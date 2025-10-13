Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 13 - 19

Your card for the week is the Three of Swords, which represents heartbreak, sadness, and separation. Not going to lie, the days ahead won’t be fun. Instead of wishing for what you can’t have, however, the Three of Swords suggests you embrace the melancholy and see what it’s trying to tell you. The appearance of this card could be a sign that you’ve been stuffing your emotions down, and they’re officially ready to come up.

While you don’t have to wallow at home or stare out the subway window while listening to The Cure — unless you want to, of course — stay open to the idea of acknowledging how you feel, and maybe even naming a few things that have been weighing heavy on your mind. It could be a good time to journal or have a long think in the shower. If you really need to vent, pop in your headphones and talk to yourself while you go for a walk. Therapists says it’s a great way to process your problems and begin to let go — all without having to call your mom.

When the Three of Swords pops up in a tarot reading, it often means you’re about to have some sort of breakthrough. In a weird way, it’s actually a card you can get excited about. Who knows? If you take the time to sit with your emotions, you might come out the other side feeling light and free. If not, it’s still a good first step.

The Three of Swords can also point to a betrayal. (Cue the dramatic music!) In your relationship, that might look like something simple, like a partner not texting back when you asked them to, or something bigger. In your friendships, it’s possible someone might let you down. At work, you might feel like a colleague is getting credit for your ideas.

Remember what you’re worth. Hold on tight. Next week will be brighter.

