The 5 Best Running Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis

Having plantar fasciitis can make your workout routine much less enjoyable, especially if you're a runner. For this reason, it's extremely important to find the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis to support your feet and keep them protected from further pain and damage. Because while plantar fasciitis can affect almost anyone, the Mayo Clinic notes that people who place a lot of stress on their heels (such as runners) are at a high risk of being afflicted by it.

While there's no one cure-all for the condition, experts do agree that having the proper arch support can help alleviate some of the symptoms. The best running shoes for plantar fasciitis will, undoubtedly, offer that support (along with plenty of useful features). Some additional features to look for include ankle support, shock absorption, padded insoles, and large toe boxes to help protect your feet and heels from the impact that occurs each time they strike the ground.

If you're looking to alleviate further pain and damage, these running shoes for plantar fasciitis could potentially help bring comfort and cushioning to your future workouts and running sessions. And after you find your new favorite pair of sneakers, give the best foot massagers for plantar fasciitis a try.

1. The Best Running Shoes With Over 5,000 Positive Reviews ASICS GEL-Venture 5 Running Shoe $65 | Amazon See On Amazon The gel cushioning in these ASICS Gel-Venture Running Shoes help protect and comfort sensitive feet and heels during all activities — especially running. These are made with "moderate" arch support (per Amazon reviews), which provides stability. And according to customers who've tried them, these sneakers also offer supportive ankles and roomy toe boxes. What's even better is that these come with removable inserts made with foam that can be replaced with orthotic linings for a more customized and comfortable fit. Plus, the traction from the rubber outsoles make them for great for running on various outdoor surfaces. Available in a variety of colors, these sneakers are suitable for both sporting and everyday wear. Reviewers say: "I am flat-footed with plantar fasciitis & heel spur problems for years. This product is most helpful for arch support & heel of the shoe also provides back support as well." Available sizes: 6 - 11

2. An Affordable Running Shoes Lined With Foam Saucony Versafoam Cohesion 12 Road Running Shoe $40 | Amazon See On Amazon These running shoes by Saucony are breathable and use thick outsoles made with rubber for support while running. The sneakers — which have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon — use Saucony's grid-like VERSAFOAM cushioning for padding (as opposed to the aforementioned gel linings). That cushioning offers extra stability that cradles your feet while providing extra bounce when you move. At about $40, this pair of shoes is an incredibly good buy, helping to put an ease on both your body and your pockets. Reviewers say: "Fits great! My plantar fasciitis has almost disappeared since I bought these shoes and started wearing them!" Available sizes: 5 - 12 (with wide options)

3. These Sneakers That Were Specially Designed For Plantar Fasciitis Orthofeet Comfort Plantar Fasciitis Shoes $120 | Amazon See On Amazon These Orthofeet Comfort Plantar Fasciitis Shoes feature air-pocketed cushions underneath the heels for more relief, along with slim foam padding throughout the liner to help ease the stress of walking. The wide toe boxes in these sneakers also work to relive pressure on bunions, while the insoles offer added arch support (similar to other sneakers on this list). Although they're a bit pricer than some others, Orthofeet's shoes are totally worth the splurge if you're suffering from plantar fasciitis. They feature a 4.2-star rating after more than 800 reviews. However, it's important to note that these sneakers aren't specifically advertised as running shoes. Still, reviewers have written that they've used them on the treadmill. Reviewers say: "Orthofeet comfort sneakers relieve plantar fasciitis and the associated heel pain by providing the right amount of arch support. Perfect product in every way. If you suffer from plantar, then you'll understand the value of relieving that foot pain ASAP." Available sizes: 5 - 12 (with wide and extra-wide options)

4. A Lightweight Option For Running Hoka One One Women's Cavu Running Shoe $81 | Amazon See On Amazon Hoka One One's Cavu running shoes are lightweight and breathable sneakers lined with comfortable Lycra fabric for stretch. The molded Profly footbeds in each shoe provide great comfort and shock absorption during exercises, thanks to their extra-soft heels. The sneakers' foam-like outsoles additionally ease contact with the ground to lessen the impact on heels and joints, making for an overall pain-free workout. According to customer reviews, these sneakers also feature built-in arch support. Reviewers say: "Hoka is the best shoe brand for me. I work in the medical field and suffer from plantar fasciitis. With Hoka, my foot healed and I have no remaining problems!" Available sizes: 5 - 11