If you aren't snuggling up with the most comfortable sheets possible, you're not getting the luxurious night's sleep you deserve. One myth that keeps some from investing in better sheets is that they cost a fortune. But the best affordable bed sheets can be just as soft, cooling, warm, hypoallergenic, and crisp as their more expensive counterparts.

This list of great bed sheets — all of which are available on Amazon and cost less than $65 — includes an option for every type of sleeper. If you live in a place where it won't stop snowing, or you're just eternally cold, no worries: There's a top-rated flannel sheet set that comes in an array of cute, Nordic-inspired patterns. On the other end of the spectrum, we've found a genius set of sheets to keep you cool at night, in addition to ones that are hypoallergenic — perfect for people who often find themselves up all night sneezing — and a crisp set made of cotton for traditionalists.

Regardless of where you live, which fabric you love most, or what your budget's looking like these days, you'll find an incredible, highly-rated set of sheets just below. A better night's sleep is just a click away.

1. Best Overall: Hypoallergenic Microfiber Bed Sheets Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $31 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 34,000 reviews, this brushed microfiber bed sheet set is one of the most popular options on Amazon. It comes in 35 colors and patterns, seven sizes (including California and split king), and includes a deep pocket fitted sheet with elastic all the way around (unlike others, which just stretch around the corners). Made from 100 percent polyester, these sheets are hypoallergenic and claim to be resistant to stains, dust mites, and wrinkles. Oh yeah — they cost less than $30. Helpful Review: "I've been using these sheets for a few weeks now and I can absolutely say that they are my favorite sheets ever. I don't know what unicorn this fabric was harvested from, but it's so incredibly soft. It's already 90 here and I'm not finding them too warm at night. I've washed them and thrown them in the dryer and so far so good on not showing any signs of wear. The other thing I like is that they're pretty deep, so they actually fit well on our memory foam mattress."

2. Best For Hot Sleepers: Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Mayfair Linen Hotel Collection 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen Sheet Set $70 | Amazon See on Amazon Egyptian cotton is a high-quality fabric that's known for being durable, soft, and breathable, which is ideal for hot nights and sweaty sleepers. But it doesn't always come cheap. This 100 percent Egyptian cotton sateen bed sheet set may cost more than ones made of microfiber, but you'll get a lot back in return — namely, 800 thread count hypoallergenic sheets that wick moisture away from your body for a cooler, comfier sleeping experience. Choose from six sizes, including California king, and nine colors. Helpful Review: "First off, they are genuinely soft. And I'm obsessed with soft. So not soft kind-of, but legitimately soft and sateen feeling. The color is rich and vibrant. And the sheets have a nice thick, hotel feeling (but not super thick, I'd say medium thick). I live in SoCal so if they were too thick I'd probably sweat to death. The pockets are very deep and it engulfs my 13" memory foam mattress. It stays cool, keeps warm and feels like heaven."

3. Best For Cold Sleepers: Warm Flannel Bed Sheets Ruvanti Flannel Bed Sheets $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Few fabrics promise the warmth and coziness that flannel provides — and this set hits the mark in every way with breathable, lightweight, but insulating flannel sheets that are ideal for cold winter nights. The set comes in full, queen, and king sizes with deep pockets with elasticized sides that fit mattresses up to 16 inches. They're resistant to wrinkles, stains, shrinking, pilling, and fading, and come in three plaid shades: blue, red, and grey. Helpful Review: "I am always cold. Summer, winter, you name it ... I regularly sleep with 4 comforters on my bed ... I've also had flannel sheets for 15 years, so I'm not new to the flannel game. However, with these sheets, I've been able to drop down to 2 comforters! That means they are twice as warm as any other flannel sheets I've ever had ... They're also very soft, and very nice looking. 5 stars, worth every penny."

4. Best For Allergies: Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bed Sheets Zen Bamboo Luxury 1500 Series Bed Sheets $35 | Amazon See on Amazon A bed sheet set made from sustainable bamboo is an eco-friendly option that works well for anyone who has allergies, or simply a sensitive nose. Resistant to dust mites, allergens, stains, and even wrinkles, this hypoallergenic, four-piece set comes in 12 colors and five sizes. Since the textile blend also includes microfiber, they're incredibly soft, and many reviewers say they become even cozier after a few spins in the washing machine. Helpful Review: "I am a HUGE fan of these sheets. They are comfortable, soft, breathe well and come in some great colors to go with most decor. Living in Phoenix, I need sheets that can stand up to warm weather sleeping and these do the trick. They are cool and breathe to keep you comfortable through the night.They hold up well in the wash and look good straight out of the dryer."