Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of June 1 - 7

Your pull for the week is the Ace of Wands, a card that represents inspiration, momentum, and exciting new energy. It feels right to see it on the first day of the month: You just flipped your calendar, turned to a fresh page in your planner, and now have 30 days stretched out before you to fill with get-togethers and goals.

The Ace of Wands hints at a creative spark, too, which could explain why you’re craving something different. Instead of signing up for your usual workouts, you might be in the mood for a random ballet lesson or a rock climbing sesh. Walking clubs are great for getting out and making friends, so don’t hesitate to find one near you.

Speaking of, don’t be surprised if you blow up your group chat, too. Even if you’re usually the quiet one, you might feel the urge to invite your besties to various oddball events, whether it’s a wine tasting, a jewelry making class, or an early-2000s dance night. Take a moment this week to get a few quirky outings on the books.

One hint? Don’t wait for anyone. While it’s always fun to dance and dine with friends, the Ace of Wands is an empowering card that reminds you to do things alone. If your best friend doesn’t want to go to yoga or your partner doesn’t feel up to seeing a movie, do it anyway! Don’t wait around for someone to go with you and risk missing out. Just go.

The Ace of Wands is also a sign that you’ll be full of fresh ideas at work. It’s natural to go through slumps where you feel too stressed or scattered to get anything done. This week your motivation should come rushing back, so take advantage of the onslaught of inspo. Instead of stressing, let yourself have fun again, and it should help the creative juices flow even faster.

In your love life, this card suggests you’ll want to take the reins and make things happen. Forget about passively scrolling the apps or waiting around for a text. If you’re feeling antsy, be the one to plan a date for Friday. Ask out your crush. Be the first to text back. If you’re in a relationship, this might look like whisking your partner away for a surprise getaway this weekend.

The Ace of Wands encourages bold action — so don’t be afraid to take a few risks.

For more, check out your horoscope.