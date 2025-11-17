Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 17 - 23

Your pull for the week is the Queen of Pentacles — a card that points to generosity, warmth, and comfort, as well as a sense of practicality.

Since pentacle cards are tied to the earth, it looks like it’ll be a big week for the homebodies. For some of you, it might mean literally staying in and enjoying your rent. This card is all about self-care, and it also reminds you to check in with yourself. When was the last time you took a nap? Ordered takeout? Luxuriated in a bath? If it’s been a minute, you know what to do...

For others, the Queen of Pentacles is a reminder to stay as grounded as possible, especially when life gets busy. Whether you’re scrambling to meetings, traveling to see family, or barely keeping up with your social calendar, try not to lose yourself in the mix. Even a few deep breaths or the “five-finger hack” can bring you back down, so pause and try it. It’s what the Queen would do.

Don’t be surprised if you feel a little more mature this week, too, almost as if life’s lessons have finally started to sink into your brain. Instead of leaving things to the last second, letting your phone battery die, or running late to work, you’ll feel inspired to plan ahead.

If it helps, frame it as doing something nice for the future version of you. What will she need in the morning? I bet she’d appreciate a glass of water by her bed. What’s the weather looking like tomorrow? Go ahead and tuck a cardigan in her bag. She’ll want it at work.

The Queen of Pentacles is also resourceful card, which means there’s a good chance you’ll be full of genius quick-fixes when life throws problems your way. If not, try to stay curious — not stressed — if or when things do go wrong. In those moments, it’s tempting to give up the second you get frustrated, but see how it feels to give yourself a second to reassess instead. The solution might form before your eyes.

The energy of this card also reminds you to live life for yourself — not your mom, sister, friends, or social media feed. This week, it might mean lying low and sketching out your schedule for the rest of the year, catching up on cleaning, or resting. Sure, it might mean you won’t have anything super interesting to share at brunch next Sunday, but that’s fine. Sometimes you just have to do you.

