-reiki, which is an ideal way to calm yourself down. For the most part, though, you should experience a genuine sense of contentment in the days ahead, so enjoy!

