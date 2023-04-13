Find Out Which Taylor Swift Era Suits You With This TikTok Filter

Calling all Swifties: Taylor Swift’s eras finally have their own signature makeup style, thanks to a new filter on TikTok. The eye-catching feature gives you a seriously stunning makeup look to match the cover of your favorite album, so if you’re not sure what to wear to the Eras tour, this filter might be able to give you a little makeup inspo.

You don’t have to dress for revenge to get a T-Swift-inspired makeover. The Taylor Swift Eras Makeup filter, which was created by TikTok user @art_by__alyssa, transforms all of Swift’s 10 studio albums into a show-stopping eye and lip makeup look based on the corresponding album cover, making it possible to figure out which album you are once and for all. Instead of randomly selecting a look for you, though, the filter takes you through all stages of Swift’s career. To make it even more fun, you can also use the filter with a sound called “Updated album sound,” which features recordings of Swift’s voice saying the titles of each album either in a song or an interview.

The effect starts with a blue butterfly eye shadow and eyeliner combo with fake face gems and a soft pink lip in honor of the artist’s 2006 debut album Taylor Swift, followed by a glamorous bronze eye shadow and pretty pink lip that gives off major Fearless vibes. Speak Now stans will be instantly transported to the days of listening to the 2010 record in their childhood bedroom when they see the album’s purple and gold eye makeup and dark pink lip color, and Red fans won’t be surprised to see their favorite album gets a moody maroon eye shadow and dark red lipstick.

1989 keeps things youthful with another bold red lip, a light purple eye shadow base, and a whimsical white cloud and bird design on the eyelids. Reputation, on the other hand, channels Swift’s rebellious side with a deep red lip, thick black eyeliner, and impressive snake detailing over the eyelids. Lover features a mostly baby pink eye shadow look with hints of blue and purple, tiny hearts around the eye, and an equally sweet pink lip color to match.

Just like the 2020 record’s album artwork, the Folklore makeup sticks to a monochromatic scheme with black and white eyeliner, grey eye shadow and matching star details around the eyes, and a plain pink lip. Meanwhile, Evermore sticks with tasteful copper eye makeup and a dark pink lip. Finally, Swift’s most recent release, Midnights, features a flirty purple and blue smoky eye with *bejeweled* sparkle details near the eyes and a reddish-pink lip to complete the look.

Some people, like @imallergictovanilla, feel as though the corresponding makeup look confirms their love for their favorite album even more, while others such as @willowthemirrorball have seemingly developed a newfound appreciation for Swift’s older albums like Fearless.

TikTok’s favorite Swiftie @mikaelarellano, AKA the creator of the “Bejeweled” dance, even got in on the action, claiming the Midnights makeup was “giving Euphoria.” He’s not wrong.

From the pop star’s debut self-titled record to the Midnights era, the Taylor Swift Eras Makeup filter covers it all, and will totally get you hyped for your Eras tour stop.