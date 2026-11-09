Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 9 - 15

As this week begins, the moon will be at the opening moment of a brand-new cycle, as November’s new moon officially perfects at exactly 2:02 a.m. ET on Monday morning. Get ready to set some intentions! This new moon is hitting in mysterious and moody Scorpio — one of the most secretive and enigmatic signs of the bunch — which is why it feels very appropriate to see the Moon card as a symbol for what to expect from this week’s energy and how to approach it. Trust that right now, things are not what they seem.

In astrology, the moon symbolizes your inner world, maternal qualities, emotions, and the things that make people feel cozy and comfortable. In the tarot, however, this luminary has a very different vibe. The Moon card is about all the things that are currently hidden from your view, whether that’s simply a vantage point issue or via an intentional act of deceit. Either way, it’s a good indication that you’re probably in the dark about something. There are things going on in the background that you’re currently unaware of — and while you may know that’s the case, there’s no telling exactly what pieces are missing from your puzzle.

With that in mind, it’s best to take things take things slower and steadier than usual. The fact is, you probably don’t have all the facts, and there’s likely some pretty important information that you’re currently lacking — so it’s best to wait until you’re able to get more of the story before you solidify any major decisions. This is reflected in the current astrology too, as both communication-centered Mercury and relationship-oriented Venus are currently retrograding, making it difficult to find clarity or make sense of things. Thankfully, both backspins come to an end this Friday, Nov. 13. Perhaps at that point, everyone will begin receiving a little more of the insight that the Moon card seems to have been shrouding from view.

There is one area in which the moon’s meaning in tarot overlaps with the moon’s meaning in astrology, and that’s when it comes to intuition. If you know that you can’t rely on facts alone to bring you clarity right now, the next best thing you can do is trust your gut. When you ask yourself a question this week — even one that you think you know the answer to — check in with your higher self before assuming. Is your heart and spirit telling you something you didn’t expect? With the Moon card here, I’d listen if so.