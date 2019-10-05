Not only are ticks a nuisance, but they are responsible for transmitting harmful diseases, like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. That's why, along with keeping your grass short and chopping down any tall weeds, spraying your home's outdoor areas with the best tick sprays for yards can keep these tiny parasites away from you and your family when you're outside. Because front and back yards are often big spaces to cover, top-rated tick sprays easily attach to your garden hose and can reach large areas spanning up to 5,000 square feet. When looking for a tick spray, keep your eyes out for formulas that also eliminate insects like ants, mosquitoes, and spiders. These will prevent against all kinds of unwanted pests.

Tick sprays can use a number of substances, including synthetic insecticides like pyrethroids and pyriproxyfen. When applied properly, these can be incredibly effective ways to kill ticks and prevent them from setting up camp in your yard (and on your body). However, if you have pets or kids who spend a lot of time in the yard, or if you have other reasons to feel wary of spraying chemicals in your yard, a natural tick spray might be a better choice for you. Natural tick sprays use ingredients like cedarwood oil, sesame oil, and plant-based sodium lauryl sulfate to repel and kill ticks. They might not be quite as heavy-hitting as sprays with synthetic pesticides, but you may find it’s worth it for the peace of mind — and you can always pair them with a child- or dog-safe tick repellent for some extra oomph.

How most tick sprays work: Simply attach the bottle to a garden hose and use your hose to dispense the pesticide treatment. Unlike bug sprays designed for inside the home, there's no need to pre-mix these yard sprays or painstakingly cover every inch with a squirt bottle by hand.

But before purchasing or using any sort of chemical spray, it's always best to read up on the CDC guidelines and check with any local officials about the best and safest time to spray in your area. And, keep in mind that most experts recommend that you spray targeted areas of your yard to eliminate the spread of any chemicals potentially dangerous to wildlife.

Keep in mind, you should wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants, gloves, and protective eyewear while applying any pesticide to your yard to avoid the chemicals coming into contact with your skin or eyes. Also, while most tick sprays should be safe around children and pets after the spray has dried, make sure to keep your pets and kids away from just-treated areas until the spray is fully dry to avoid accidental ingestion and poisoning.

Tick sprays vary significantly when it comes to how often they need to be reapplied. You might need to spray some products once a month, while others can last up to six months. It’s always best to read the manufacturer’s instructions to learn the best way to apply a specific tick spray, including how often you’ll need to reapply.

1 The Overall Best: Ortho BugClear Insect Killer For Lawns & Gardens Ortho BugClear Insect Killer For Lawns & Gardens (32 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ortho BugClear insect killer for lawns and gardens is a one-stop solution to keep ticks and other pests out of your yard for up to six months. Not only does it work on ticks, it also kills 235 different types of insects in total, including species of fleas, mosquitoes, ants, and spiders. This pesticide treats large areas up to 5,300 square feet and starts working immediately. Just attach the bottle directly to garden hose and spray. Best yet, it's also safe to use around fruit trees, roses, and vegetable gardens. According to one reviewer: “I spread this out on my lawn and have not had a problem with any ticks or anything else. My cat really loves being able to go outside and not have any ticks or fleas jumping on her. Before putting it in my yard, I had brought in several ticks on me. Now, I have none on me at all. I actually haven't seen any in my yard either. Good product and well worth the cost.”

2 The Runner Up: Black Flag Flea & Tick Killer Yard Treatment Spray Black Flag Flea & Tick Killer Yard Treatment Spray (32 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Although it treats a slightly smaller amount of square footage (5,000 compared to the previous pick's 5,300 square feet), this Black Flag flea and tick killer yard treatment spray is another solid option for killing ticks and a few other types of insects in your yard. To use it, connect the bottle to a hose and flip the included switch to activate and begin dispensing the spray. The manufacturer even claims that it'll keep your yard flea-free for up to 12 weeks. Don't love it? It even comes with a money-back guarantee. According to one reviewer: “Easy to use and inexpensive. I sprayed it on my yard mid-summer after finding a few ticks on my dogs. Haven't found any ticks or fleas since, so I suspect it has been working.”