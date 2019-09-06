To keep those cute little paws from tracking dirt everywhere in your home, you’ll need one of the best doormats for dogs. The first thing you'll want to look for when choosing a mat (or two) is to make sure it comes with a nonskid bottom to prevent your pooch and you from slipping.

Beyond that, consider which of the two main types of dog doormats would best suit your needs:

Microfiber: A soft, absorbent dog mat can help wipe off mud, dirt, and moisture from your pet’s paws. Microfiber mats offer a deep clean, getting in the nooks and crevices of your pet’s paws, and help to dry them, too. However, they are less durable than rubber-based mats. So while some can go outside on a patio, they’re not ideal for long-term exposure to the elements like rain or snow and are best kept in covered outdoor areas. Many are machine-washable. Because they are soft and flexible, they can double as pads for crates, the couch, or the car.

Rubber: An extra-sturdy rubber option is ideal for outside the house but can also be used as an indoor dog mat. They help clean off your pup while protecting against slipping when entering from wet or icy conditions. However, they are not as soft on a dog’s paws and are much less absorbent than microfiber when it comes to water and mud. While you won't be able to throw these into the washing machine, they are easy to clean with a vacuum or water.

Whichever type you prefer, here’s my roundup of the best doormats for dogs on Amazon. All of these mats are top-rated and will help keep your pet’s paws and your floor clean.

1 The Best Microfiber Doormat For Dogs Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat Amazon $33 See On Amazon The Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat is a top pick for dog owners when it comes to a soft, absorbent doormat. This sturdy, double-stitched microfiber mat can remove mud, dirt, and moisture from your pups’ paws, while the nonskid rubber bottom means you don’t have to worry about slipping. These machine-washable doormats can even be used in dog beds or cars for comfort and to keep them clean, too. Plus, it’s available in 14 different colors and a variety of sizes to match your home’s style and needs, including an extra-long runner, a great choice for hallways that see some very active and messy doggies. However, while it can be used both indoors and outdoors, it’s not as heavy-duty as a quality rubber mat and doesn’t work well when wet, so it’s best for covered outdoor areas like patio or deck. What fans say: “We really like this mat. It's cute, soft, and absorbs really well. Best thing I like about it is how even when it's been used a lot (like my whole family of four and a dog played in the snow, then let our shoes dry on the mat), it doesn't feel sopping wet when you step on it. I stepped on it with socks on after heavy use and tlmy socks didn't get damp hardly at all! Just ordered two more.”

2 The Best Heavy-Duty Rubber Mat For Dogs Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Dog Paw Design Doormat Amazon $40 See On Amazon The Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Doormat is a great heavy-duty mat that can handle up to 1.5 gallons of water per square yard of fabric. With a 4.9-star overall rating, reviewers agree that it's a great, durable choice for placing outside or inside your door to act as the first line of defense against rain, mud, ice, and other messes. It is made with materials specifically chosen to be mildew-resistant, and it’s also quick-drying with an extra skid-resistant bottom, which can be placed on almost any type of floor including marble, tile, concrete, and hardwood. When it's time to clean it, simply shake or vacuum up debris, hose it off, and let it air dry. Plus, it's available in an assortment of shades from bluestone to camel with an adorable paw print. What fans say: “Love this mat! It is very durable, stays in place, easy to clean, and most importantly helps to keep watery paw prints off my floors when it rains. The mat is also much softer than I thought it would be. My beagles like to fight over whose turn it is to lay on it when the sun shines through the sliding glass door.”