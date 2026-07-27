It’s the first full week of Leo season, and we’re heading into it with Mercury finally out of its pesky retrograde period. Let the real summertime vibes begin! For this week’s collective tarot reading, I pulled the Strength card, and there’s truly no more appropriate energy for the first week of Leo season than this. Strength is quite literally the tarot card associated with the zodiac sign of Leo, so its themes are inherently reflected in the current cosmic landscape.

In many ways, this card’s message is pretty self-explanatory, as it’s about — you guessed it — strength. However, it’s less about physical prowess, and more about the kind that comes from deep within your heart, mind, and spirit. The card depicts a woman wrangling a lion (we see you, Leos!) using nothing but the gentle touch of her bare hands and a whole lot of bravery. There are no chains, cages, weapons, armor, or any other displays of brute strength or violence here. There’s simply her cool, calm, and collected demeanor in the face of a deadly animal. An infinity symbol spins above her flower-crown-adored head, representing the limitless sources of strength that live within her. Even when it feels like nothing’s left, you’ll discover that you’ve got at least a few drops left in the tank that’ll get you through.

Whatever happens over the coming week is asking you to find your strength — which means believing in yourself enough to know you’ve got what it takes to do hard things. If you’re facing challenges and feel like the universe is testing you, use this as an opportunity to stay in your power and never give up. Alternately, you may be dealing with more positive situations that remind you of the strong and courageous person you’ve grown into. Either way, have confidence in your ability to stay the course, face your fears, and maintain grace no matter what life throws your way. You may not have control over other people or the circumstances you’ve found yourself in, but you know you can always trust yourself to have your own back.

You’re stronger than you think you are, and this week, the tarot wants you to know it. Soak up all the Leo season courage and confidence you can and move forward with more empowerment and self-love than you had before.