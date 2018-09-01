Maybe you've heard that Teflon can release harmful chemicals when heated to high temperatures, and if you're in the market for a nonstick pan, you'll likely encounter the controversial material. Enter: The best nonstick pans without Teflon. These boast the same stick-proof qualities, yet they remain safe to use at all temperatures.

First of all, if you don't know what makes Teflon pans dangerous at high heat, here's a quick rundown featuring some wild-sounding chemical names. Teflon pans are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and that PTFE turns into the toxin Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at elevated temperatures. Thankfully, Teflon isn't essential for nonstick pans, as ones made with ceramic coatings are great, non-toxic — aka PFOA-free — alternatives.

In a hurry? These are the best nonstick pans without Teflon:

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered: GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Pan

2. A Value Set Of 3 Pans: Ozeri Green Earth Pan Set

3. The Most Affordable Single Pan: GreenLife Ceramic Nonstick Pan

To take the guesswork out of finding a quality, PFOA-free nonstick pan, I've done the research for you and outlined the best options Amazon has to offer, below. From a budget pick to a full-on set, keep reading to choose your new favorite kitchen companion. No matter which one you choose, know this: You'll soon be able to sear your favorite foods at scolding temperatures without worrying about any potential contamination. Want to chef it up even more? Snag these practical gadgets, too.

1 The Overall Best Nonstick Pan Without Teflon, Considering Price & Reviews GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Made from a Thermolon ceramic material, this nonstick pan by GreenPan is free of Teflon and other potentially hazardous materials. Featuring a coating that's designed to facilitate excellent heat conduction, it won't release any harmful fumes or blister or peel into your food — even at high temperatures. Its stainless steel handles are shaped to provide a comfortable grip, and the included glass lid lets you monitor your food, too. Of the more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, fans praised this cookware for being "very durable." One reviewer raved, "I researched the heck out of these as I was looking for a healthy non-stick alternative to those awful toxic teflon pans.Needless to say, these are a pleasure to cook with (I do use a drip of olive oil or butter) and, they're even easier to clean. The proof is in the pudding as I've since bought 3 more sets (gifts!) - this is a fabulous product."

2 A Value Set Of 3 Teflon-Free Nonstick Pans Ozeri Green Earth Frying Pan, Set Of 3 Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you need more than one pan, Ozeri's $60 set of nonstick frying pans is a great value. They've got a ceramic coating and are 100% PFOA-free. Plus, thanks to their honeycomb-textured cooking surface, you'll get that coveted heat distribution that's safe at all temperatures. The best part? The coating scratch- and abrasion-resistant, making it super easy to keep clean. What's more, all three pans have a heat-resistant, silicone-coated handle to avoid potential burns. With more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon and a 4-star rating, this value set definitely has its fans. However, some reviewers warn that they might not be as nonstick as their Teflon-laden counterparts — but they'll hold up if you take care of them properly. One reviewer wrote, "These are by far the best pans that I have used. I have cooked many different kinds of foods in these pans, and the food is cooked well and evenly. We follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer to keep our pans in great condition."