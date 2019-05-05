When it comes to reading, working on crafts or projects, or lighting up an otherwise dark room, sometimes the brightest floor lamp possible is what you need. As you shop, keep in mind that the best floor lamps for bright light typically share the following characteristics:

LED bulbs: The brightest floor lamps generally use LED lights. That's because LED lights give off a higher output of light (measured in lumens) versus other types of bulbs. The best lamps for your eyes will often use LEDs because the brightness can reduce strain.

Multiple brightness settings: A great floor lamp lets you choose between different brightness levels to find the most suitable level for your activity. Some also allow the color of the light to be changed, as well.

Adjustability: Rather than having to move the entire lamp, the best floor lamps allow you to swivel or adjust the neck to direct light in a different direction. This is great for making sure your reading lamp appropriately illuminates your pages, or even targeting specific areas of a sewing or crafting table.

Minimalist design: The brightest floor lamps also tend to be very utilitarian and modern in appearance, so don't expect to find any decorative or Tiffany-style lamps among them. (Fewer decorative shades mean more light reaching your room.)

Where floor lamps often differ is their price. A more expensive lamp may not necessarily be brighter than an affordable choice, but it may have more features or settings to offer, or simply be made of higher-quality materials.

For more details on the best floor lamps for bright light, keep scrolling.

1 The Overall Best Floor Lamp For Bright Light Brightech Litespan LED Floor Lamp Amazon $60 See On Amazon Also available on Home Depot, $64 and Walmart, $55 With more than 16,000 reviews, this LED floor lamp is one of the most popular lighting finds on Amazon. The lamp has a flexible gooseneck so you can adjust its angle as needed, and it produces a cool, white light with brightness levels ranging from 850 to 950 lumens. The touch lamp makes it easy to turn on the light and adjust its brightness. The LED bulb is built into the lamp head, so it can’t be replaced — but it has a long lifespan of 15 to 20 years. The highly-rated lamp is available in three colors: white, black, and a silver finish. One helpful review: “This light is nice and bright, and it has a pure white ‘daylight’ color (not yellow light) so that colors are more accurate. I like that it's dimmable -- just hold the amber on/off button to adjust. The height is just the right height to shine down from above my chair. The base is heavy enough to keep it from tipping over, at least in my experience, and it's easy to assemble”

2 The Best Budget Floor Lamp For Bright Light Dimunt LED Floor Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon Another great option, this budget-friendly floor lamp has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after more than 3,000 reviewers weighed in. The built-in LEDs offer up to 1,000 lumens of brightness, and it has an adjustable color temperature and brightness scale. You can make adjustments using touch control or the included remote. It also has a flexible gooseneck so you can point the light where you need it most. With a lifespan of 50,000 hours, this LED lamp is not as long-lasting as the overall best pick, but it’s still a solid choice at a great price. One helpful review: “This lamp brings it on! It's easy to assemble, doesn't take up much space and is extremely versatile. Can get extremely bright or dim and achieves cool or warm lighting. I really didn't expect to like it this much but it's awesome! Plus, I wasn't really about a remote but it turns out it's a very nice feature and an added bonus.”

3 A Modern Floor Lamp With An Adjustable Head JOOFO Floor Lamp Amazon $80 See On Amazon This LED floor lamp produces up to 2,400 lumens — the highest on this list — and various lighting options, all of which can be adjusted with the included remote or with touch control. You can choose between cold, natural, and warm white light, and adjust the brightness to your desired level. The sleek lamp’s lighting head can be adjusted to your preferred angle, and the metal base has a small footprint while remaining sturdy. The LED has a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours. What’s more, the popular lamp is available in five colors, including black, brushed nickel, and pearl white. One helpful review: “I got this lamp for my office because I needed something that would be bright enough for the dark space. This lamp is perfect. It is bright but not over powering. The assembly is really easy, the different type of light options is nice, and the remote is a great feature I didn't even know I wanted. Very happy with this purchase. I would definitely recommend this lamp.”

4 An Investment-Worthy Floor Lamp That's Design Forward Brightech Eclipse LED Floor Lamp Amazon $100 See On Amazon Also available on Home Depot, $114, Wayfair, $200, and Nordstrom, $110 Although it looks like a modern art sculpture, this Brightech Eclipse floor lamp is actually a long-lasting LED light source that's perfect for brightening up a dim room or concentrating light in a specific area. Its two rings can be adjusted in any direction and both give off a warm, white light, producing up to 1,236 lumens. Plus, three brightness settings allow you to choose the intensity you prefer. Although pricier than the previous pick, this floor lamp comes with a three-year warranty and an elegant silver finish, which may make it worth the investment. One helpful review: “This lamp is amazing when it comes to brightness. Easily lights up the whole room on the brightest setting and has a cool white/blue tone to the light. If you had an especially large room, you might need two but one does the trick for me. Assembly was a breeze. Just took a couple minutes. [...] I'm thrilled with the light and definitely made the right choice. Also it looks beautiful! It's a very unique design, so if it fits your style, you should be very happy with it.”

5 The Lamp With An Ultra-Long Gooseneck Syrinx Floor Lamp Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not only does this floor lamp have several lighting and brightness settings, but it also has a long bendable neck that can be adjusted to various positions. Available in black or white, the LED lamp has five brightness levels and color temperatures, all of which can be set with a remote or touch control. The LEDs produce 500 lumens, which is the lowest on this list. According to a reviewer, the lamp has a lifespan of 30,000 hours. There are also two timer options: one for 60 seconds and one for 10 minutes. Another hit with Amazon customers, this lamp has a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 1,000 reviews. One helpful review: “This product is exactly as described! Easy to assemble, has easy-to-follow instructions and is a great value for the money. Works with either touch buttons on the pole or remote control. Brightens up my dark reading nook with light that looks exactly like daylight! Love that you can adjust the light colors (yellow light, white light, etc) and brightness level, so that you can find the perfect light for your every need. Would definitely recommend this product if you’re looking for something sleek & slim that packs a big punch.....love it!”

6 A Minimalist Arc Floor Lamp Brightech Sparq Arc Floor Lamp Amazon $85 See On Amazon Also available on Home Depot, $100 and Nordstrom, $100 Though it’s incredibly thin, this LED arc lamp offers powerful lighting and several brightness levels. The graceful arch lamp has a dimmer switch on the cord with three warm white light settings — dim, medium, and bright — and produces up to 2,000 lumens. The built-in LED has a lifespan of 20,000 hours. The lamp has earned more than 2,700 five-star reviews and is available in black and silver. One helpful review: “This lamp is minimal and when it's not turned on it fades into the background. It's not an obstruction. [...] Good for small zone lighting not good for whole room lighting. But excellent for reading or knitting in the winter. The three settings go from Cozy to I've got to see everything.”