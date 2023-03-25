To security’s dismay on March 24, a swarm of Swifties rushed down the aisles toward the stage to record Taylor Swift’s “secret songs” up close on their phones during her Eras Tour stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For every Eras concert, the 12-time Grammy winner handpicks two songs that aren’t already on her 3-hour setlist to perform exclusively that night — and she gifted the Sin City audience with acoustic performances of “Our Song” from her oldest album (2006’s self-titled debut) and “Snow on the Beach” from her newest album (2022’s Midnights).

Those enthusiastic fans quickly posted their videos on social media to alert the rest of the fandom at home which two songs the 33-year-old superstar delivered this time. This Bustle editor was among the people who helped reveal the secret song selections on Twitter, which incited excited replies from remote Swifties such as “y’all really won tonight with the surprise songs” and “i’m gonna throw myself off a f*cking balcony.”

Here’s a running list of every secret song the “Lavender Haze” singer has performed, so far, during her 52-show Eras Tour. To stay up to date on all of Swift’s secret songs, bookmark this story.

March 24: Las Vegas Secret Songs

“Snow on the Beach” from Midnights

“Our Song” from Taylor Swift

March 18: Swift City Secret Songs

*Glendale, Ariz., was renamed Swift City during opening weekend

“this is me trying” from folklore

“State of Grace” from Red

March 17: Swift City Secret Songs

*Glendale, Ariz., was renamed Swift City during opening weekend

“Tim McGraw” from Taylor Swift

“mirrorball” from folklore

This post will be updated every week with the Swift’s latest secret song selections.