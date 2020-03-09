You’d think something as simple as a doormat would be easy to shop for, but there are a surprising number of factors that go into finding a good one. In addition to finding a mat that’s cute and aesthetically pleasing, you want something that will do its job effectively and hold up over time. To help you in your search, I've put together a list of the best outdoor doormats below. As you look through them, keep in mind that material plays a big role.

Coir, a rough fiber made from coconuts, is one of the most common materials used for outdoor mats. It’s popular because the fibers work as natural scrapers to remove dirt, sand, and pebbles from the tread of your shoes. It’s also very durable, which is a big selling point for outdoor mats. However, it’s not especially absorbent, so if you deal with a lot of rain and mud, you may want to opt for something made with polyester or microfiber instead.

Another option is a doormat made of rubber or plastic. The advantage of this is that, if designed properly, water will be able to drain and run off so it doesn’t collect. Plastic (including Astroturf) is especially great because in addition to handling water well, it also does a good job of scraping dirt and debris.

Beyond material, it’s helpful if the mat has some sort of rubber or grippy texture on the bottom so it doesn’t slide around. You may also want a mat that’s especially easy to clean. Most doormats can be simply shaken off or vacuumed, while others can handle being hosed down with water, and a select few are even machine washable.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, check out the best outdoor doormats below.

1 This Basic Outdoor Doormat Made With 100% Pure Coir Coco Coir Doormat Amazon $18 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This outdoor doormat is made with 100% pure coconut coir with a no-slip bottom to prevent it from sliding around. Since the coir is coarse and layered thickly on the mat, it works to also scrape dirt, mud, and sand from your shoes. Best of all, it’s easy to clean with a quick shake or simple run of a vacuum. One reviewer wrote: “This is the best mat I have ever used. It actually removes every bit of dirt and grit off of shoes and keeps the floor clean. I bought 2 and they are perfect.” Available sizes: 17 x 30 inches

2 A Durable PVC Mat That Drains So It Doesn’t Collect Water DII Indoor-Outdoor Rubber Easy-Clean Welcome Doormat Amazon $21 See On Amazon What’s great about it: Constructed with tough, durable PVC (a form of plastic), this sturdy mat is one of the best outdoor doormats that drains water, blending style and functionality. It’s specifically engineered to funnel water through the gaps so that it won’t collect. With a nonslip backing to keep it in place, this mat collects mud and debris from your shoes and is easy to clean, according to reviewers (just vacuum it or give it a gentle shake). What’s more, it comes in five cute designs. One reviewer wrote: "The area in front of my door gets more water on it than I’d like. My first doormat absorbed and trapped all that moisture and took forever to dry. It was a mess. I knew I’d like to try an all rubber mat and this one has been fantastic. It has an attractive pattern with plenty of open space to let water evaporate. while still being durable and solid to uphold it’s primary purpose as a doormat." Available sizes: 18 x 30 inches and 24 x 36 inches

3 These Colorful Coir Mats With Fun Designs DII Fun Greetings Décor Indoor-Outdoor Coir Fiber Doormat Amazon $22 See On Amazon What’s great about it: With 12 different patterns to choose from, these decorative doormats offer something for everyone. They’re super versatile, featuring designs aimed at folks who love cats, dogs, wine, beer, bikes, and more. They’re built with 100% coconut coir fibers, which do an excellent job of scraping things off your shoes while also offering top-notch durability. They also have a grippy bottom for stability. The mats are easy to shake out and can even be sprayed down with a hose if needed. One reviewer wrote: “Really cute, vibrant colors and durable. Would definitely purchase again!” Available sizes: 30 x 18 inches

4 An AstroTurf Mat That Can Handle Sand & Small Pebbles GrassWorx 10376623 Flair Astroturf Doormat Amazon $22 See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you live at the beach or another place that’s prone to sand, you’ll love this highly effective pick from GrassWorx. Made of tough AstroTurf, it’s one of the best doormats for sand due to the rough plastic that digs fine debris out from your shoes and traps it so it stays outside where it belongs. It can hold up to 2 pounds of dirt at a time, according to the brand. To clean it, all you have to do is spray it down with a hose. The material is extremely durable and it has convenient nonslip material on the bottom. This mat comes in your choice of four subdued colors. One reviewer wrote: "So far I have purchased two of these doormats. One for the front door and one for the back door. They are holding up well to New England boot traffic. I have them outdoors and they remove almost all sand, mud, snow, etc. They do not absorb water which is why I purchased them. They are easy to clean just shake off or spray down with a hose. They are nice and thick so your shoes really sink in and get cleaned off. I’m glad they offer more colors than just green. I would definitely recommend." Available sizes: 23.5 x 35.5 inches and 35.5 x 59.5 inches

5 This Wildly Popular Doormat In Dozens Of Size & Color Options Gorilla Grip Rubber Doormat Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s great about it: Boasting more than 23,000 ratings, this durable yet chic Gorilla Grip doormat comes in five sizes and 27 designs. The polypropylene fabric absorbs moisture while keeping you and your visitors from tracking dirt and dust inside. The doormat features a beveled rubber backing and border, which keeps unwanted debris on the mat. Just shake, sweep, vacuum, or scrub the mat down with soap and water to give it a good clean. One reviewer wrote: “This door mat was the perfect size for my back door where everyone comes in from the yard. It doesn’t move and is easy to clean with a vacuum. I love it and plan to order another one.” Available sizes: 17 x 29 inches, 23 x 35 inches, 47 x 35 inches, 60 x 24 inches, and 72 x 24 inches

6 A Heavy-Duty Rubber Mat For Extra Muddy Shoes Ninamar Mud Scrubber Rubber Brush Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s great about it: Designed specifically for scraping mud off boots and shoes, this tough outdoor doormat is constructed with built-in mud brushes, in addition to heavy-duty, weather-resistant rubber with bristles. It’s extremely rugged and durable — and it grips the ground well, too. On top of all that, this mat can be hosed down or shaken to clean. It doesn’t come in any colorful design options, but if you’re looking for a mat that's built for utility, this is the one. One reviewer wrote: “I like how heavy this product is as it sits on the walkway for us to scrub our shoes off before going up onto the porch. Between its weight and the grip of the rubber it does not slide around in use even though it is not fastened to any surface. It is definitely helping us keep our porch cleaner and less dirt and grit is being tracked into the house. I’m very happy with it and will likely order another for the back porch.” Available sizes: Unspecified

7 An Absorbent Microfiber Mat For Dog Owners Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat Amazon $21 See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re the proud parent of a fur-child, this microfiber option is one of the best doormats for dogs. The popular mat, which has more than 13,000 ratings, is highly absorbent, capable of grabbing mud off dirty paws so your pup can go inside without bringing the dog park along. The double-stitched microfiber is exceptionally durable, and it has nonskid rubber on the bottom so it won’t slide around. Available in 13 colors, this pick is the only one on my list that’s machine washable, making clean up super easy. One reviewer wrote: “This thing is a life saver. I have a mud room my dogs go in and out of when going outside, but that doesn’t mean I actually want MUD all over it! This runner is perfect and does an amazing job catching most if not all of the mud as they walk into the house. I’m obsessed!” Available sizes: 23 x 16 inches, 31 x 20 inches, 35 x 26 inches, and 60 x 30 inches

8 The Coir Mat That You Can Personalize Wood By Stu Custom Doormat Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This customizable coir mat is made for those who want to add a personal touch to their entryway. Using cured UV ink to prevent fading, you can include your last name and the year in the design and choose one of three size options in small, medium, and large. Reviewers have attested that it makes for a great present, too. The coir mat is fitted with a slip-resistant surface, and while it’s suitable for outdoor use, the manufacturer recommends keeping it under a covered area to extend its lifespan. To clean it, just vacuum it or shake off the muck. One reviewer wrote: “It's a very high quality, beautiful doormat. The personalization is beautiful and flawless. Will definitely buy more as house gifts for my friends in the future.” Available sizes: 24 x 16 inches, 30 x 18 inches, and 36 x 24 inches