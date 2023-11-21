Even if you live for a fun, active group chat, you have to admit they can quickly get out of control. While one person is sending paragraphs about their first date, another is trying to organize brunch amidst someone else sending back-to-back TikToks. It’s a lot to take in, which is why some zodiac signs stay silent.

Instead of responding to every message the way a chatty air sign might, other members of the zodiac prefer to lurk in the background of a group chat. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this is the go-to move for certain water signs, as they tend to get overwhelmed by an onslaught of messages. They’re happy to occasionally glance at their phone to see what’s going on, but they’re choosy about when to respond.

On the other end of the spectrum are earth sign placements, who have been known to straight up ignore their texts on purpose. They’re notoriously tough to reach, so you can bet they didn’t notice that everyone made plans to meet up. If you want to see them, you’ll have to send a couple of private messages — and then cross your fingers they’ll respond.

The reaction to the chaos of a group chat has a lot to do with a sign’s ruling planet as well as their element, says Garbis. It all impacts how certain people communicate, especially via their phones. Below are the three zodiac signs most likely to stay silent in a group chat, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thanks to their fire sign energy, Aries is the type to start a conversation in a group chat, only to forget about it moments later. According to Garbis, they’re always looking for the next moment of excitement in their day, and that rarely includes stopping to respond to a lengthy text thread.

It takes a lot to keep this sign’s attention, so it’s not unheard of for an Aries to go silent for days at a time. “It’s not that they don’t like to chat,” Garbis says. “It’s just that they quickly move on with their life.” They also tend to lose their phone at the bottom of their bag, which lowers the chance of a response even more.

That said, Aries does like to know the tea, so even if they aren’t taking the time to actually text back, you can bet they’re glancing down at their lock screen whenever something spicy is being shared.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus needs three to five business days to respond to a group chat. And no, it doesn’t matter if you ping them five times. The bull of the zodiac will always take their sweet time before they write back.

As an earth sign ruled by Venus, they’re all about preserving the peace and tranquility of their day — and that rarely involves keeping up with an onslaught of texts. Sometimes they’re so silent in the group chat, you forget they’re even there. And really, Taurus wouldn’t have it any other way.

To put it bluntly, “Taurus will do anything to get out of a group chat,” Garbis says. “They would rather watch paint dry than talk to a bunch of people at once, so they may let the chat unfold before exiting it — or put their phone on silent.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Invite a Scorpio to the group chat and get ready to never hear from them again. This sign likes to lurk on the outskirts of a conversation just like a scorpion lurks under a rock, says Garbis. They’ll peek in every now and again to see what’s going on, but they won’t necessarily interact.

According to Garbis, a Scorpio’s silence in a group chat has a lot to do with overthinking. This water sign will type a whole paragraph and then decide not to hit send after weighing the pros and cons of getting involved.

When a Scorpio goes quiet in a group chat, it could also mean they’re protecting their energy. This intuitive sign is good at reading a room, so they’ll back away slowly if a conversation feels too fast-paced or over the top.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer