Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s a new month, and this week’s energy is building up to a powerful new moon that hits on Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET. Under these cosmic conditions, letting go of the past is going to be integral to your ability to move forward into a brighter and more successful future. Mental planet Mercury and value-oriented Venus are still retrograde, both of which have a heavy impact on matters of money, timing, and working relationships.

However, Wednesday brings a helpful turning point in both backspins, as Mercury will align with the confidence-boosting sun for a Mercury cazimi, while Venus will positively connect with prosperous planet Jupiter. Both of these aspects allow you to turn some of your retrograde lemons into lemonade. You may be able to access more clarity around where you’d like to steer your career and what you’d like to prioritize financially.

This week’s money tarot reading reflects this transitional energy beautifully, so if you’d like a little bit of energetic guidance in the realms of career and cash flow, check out the cards I pulled for the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Mercury retrograde can really do a number on financial endeavors, as it has a way of mixing up details, misaligning schedules, and throwing a wrench in logistical matters of all kinds. It’s very possible that there have been some seemingly lucrative leads that wound up evaporating into thin air, or frustrating setbacks that have taken the wind out of your sails in regards to a specific investment you felt hopeful about. It’s never fun to deal with losses or feel like you’ve fumbled a chance to buff up your bank account. Much like the figure on the Five Of Cups, who’s mournfully looking upon the three overturned chalices in front of him, you may be upset over the opportunities that have gone down the drain. Who could blame you?

Here’s the thing: Behind the character on the card sits two more chalices, upright and ready to be taken advantage of. This symbolizes the fact that not all hope is lost. You still have plenty of viable resources well within your reach, and all you have to do is turn around and take notice of them. It’s natural to feel bummed about a missed opportunity, but don’t spend so much time crying over spilled milk that you fail to see the abundance that’s still available to you.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Having to deal with financial struggles is overwhelming and all-consuming, and it can leave you feeling incredibly powerless. Of course, all of this heavily exacerbates feelings of anxiety, fear, and stress. However, the Chariot has just pulled up to remind you that you have a lot more control than you think. In fact, you may not realize it, but you’re the one in the driver’s seat here — so it’s time to start preparing for your journey.

Instead of letting your worries paralyze you into inaction or confusion, sit down and trust yourself to make some decisions. What is your destination and goal when it comes to stabilizing your finances? Can you start mapping out a path that will get you to where you want to go? Do you have some metaphorical gas in your tank that can sustain you as you make your journey? Once the Chariot arrives, it puts the keys in your hands and asks you to take the wheel. Don’t second guess your ability to make decisions or have your own back. Hop into your chariot and start following your own directions.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

With so much heavy retrograde energy swirling through the cosmos this week, you may feel like career matters are in flux. Projects are likely hitting delays, potential opportunities could feel overly opaque, and strained communication could make it difficult to feel like you know what’s coming next. And you know what? That’s OK! The Wheel Of Fortune can only be spun by the hand of fate, and this week, it’ll behoove you to step back and let the universe cook.

This card symbolizes life’s ever-changing nature, so know that there may be some major energy shifts at play when it comes to your professional life. The Wheel of Fortune serves as a reminder that nothing is fixed, and circumstances are always changing form. Sometimes you’re up, and sometimes you’re down — but you’ll never be stuck in one place forever. Embrace an open-minded and flexible mindset this week, as unexpected shifts could impact your work or surprising career opportunities could fall into your lap. You never know what your professional destiny has in store for you.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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