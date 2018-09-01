Maybe you've heard that Teflon can release harmful chemicals when heated to high temperatures, and if you're in the market for a nonstick pan, you'll likely encounter the controversial material. Enter: The best nonstick pans without Teflon. These boast the same stick-proof qualities, yet they remain safe to use at all temperatures.
First of all, if you don't know what makes Teflon pans dangerous at high heat, here's a quick rundown featuring some wild-sounding chemical names. Teflon pans are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and that PTFE turns into the toxin Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at elevated temperatures. Thankfully, Teflon isn't essential for nonstick pans, as ones made with ceramic coatings are great, non-toxic — aka PFOA-free — alternatives.
In a hurry? These are the best nonstick pans without Teflon:
To take the guesswork out of finding a quality, PFOA-free nonstick pan, I've done the research for you and outlined the best options Amazon has to offer, below. From a budget pick to a full-on set, keep reading to choose your new favorite kitchen companion. No matter which one you choose, know this: You'll soon be able to sear your favorite foods at scolding temperatures without worrying about any potential contamination. Want to chef it up even more? Snag these practical gadgets, too.