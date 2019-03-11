Life
These Are The Best Mattress Covers For Bed Bugs, & Here's Why
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Just the thought of bed bugs is enough to make many people squirm. But the reality is that bed bug infestations do happen — and they can be treated. Choosing the best mattress cover for bed bugs is one of the first smart steps you can take if you suspect you have bed bugs or want to ensure any future bed bugs know they aren't welcome near your mattress.
The first thing to know about mattress covers is that they aren't all created equal. A chemically-treated cover is not a substitute for a mattress encasement that can truly block bed bugs from infiltrating it. An encasement, like the mattress protectors and covers on this list, protects your mattress on all sides. It features a zipper that zips all the way around and is, ideally, held in place with something like a Velcro flap. Considering the fact that bed bugs can actually maneuver their way through zipper teeth (a horrifying thought), the smaller and more protected your zipper, the better.
This list of mattress covers for bed bugs includes options at a range of price points, and while the top pick is a $50 cover that is certified to be bed bug-proof and comes with a 10-year warranty (not to mention it has thousands of positive Amazon reviews) there are also great options that still offer protection at lower price points.
This article was originally published on