Whether you're struggling with loud neighbors, living above a busy street, or you just can't stand the true silence of your bedroom at night, the best fans for white noise can perform dual purposes: keeping your bedroom cool while filling the airwaves with a light background noise that can lull you to sleep. But, there are a lot of fans out there, ranging from small ones that are whisper quiet to workhorses that might be too loud for you. So, what should you look for in a white noise fan?

First and foremost, keep your space in mind as you shop for the best fan for sleeping. There are plenty of fans for white noise that come in a variety of types, from a taller tower fan to a box fan you might place in your window. This may go without saying but, the larger your bedroom, the more powerful you'll want your fan to be. However, if you're primarily looking for a fan for the white noise it provides instead of its cooling features, room size might not matter quite as much as you shop. And, if you are looking to mimic the sound of a white noise fan without any of the breeze, you might be better off with a white noise machine reviewers love.

I've done the legwork and pored over Amazon reviews and "best of" lists and can say that the 10 fans below are the best white noise fans you can buy. Keep scrolling.

1. A Popular Box Fan For White Noise: Genesis Box Fan

White noise sleepers widely consider box fans (like this one from Genesis) to be one of the best options, because they're often the loudest. This one has three speed settings you can operate with the convenient dial. It features a copper motor, and it's great for a constant sound. Over 1,800 Amazon users have weighed in and give this box fan an average 4.6-star rating. Plus, the manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

What reviewers say: " Good white noise [...] I bought this specifically because reviews say it is loud, well it sure is! I use this fan mainly to drown out noise while I try to sleep and it works great. Good airflow and is very sturdy."

2. A Small Tower White Noise Fan: Lasko Platinum Desktop Wind Tower

If you're looking for a compact fan for your apartment, this small but powerful oscillating tower should do the trick. It has three speeds, a stacked design to save space, and two separate sections that pivot for even wider coverage. It comes in a few different colors, if you have a preference as to which style you place on your bedside table or desk.

What reviewers say: "Love this fan. I was looking for a fan that was not [too] big but that had very good white noise for sleeping. This one was perfect."

3. A Powerful, Industrial White Noise Fan: Air King Industrial Grade Fan

According to many reviewers, the Air King fans are the way to go if you want plenty of power as well as a soothing white noise. This floor fan has a pivoting head, powder-coated steel blades, and a mounting option for more versatility. It measures 20 inches in width, but it comes in a few different sizes if this isn't the best one for your space.

What reviewers say: "Great for white noise. If you crank it up to high it's basically an airplane propeller blowing air around. This thing is awesome. Might not even need an air conditioner this summer..."

4. A Low-Profile Personal White Noise Fan: Honeywell 2-Speed Personal Fan

If you want something that's noticeable, but bit more subtle, there's the Honeywell personal fan. It has two speeds and it fits on desks, tabletops, and nightstands. With a one-year warranty in case you run into any issues, this fan is a safe home purchase that plenty of Amazon reviewers wish they had found sooner.

What reviewers say: "This is the second fan of this version I bought to replace one that went out after about 8 years of constant use. We use this fan in our bedroom for some white noise but it also produces a great breeze for cooling. I like the multiple settings and that it easily blends into our decor. I have no complaints about this little fan and it works perfectly for our needs."

5. A Stronger (& Louder) Fan For Your Whole Room: Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

"I use the small vornado fans," says Reddit user rfgrunt in a post about white noise fans. "Very good quality, has lasted years with nightly use." It's ideal for someone who likes a ton of air flow because it uses a signature vortex technology that circulates up to 70 feet. Instead of hearing the mechanical sound of blades, though, you actually hear whooshing air.

What reviewers say: "This fan is a monster. Went above and beyond my expectations. Very well built, easy to use, and POWERFUL! Close your eyes and buy it if you need a quick relief and a cold breeze of air in this hot summer. Yes, the white noise puts me in a deep sleep every night. I should have bought this earlier. Happy happy happy!"

6. An Oscillating Table White Noise Fan: Holmes Lil' Blizzard Oscillating Table Fan

The Holmes Lil' Blizzard is surprisingly loud for such a small fan, and the oscillating motor adds to the white noise. It also has two speed settings and you can tilt the head any which way. The front of the fan can be easily pulled apart to make cleaning it a breeze, and it comes with the backing of over 6,000 Amazon reviews.

What reviewers say: "I have been using this fan every night for three months as white noise without any issues. It’s pretty powerful for its size and the noise is what I needed. The oscillating option is a nice bonus."

7. A Portable White Noise Fan: O2COOL Clip Fan

This battery-operated clip fan measures in at only 5 inches, so it’s a great option for traveling, and according to reviewers — it delivers just the right amount of white noise for sleeping. The head pivots 360 degrees, so you can aim the direction of airflow in any direction you choose. Pro tip: The clip is perfect for attaching the fan to your headboard or bedside table.

What reviewers say: "Great Little Fan! [...] I love that it clips onto anything. I love that it can point in any direction. I love that it's small, but still delivers a good amount of air. I would happily be able to sleep to the quiet white noise it makes."

8. A Powerful Fan That Cools Like An AC: Lasko High-Velocity Pro Pivoting Utility Fan

The Lasko utility fan has a pivoting high-velocity airstream blower that outputs loads of air and a nice constant noise. It's ideal for super hot sleepers (one reviewer even called it the "best thing since air conditioning"), but it's not so loud that you can't fall asleep.

What reviewers say: "I like how sturdy this fan is and how much air it puts out. The air is very strong on the highest setting. It’s very easy to move the blower to make the air blow in whatever direction you want it to. It is very easy to operate and adjust. It is a little heavy but that’s for the better. I use this fan to keep me cool at night and generate white noise because I can’t sleep without the sound of a fan."

9. A "Wind Machine" White Noise Fan: Lasko 3300 Wind Machine

This Lasko Wind Machine has a large 20-inch pivoting head for optimum air flow, and a convenient carrying handle to move it from room to room. This fan has three different speeds so you can pick your preference and weighs under 10 pounds, making it easy to lift and move.

What reviewers say: "I bought this fan about 3 years ago and had it running close to 24 hours a day 7 days a week. It finally gave out a few days ago and will now only turn at half its [original] speed. It put out a good amount of air and served as a white noise machine as well. I highly [recommend] this if you have trouble sleeping without background noise."

10. A Tiny White Noise Machine: Marpac Dohm Sound Machine Fan

Whether you're traveling light or it's too cold to deal with airflow, the Marpac Dohm sound machine was specifically created to drown out the world with a relaxing fan noise. That's because it's got actual asymmetrical blades inside that create the soothing sound of rushing air without pushing any. With nearly 15,000 Amazon reviewers weighing in, this white noise machine is tried and true. It's a great way to experience the sound of a white noise fan without any of the cooling effects.

What reviewers say: "I have been using this exact sleep machine for over 7 years now. It’s been such a huge life saver for me. I am a light sleeper, I wish I wasn’t but I am, and this helps soothe me to sleep and drowns out random noises that would otherwise wake me up. I’m a firm believer in purchasing one of these if you suffer like I do. Highly recommended!!"