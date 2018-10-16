Sound the alarms, my cheesy friends, because this is brie-ly happening: Target is carrying a $20 cheese advent calendar for the 2018 holiday season, bringing all of your dizziest, dairy-laden daydreams to life. If you've been on the cheese beat for awhile, then you probably already know that there was a cheese advent calendar that went viral in 2017; unfortunately for cheese eaters stateside, it was only available in the UK. But now, according to a press release, British food blogger's Annem Hobson's creation from "So Wrong It's Nom" is hitting the U.S. in a big way, proving that all gouda things come to those who wait.

"Thousands of Americans have showed their continued support for my #CheeseNotChoc campaign," said Hobson in a press release. "Over the past year, I’ve had countless Tweets and emails asking me to try my best to get the calendar to the US. I’m absolutely thrilled we’ve managed to make this dream come true. With every single cheesy invention I make, I want to bring the fans along the journey. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

The calendars will retail for $20 in participating Target retail stores; it doesn't have an official release date yet, but if you want to stay ~in the know~, you can head to the cheese advent calendar website (what a time to be alive and on the internet!), where the creators will keep all the cheese stans updated.

Like any veritable muenster for cheese, you may be wondering what exactly is in the advent calendar — and they have released information, just so you can get a sneak peek of what to expect (and know what kind of bread/crackers/jam situation you want to put yourself in before buying, because duh).

If you don't want cheese-related spoilers, turn back now!!

OK, if you're still here and want to know what kinds of cheeses you'll get in this calendar, the press release has announced it will variety of Jarslberg (aka, the cheese Andy's boyfriend yells at her about in The Devil Wears Prada), Applewood (a smoky, British cheese with paprika notes), Ilchester Mature Cheddar (a creamy cheesy with "earthy tangy notes"), Ilchester Red Leicester Cheese (a "smooth" and "nutty" cheese), and Ilchester Wensleydale with cranberries (a "smooth" and "creamy" cheese with, well, CRANBERRIES).

The cheeses are all vegetarian-friendly, and obviously bread-friendly, which is how I hope anyone who is purchasing this cheese advent calendar plans to consume. Better yet — has there ever been a more perfect opportunity to pair two advent calendars than this one and the Bonne Maman jam calendar that recently restocked on Amazon?

Picture yourself, every day before Christmas, buying one of those dollar croissants at the coffee stand on the street, spreading it with your Bonne Maman jam, and enjoying it with your holiday cheese — I SWOON. I WEEP. I CHEESE!!

See y'all in the epic fight that's about to go down in the Target refrigerated section, y'all, and happy holidays.