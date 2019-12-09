Pajamas come in lots of styles, but there's one thing they all need to be — and that's soft. The last thing you want is for your pj's to feel stiff or rough against your skin when you're crawling into bed. As you shop for the softest pajamas for women, keep their material top of mind. Here are several things to look for:

Coziness: When it comes to a soft, breathable, and cozy material, cotton is one of the best options out there. Though, other materials like viscose, rayon, and even some polyester can offer superior comfort, as well.

When it comes to a soft, breathable, and cozy material, cotton is one of the best options out there. Though, other materials like viscose, rayon, and even some polyester can offer superior comfort, as well. Flexibility: A key quality to complement softness is freedom of motion — your pajamas should feel stretchy and flexible. For that reason, it's helpful to have some spandex thrown in, too.

A key quality to complement softness is freedom of motion — your pajamas should feel stretchy and flexible. For that reason, it's helpful to have some spandex thrown in, too. Temperature control: If you're someone who tends to get hot at night, you'll want your pj's to be lightweight and well-ventilated whereas if you get chilly when you sleep, you'll want thermal features like sherpa material or fleece lining.

In addition to the qualities above, it helps to read reviews, particularly if you're trying to to determine how soft the material is. Manufacturers always say their pajamas are soft but customers will tell it to you like it is.

To give you a leg up, I've read through dozens of reviews, and I've also scanned tons of product descriptions to find the ones with the best blend of these qualities. Check out my list of the softest pajamas for women below.

1 This Button-Down V-Neck Set That's Made From 95% Viscose Material Ekouaer Long Sleeve Women's Sleepwear Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with a stylish V-neck and a simple button-down design, this comfy women's pajama set is an option that's popular with reviewers. Fans say the fabric, which is made from 95% viscose material and a hint of spandex is exceptionally soft while also being stretchy and flexible (though, certain color options are made with 95% cotton instead, which is also notably soft). It's made with a cute, notched collar, a chest pocket, and light chiffon trim. Best of all, the pajama set comes in a huge range of patterns — nearly four dozen — including polka-dot, reindeer, and plaid. According to one reviewer: "These are my favorite pjs. They look great, fit perfectly, and are super soft. I’ll be buying sets for my sister and mother for Christmas as well!" Available in sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2 A Warm Onesie Made Of Plush Fleece Frankie & Johnny Women's Fleece Non-Footed Onesie Amazon $32 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with 100% polyester, this soft women's onesie is the perfect combination of cute, warm, and comfortable. The super plush fabric is ridiculously soft, according to fans, and its hood is lined with cozy sherpa fleece. The pajama suit boasts a pocket on each side and ribbed knit cuffs on both arms and legs. Best of all, it comes in six colorful patterns. According to one reviewer: "When I wear this I feel like I'm living in a cozy world of comfortable, warm bliss. Very cozy and comfy." Available in sizes: X-Small - 2X

3 This Soft & Flowy Short-Sleeve Set With A Cute, Pleated Top WiWi Womens Bamboo Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made from unbelievably a silky bamboo viscose and spandex blend, fans rave about these ultra-soft women's pajamas. The material is not only soft but breathable and stretchy, too, so you won't overheat or feel restricted. The lightweight set, which has more than 400 reviews, features a V-neck top and drawstring bottoms — and it comes in 13 different colors. According to one reviewer: "Really like the super soft fabric and the loose fit comfortable fit. The color very nice as well. Highly recommend this set if you are looking to up your game from old ratty t-shirt and 6 year old Christmas [pajama] pants." Available in sizes: Small - 4X

4 These Microfleece Pajamas That Come In Lots Of Cute Patterns Alexander Del Rossa Women's Warm Fleece Pajamas Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about them: These ultra-soft, incredibly cozy women's pajamas come in 11 different colorways, and feature warm, 250-GSM (grams-per-square-meter) microfleece that's the epitome of comfort, plus an elastic waistband. The pants have pockets and the top has buttons, so you can wear this buttoned-up or unbutton it and wear it with a cami or T-shirt underneath. According to one reviewer: "These are the most comfortable and softest PJ's I have ever owned. I absolutely love them! The fit is true to size. I am going to be sorry to pack them away for next winter when it gets too warm for them." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

5 These Warm, Cozy PJs With A Slouchy Neck & Soft Fleece Material PajamaGram Soft Fleece Women's Pajamas Amazon $62 See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you live in a cold climate or you just tend to get chilly at night, these cozy women's pajamas will help you stay toasty and warm. The sweats-style pj's showcase a blend of polyester and cotton, offering a soft exterior with extra cozy sherpa fleece inside. The top has a comfy kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and a shearling cowl neck. Meanwhile, the bottoms boast an elastic drawstring waistband to help them fit perfectly. On top of all that, they come in four different colorways. According to one reviewer: "Very soft and cozy! This lounge outfit makes me feel so pampered while enjoying watching a movie on TV with a glass of wine. I think they’re pretty cute too." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

6 A Soft, Cotton 2-Piece Pajama Set IN'VOLAND Women's Plus-Size Pajama Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon What's great about them: These soft, cozy women's pajamas are made with a cotton blend that's breathable and machine-washable. The lightweight design has two pockets and an elastic waistband so these are comfortable and functional. A delicate lace detail along the hem- and necklines are a beautiful touch, and this set comes in three different colors, black, navy, and wine red. According to one reviewer: "Great comfy pajamas! Very soft material that’s a very nice thickness. Pajamas hold up well to washing and are great for lounging. Would definitely buy again!" Available in sizes: 16 Plus - 24 Plus

7 An Ultra-Soft Rayon Option With A Lace-Trimmed Cami Top Ekouaer Soft Cami Sleepwear Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for lightweight pajamas for warmer nights — or simply a cute, more form-fitting option — this cami-style pajama set is a great choice. The sleeveless, V-neck top is made from silky rayon (with a touch of spandex thrown in) that feels smooth and soft against your skin. The capri-length bottoms feature an elastic drawstring and wide, flowy legs. The texture is smooth and both pieces are fully machine-washable. According to one reviewer: "I get hot flashes at night and can’t deal with anything covering my shoulders, these are lightweight, non-constricting, super soft, and incredibly stretchy!" Available in sizes: Small to XX-Large

8 These Incredibly Silky Satin Pajamas With 5,000+ Reviews LONXU Women's Satin Pajamas Amazon $29 See On Amazon What's great about them: With over 5,000 reviews, these ultra-popular women's pajamas practically have a cult-following on Amazon. Reviewers say they love this set due to its softness and comfort, much of which comes from the polyester material paired with a silky satin weave. They're offered in 10 colors and patterns. According to one reviewer: "Very comfortable to sleep in and feels soft on the skin. thin enough you do not get hot when you sleep but thick enough you can wear them if company comes by. Have had no problems just throw in washer and dryer and wear. I also ordered the robe in the same color and love it as well. Look expensive." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

9 This Lightweight Top With Stretchy Shorts & Soft Fabric IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for a short-sleeved option, this lightweight plus-size pajama set couldn't be more ideal. The breathable fabric is made up of 95% viscose that's perfect for warmer weather, along with a small amount of spandex. Reviewers say it feels super soft against your skin and the design is incredibly comfortable, too. The pj's are well-ventilated if you tend to run hot, and they also provide excellent range of motion (i.e. the shorts don't feel stiff or rigid). Plus, they come in eight great colors. According to one reviewer: "I love this pj set. It is really soft and breathes really well. This is what I immediately reach for when I get home and want to relax." Available sizes: 16-Plus to 22-Plus

10 This Breathable Bamboo Set For Sweaty Sleepers GYS Women's Sleepwear Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon What's great about them: The magic in these ultra-soft women's pajamas comes from the blend of lightweight bamboo viscose that's super breathable and spandex that adds flexibility. They have a stylish scoop neck and elastic waistband, which is perfect for people who don't like to fuss with drawstrings. The cozy pajamas feature a flowy design and pretty satin trim. According to one reviewer: "These lightweight, stretchy pajamas are my absolute favorite. I love bamboo pajamas for their moisture wicking ability and incredible softness." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

11 A Stretchy & Soft V-Neck Nightgown With Pockets Ekouaer Sleepwear Women's Casual V-Neck Nightgown Amazon $22 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you prefer a nightgown over separate tops and bottoms, this silky short-sleeved nightshirt is a fantastic choice. Available in 29 different colors, it's constructed with a mix of polyester, cotton, and spandex. The fabric combination offers a stellar blend of softness, breathability, and freedom of motion. It has a flowy, curved A-line design with cute pockets on the sides. Reviewers say they love the simple, relaxed fit. According to one reviewer: "Many fabrics irritate my skin. This is such a lovely, soft fabric and the color is beautiful. It is comfortable and cold washes in the machine and doesn't need to be ironed. I just ordered 5 more." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large