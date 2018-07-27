While automatic cat litter boxes reduce the amount of work you need to do to keep the litter fresh, they still require you to occasionally replace the litter. This automatic litter box from PetSafe works with disposable pre-filled trays of crystal litter so you never need to touch the litter, and it connects to an app on your phone that alerts you when you need to swap trays or buy new ones (and yes, it factors in how often your cat uses the box). The app also lets you track your cat’s litter box usage so you can note any changes of habit that might signify a possible health issue.

While the app is a major perk, this is also just an excellent automatic litter box. It automatically scoops waste into an enclosed waste bin 20 minutes after your pet leaves the box, so you don’t have to do any raking or scooping yourself. An LCD display tracks how many times your pet has used the litter box, and there is a button you can press if you want the box to rake the litter on demand. That said, if all goes well, you shouldn’t have to do more than swap out the litter tray about once a month — nothing more, nothing less.

This litter box can be purchased with or without a cover, depending on your preference.

What cat owners say: “I've considered an automated litter box for years but kept putting it off. I'm so glad I finally got one! It sets up easily, both the litter box itself and the phone app. Our cat adapted to it immediately. Actually, she was climbing inside while I was putting it together and started using it regularly right away. The app shows when it detects the cat entering the box and when it rakes the box clean 20 minutes later. There has been absolutely no smell at all! Today the app alerted us that it was time to replace the litter (right at 4 weeks from installation.) Our auto-delivery of the replacement litter arrives tomorrow. To change it out, we'll just lift the plastic unit up, slide out the old box (the soiled litter is under a flap), and use the lid below it to place on top then discard. After a quick wipe down with a sponge, the new box will slide underneath and we'll be good for another month. The cat loves having a fresh litter box every time she enters and we are thrilled about not having to deal with cleaning it!”