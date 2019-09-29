Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly an enjoyable task, but the best bathroom power scrubbers make chore day infinitely easier. These motorized brushes help to buff away grime and mildew, but when looking to keep your bathroom sparkling long-term, it's important to invest in a well-made, highly reviewed unit.

The ideal power scrubber for you will largely depend on the job's size — and therefore the scrubber's size. Narrow down your intended uses ahead of time: Are you planning on using your power scrubber for detail work, like cleaning grout and tackling discoloration around the faucet? If so, a small handheld brush is likely best. For sinks, counters, and shower walls, a medium-size handheld unit will get the job done. And to clean the whole floor and the tub, opt for a mop-style unit with a long handle so you don't have to get down on your hands and knees. Just note that only one pick below is rated for waterproofness, the rest are fine with the occasional splash from cleaning, but should not be submerged or doused with water.

Once you've pinpointed the best size, take a look at the attachment head options and the power source. Different attachment brushes are designed for different areas and a unit with replaceable batteries or a long cord may expand your cleaning ability. Most buyers find that a wide selection of brush heads and a rechargeable battery source make for the best power scrubbers — but note that these are usually a bit pricier.

With that in mind, here are the four best options for all different jobs (and a smart DIY solution that costs just $10):

1 The Overall Best Power Scrubber AIRSEE Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon $46 See On Amazon

: Why is this electric spin scrubber so versatile? For one, its sleek LED display allows you to choose multiple spin speeds between 280 RPMs and 350 RPMs, so it’s suitable for a wider range of jobs. For another, it comes with six interchangeable heads, which is definitely more than the competition. Finally, since it’s IPX7-level waterproof, runs for up to 100 minutes on one recharge, and is lightweight and compact, you can use it to clean just about any room in the house — not just the bathroom — all for less than $50. Cons: One reviewer wrote that the handle is hard to grip. Power source: Rechargeable battery Attachments: flat brush, corner brush, soft sponge, soft pad, moderate pad, stiff pad Reviewers say: “I absolutely love this cleaning brush. I use it for cleaning dishes, kitchen sink, oven, stove top. It is not heavy and has different attachments for different types of cleaning.”

2 The Best Mini Power Scrubber Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon

Looking to clean around faucets, scrub discoloration out of grout, and bring a shine to those bathroom fixtures? The Rubbermaid Reveal power scrubber is an effective and affordable tool to help. This tiny handheld tool has a single head that oscillates 60 times per second to break up grime, stains, and mildew. Thanks to the lightweight frame and ergonomic grip, it's comfortable to use for small jobs and hard-to-reach areas. Cons: It’s not waterproof (though this pick can get lightly wet). Also, some reviewers wish it was rechargeable and a little more durable. Power source: Four AA batteries (included) Attachments: Cone-shaped brush Reviewers say: "This thing is amazing! It cleans grout [and] hard water stains with ease! I just cleaned the tile in my kitchen and look at the difference! I simply heated up a 50/50 solution of vinegar and dawn, sprayed it on, then let this thing do the scrubbing for me! The whole kitchen took 10 minutes!”

3 A Bathroom Scrubber With A Long Handle Option LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon $72 See On Amazon

: Because it's powerful, versatile, and rechargeable, this electric spin scrubber is the best overall choice. When collapsed, it works as a handheld unit for sinks, counters, and grout, but when extended, the long handle makes it easy to scrub your floors and tub without even bending down. It comes with four interchangeable brush heads for all kinds of jobs, and the rechargeable battery gives you a full 90 minutes of cleaning time after just a 3.5-hour charging period. Cons: It’s not the best for tight spaces, and according to some reviewers, the motor isn’t powerful enough for really tough jobs. Power source: Rechargeable batteries Attachments: Round brush, corner brush, wide flat brush, narrow flat brush Reviewers say: "This scrubber is amazing! It is very easy to assemble. The instructions were clear and easy to understand. It is light weight which makes it easy to move around while cleaning, but it is also stable and sturdy. I love that you can extend it to make it a little longer which helps with cleaning the shower walls.”

4 The Best Bathroom Power Scrubber For Floors Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop Amazon $170 See On Amazon

Halfway between a mop and a power scrubber, this scrubbing tool from Gladwell is specifically designed to keep floors (tile, hardwood, vinyl, and more) sparkling clean. It includes soft, reusable pads for general messes and scrubbing. Since the unit spins and glides effortlessly under counters and into corners, and sprays water or cleaning formula on demand, this unit is one of the easiest ways to maintain your bathroom floors. This device is powered by a rechargeable battery and 2 hours of charging should last for multiple cleaning sessions. Cons: Priced at over $150, it’s definitely an investment. Power source: Rechargeable battery Attachments: Soft pads, waxing pads Reviewers say: "I have spent thousands on different steamers and mops for a vinyl laminate floor, only to be horribly disappointed. This Cordless mop is heaven sent and works amazing. You can mop effortlessly, no more back pain!! Very quiet and improves the efficiency of cleaning the floors!”

5 Another Popular Handheld Power Scrubber MECO Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon $50 See On Amazon

: For medium-sized jobs, there's the MECO electric spin scrubber. This unit is handheld, rechargeable, and surprisingly lightweight, so you can cover more ground with less effort. The head rotates for the best angle, and the base is IPX6 waterproof, so you don't have to worry about damaging it while cleaning. Last but not least, this pick comes with multiple heads for all your cleaning needs. Cons: Some buyers find that the bristles on the brushes are too soft. Power source: Rechargeable battery Attachments: Round brush, flat brush, pointed corner brush Reviewers say: "I'm doing this during commercial breaks while watching TV. The sinks are finished. Can't wait to tackle the shower and kitchen! Two thumbs up for the results in my bathroom. I have a tub/shower combo unit, so there was plenty of territory to clean (and it NEEDED it). The runtime on this device is the longest of ANYTHING I've owned. Impressive!”