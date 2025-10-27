Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 27 - November 2

Your card for the week is the Two of Cups, which represents partnership, unity, connection, and attraction, as well as the art of working together. It’s a good sign not only for your love life, but for pretty much every other area, too.

Having this card in your tarot reading basically means the world will be working with you, instead of against you, in the days ahead. Keep an eye out for a sense of ease, especially during one-on-one convos. Whether it’s with a partner, coworker, or friend, notice how it feels like you’re clicking with them all on a cosmic level.

At work, the harmony might look like a boss loving all of your ideas or a coworker (maybe the one who usually has it out for you?) being a little nicer than usual. If they bring you a pumpkin spice latte, don’t give them the side-eye. They’re likely just trying to make amends.

Since this is a cups card, emotions will be overflowing all week long. Within your friendships, one of your besties might send a five-paragraph expressing how much you mean to them while another comes out of the woodwork with an apology. What starts as a surface-level chat can quickly go deep.

This card is a particularly positive if you’re in a relationship, or even the early stages of dating. It’ll feel like you and your partner are reading each other’s minds as you anticipate needs and check in at just the right moments. As a bonus, you could be extra into your partner, even more so than usual.

Since everything will be in flow this week, it’s the perfect time to talk about the future. Have you been itching for your partner to move in? Do you want to take a Hinge connection to the next level? The Two of Cups suggests it’s a good time to have a meeting of the minds, and it also hints that you’ll be on the same page during your chat.

On an individual level, this card can mean you’ll sort out conflicting emotions or confusing thoughts that have been bouncing around in your brain. Instead of lying awake at night, you’ll either sort it out — or decide once and for all to let it go. As soon as you do, it’ll free you up to feel easy and peaceful.

For more, check out your horoscope.