A Cheese Advent Calendar Is Coming To Walmart Next Month

Calling all camembert connoisseurs, all Havarti heads, all cheese lovers in general: This holiday season, you can buy a 12 Days of Cheese holiday calendar from Walmart. Lactose intolerance? Never heard of her!

Walmart is partnering with Tasty to provide you with a dozen days of dairy delights. We’re talking sharp cheddar. We’re talking mozzarella and cheddar. We’re talking unique blends of jalapeño pepper and cheddar. That’s all the classic cheese hits you know and love, as well as some new favorites. For 12 days in a row, you’ll be able to pop open one of the numbered doors on your calendar and pop a piece of cheese into your mouth. Could you craft a DIY cheese calendar? Sure, but then you’d know where all of the cheeses are, spoiling that surprise. And we all know that surprise cheese is the best cheese.

Starting Nov. 1, you can find the Tasty 12 Days of Cheese holiday calendar at Walmart stores across the country. How much will such cheese-centric bliss cost you? A herd of cattle? A pepper jack pox upon future generations? Nope, just $9.98. Money may not be able to buy you happiness, but you can get a box of 12 pieces of cheese for ten bucks and that’s close enough.

Walmart

This is, of course, not the food aisle’s first foray into cheese-themed calendars. In 2018, Target launched a 24-day cheese Advent calendar. It included a range of cheese like Jarslberg, Applewood, and Red Leicester for $20. Not to be outdone, last year Aldi released a 24-day cheese calendar. For $15, you could enjoy everything from Edam to gouda for 24 days in a row. While Tasty’s latest creation is only a 12-day calendar, nothing is stopping you from buying two and doubling your days of cheese celebration.

If you really want to round out your holiday calendar experience, you’ll want to check out the Tasty 12 Days of Wine calendar ($69.98) and the Tasty 12 Days of Chocolate calendar ($9.98). As their names suggest, the calendars come with 12-days worth of wine and chocolate, respectively. There are samplings of ruby cocoa strawberry hearts, milk chocolate sea salted caramel snowmen, and dark chocolate ganache trees. There are single servings of bubbly rosé, red blends, and blood orange wines. If you need to lie down for a moment and process, I understand.

Each of the three calendars work well on their own but are best enjoyed as a bundle. For under $100, you can enjoy a daily dose of wine, cheese, and chocolate. Truly a Christmas miracle.