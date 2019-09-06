To keep those cute little paws from tracking dirt everywhere in your home, you’ll need one of the best doormats for dogs. The first thing you'll want to look for when choosing a mat (or two) is to make sure it comes with a nonskid bottom to prevent your pooch and you from slipping.
Beyond that, consider which of the two main types of dog doormats would best suit your needs:
Microfiber: A soft, absorbent dog mat can help wipe off mud, dirt, and moisture from your pet’s paws. Microfiber mats offer a deep clean, getting in the nooks and crevices of your pet’s paws, and help to dry them, too. However, they are less durable than rubber-based mats. So while some can go outside on a patio, they’re not ideal for long-term exposure to the elements like rain or snow and are best kept in covered outdoor areas. Many are machine-washable. Because they are soft and flexible, they can double as pads for crates, the couch, or the car.
Rubber: An extra-sturdy rubber option is ideal for outside the house but can also be used as an indoor dog mat. They help clean off your pup while protecting against slipping when entering from wet or icy conditions. However, they are not as soft on a dog’s paws and are much less absorbent than microfiber when it comes to water and mud. While you won't be able to throw these into the washing machine, they are easy to clean with a vacuum or water.
Whichever type you prefer, here’s my roundup of the best doormats for dogs on Amazon. All of these mats are top-rated and will help keep your pet’s paws and your floor clean.