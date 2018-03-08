You can have the most gorgeous, soft, and silky bed sheets known to man, but if you're sneezing and coughing all night because of allergies, those beautiful sheets are not going to help give you a good night's sleep. Here's what will: the best hypoallergenic sheets, which are made from natural materials like cotton, bamboo, and eucalyptus or a synthetic material with a tight weave that resists allergens.

Paying attention to fabrics is crucial when it comes to shopping for hypoallergenic sheets. Some cotton sheets, and especially organic cotton, are free of pesticides and chemicals are not used in their production, which reduces the chance that they will kick up allergies, though cotton cons are that they wrinkle and can shrink in hot dryers, so extra care is needed to keep them in good shape. Choose cotton sheets that are GOTS-certified or meet OEKO-TEX standards to ensure they’ve been tested for chemicals. Bamboo is another natural fabric that is hypoallergenic, safe for sensitive skin, and breathable, though it is prone to wrinkles and more expensive than cotton. Newer on the scene, eucalyptus sheets are eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, antifungal, and antibacterial, as well as cooling and less prone to wrinkles than cotton or bamboo, but are also more expensive than cotton.

Synthetic microfiber sheets, which are usually the most affordable of all of these options, can also be hypoallergenic, but the trade-off is that they aren’t as breathable as natural fabrics. No matter which fabric you choose, a tight weave like sateen or percale is preferable if you have allergies because it creates a barrier against dust mites.

These 100% Cotton Sheets With A Sateen Weave California Design Den Store Cotton Sheets Set (Queen) Designed with natural 100% cotton and a tight, lustrous sateen weave, this popular sheet set is hypoallergenic, cool, breathable, and passes OEKO-TEX standards, which means it has been independently tested to ensure it meets environmental standards. The four-piece set has earned more than 33,000 reviews on Amazon and is described as medium in thickness. It includes a flat sheet, an elasticized fitted sheet that can accommodate mattresses with up to 16-inch deep pockets, and two standard pillowcases. It comes in eight mattress sizes and 29 color and prints that include leopard and plaid. Helpful Review: "They are durable, the fitted sheets always stay in place, even on our very deep mattress, and they feel smooth and great climbing into bed every night." • Mattress Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, queen short, king, California king, split king

An Organic Cotton Sheet Set In A Crisp Percale Weave Sleep Mantra Organic Cotton Sheets (Queen) If you love 100% cotton sheets, but prefer a cooling, crisp set to one that is more lustrous, these percale cotton sheets are the hypoallergenic pick for you. These GOTS-certified sheets (which means they meet global organic textile standards and are grown without pesticides or chemicals) are made from 100% organic cotton and the set includes a flat sheet, an elasticized fitted sheet for mattresses up to 14 inches deep, and two standard pillowcases. This set has more than 3,000 reviews and comes in nine colors. Helpful Review: "My husband loves crisp sheets. I love soft ones. We just LOVE these sheets because they satisfy both of us. They are literally so crisp that they crackle. They stay smooth and cool all night long. [...] They wash like a dream and dry fast. The quality is excellent, and the size is quite generous." • Mattress Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

This 100% Bamboo Sheet Set Bedsure 100% Bed Sheets Set (Queen) It's unusual to find a sheet set made with 100% bamboo, but these hit the mark. They are designed from 100% bamboo viscose fiber and are hypoallergenic, naturally moisture-wicking, and ideal for sensitive skin. The set includes a fitted sheet with an elastic band that fits mattresses with up to 16-inch deep pockets, a flat sheet, and two standard pillow cases. These have a high 4.6-star rating and more than 22,000 reviews and they come in eight colors. Helpful Review: "I LOVE these. They've also got some weight to them. Animal fur doesn't get stuck in it and so far my dog or cat haven't messed it up like they have EVERY other sheet." • Mattress Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

These Soft Sheets Made With Bamboo And Microfiber Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheets (Full) It's one thing (a pretty great thing) to own a set of luxury bamboo sheets that will never aggravate your allergies and are an enemy to dust mites everywhere. Add a cooling component, and you've got yourself the best luxury hypoallergenic bamboo sheets imaginable. This four-piece set is made with a high 40% bamboo rayon and 60% microfiber, which helps make them resistant to wrinkles and softens them a bit. The regenerated cellulose fiber from rayon helps regulate your body temperature, so you'll be kept cool throughout the night. The tough, quality sheets come in 16 colors and the set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. Avoid pilling by making sure you wash them in cold water and dry them in low heat. If you're searching for even more colors, check out this bamboo blend sheet set that comes in 40 colors. Helpful Review: "If you want a comfortable, luxurious feeling sheets, then buy these bamboo Cosy House sheets, you will not be disappointed. I ordered a set to try & after sleeping on them only one night I ordered 2 more sets. All I can say is I LOVE them & they will be the ONLY sheets on my bed." • Mattress Sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

A Sustainable Set Of Eucalyptus Sheets Sheets & Giggles 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set (Queen) This unique set of eucalyptus Lyocell sheets are USDA-certified biobased and derive from trees that are renewably grown without pesticides and chemicals. These naturally hypoallergenic sheets are designed with a tight sateen weave and the set includes a fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 20 inches deep, a flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. These highly rated sheets are described as soft, temperature regulating, and resistant to static. They come in white. Helpful Review: "Beautiful and so comfortable. I like cool and crisp sheets. I now love THESE sheets. How to describe? Not really silky or satiny...but simply heavenly." • Mattress Sizes: twin, twin xl, full, queen, king, California king

These Microfiber Sheets With A Cult Following Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (Queen) If a set of hypoallergenic bed sheets could win the "most popular" vote, it would go to this four-piece brushed microfiber set by Mellanni. With more than 230,000 mostly amazing reviews and a near-perfect rating, these sheets score major points for being as soft as silk, more durable than cotton, and for keeping allergy sufferers sneeze-free throughout the night. They're resistant to dust mites, hold up after countless spins in the washing machine and dryer, and won't wrinkle, fade, or stain. Let's also consider that these are an amazing set of sheets that look far more polished than they have any right to, given their affordable price. Not only can you score them in 42 colors and designs (like elegant quatrefoil), but they're also available in a wide range of sizes that include split king and twin XL. Helpful Review: "[These are] the best sheets ever. My kids have heavy allergies and were itching all the time. I purchased this after reading that the sheets were hypoallergenic and cool sheets. [...] I am completely satisfied." • Mattress Sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king, split king (extra deep pocket sheets also available)