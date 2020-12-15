Sex & Relationships
These Are Taurus' Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
The stubborn, practical, and always composed Taurus may seem hard to get through. But one light touch in the right place will bring the bull’s wild side out to play. If you’re wanting to seduce this sensual Earth sign, knowing Taurus' erogenous zones will be super handy. According to astrologers, there are three sensitive spots on a Taurus' body that you should definitely know about.
First, it's important to know that each part of the human body is ruled by one of the 12 zodiac signs. It starts at the top of the head with Aries, the first sign in the zodiac, and ends at the feet, which is ruled by Pisces, the last sign in the zodiac. As the second sign in the zodiac, Taurus rules the neck.
"If you think about it, the neck is absolutely critical to our sensory awareness," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "The neck’s range of motion allows our heads to move, which then allows our eyes, nose, and ears to hone in on sights, smells and sounds that give our brains critical information about our surroundings. Because of the neck's involvement with our senses, it makes perfect sense that Taurus, the ruler of the neck, gets very turned on by all the five senses and is considered to be one of the most sensual signs of the whole zodiac."
According to Semos, Venus-ruled Taurus tends to respond to anything "classy" or luxe that triggers their five senses. For instance, scented candles, high-end perfumes or colognes, five-star meals, smooth wine, sultry music, and exquisite decor can get a Taurus excited. But if you want to thrill them in a simpler way, these are the erogenous zones you should focus on.
Sources
Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils
Clarisse Monahan, astrologer