Sleeping on your side comes with tons of benefits, but if your body isn't fully supported, it can come with its fair share of inconveniences, too. The best body pillows for side sleepers ensure that you're sleeping on your side the right way. (That means avoiding the all-too-common stiff back and sensitive knees come morning.)

No matter what kind of side-sleeper pillow you're shopping for, you're going to want to find something that conforms to the natural curvature of your spine. That's going to keep your vertebrae supported throughout the night, which eases the pressure on common points of strain like the hips, pelvis, and neck.

Quality body pillows do exactly that and more. They'll hug your back and neck so you're getting the support and stability you need in a side position. Some people (specifically those with knee problems) also want some kind of cushioning between their legs — and bonus points if the pillow can prevent pressure on your ear and stop you from waking up to pins and needles all throughout your entire arm.

These top-rated body pillows are extremely popular for a reason: they keep side-sleepers supported and and pain-free in all the areas that typically cause discomfort. (They're also a solid investment for pregnant people or those with sleep apnea.)

This Most Popular Body Pillow For Side Sleepers QUEEN ROSE Full Body Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Pros: Thanks to its U-shaped design and contoured curves, the QUEEN ROSE body pillow supports everything. It offers optimal cushioning for your head, neck, arm, spine, and knees thanks to its hypoallergenic filling that holds its shape without condensing. It even has a washable zipper cover that you can get in soft velour or 100 percent cotton, and at less than $40, it's one of your most affordable full-body options. According to reviewers, it provides "the most comfortable sleep [they've] ever gotten" for both existing side-sleepers and those who are trying to train themselves. Since it's symmetrical, you can also switch sides during the night with no problem. Cons: It takes up a lot of the bed, so if you're sleeping in a full with a partner, this probably isn't the best option. Available Colors: White and blue/pink in cotton; gray and blue/gray in valuer According to one reviewer: “It gives me support no matter what position I'm in, so I'm not constantly moving all night long. I no longer get hip pain on the hip that's on the mattress when I sleep on my side. I am so glad I finally got one of these, and this one in particular looked like it would give the most support, rather than just be like putting a few pillows together, and it really does give a lot of support.”

The Best Budget Pick DMI Side Sleeper Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pros: For those with minimal sleeping room, or for those who don't like to feel smothered, the DMI pillow offers side-support without taking up your whole bed — and without the hefty price tag. For just $29, you get head, neck, and arm support in the form of a J-shaped pillow stuffed with hypoallergenic polyester filling. The cover is also hypoallergenic since it's made from a cooling and washable cotton blend. It even has a convenient ear pocket, so you don't have to worry about pain or pressure there. Cons: Yes, you are paying less, but you are also getting less. Since this is smaller, it won't support your lower back or knees. Available Colors: White According to one reviewer: “I am 50% a back sleeper and then on each side during the night. I find I don't move or turn as much during the night which gives me deeper, more restful sleep. I'm sleeping longer/more than I was, not waking in the night as much as I was.”

The Most Versatile PharMeDoc C-Shaped Body Pillow Amazon $43 See On Amazon Pros: Most full-body pillows are U-shaped, but since the PharMeDoc pillow is shaped more like a C, it's a lot more versatile when it comes to changing positions. Yes, it'll cushion your head, back, neck, arm, and knees while you're on your side, but its shorter, flexible arms can also be used to prop yourself up in bed or comfortably lie on your back. The jersey cotton cover is super soft, washable, and strengthened with double-stitched seams, and the polyfill blend is designed to shift with you as you move. Even though it's marketed as a pregnancy pillow, reviewers are saying things like, "I never sleep without it now... Pregnant or not, I think everyone should own this pillow." Cons: Despite the reinforced seams and over-stuffed interior, some reviewers have experienced ripping and flattening after a few months. Available Colors: Gray, fuchsia, royal blue According to one reviewer: “This pillow has helped me to sleep comfortably on my left side and stay tilted when I'm on my back with my legs up. I love it!”

The Best Body Pillow For Hot Sleepers Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pros: For people who overheat at night, that whole "encompassed by clouds" feeling starts to feel a bit more like suffocation. Thankfully, the Snuggle-Pedic body pillow is designed for front-body support while still keeping you cool. Inside, you'll find shredded memory foam, which conforms to your shape while still promoting optimal air-flow. The outer cover is made from hypoallergenic and mite-resistant bamboo, which breathes, wicks moisture, and keeps you feeling sanitary. Finally, since it rests only on one side of your body — the stomach side — it'll support your arm, knee, chest, and tummy without that trapped, constricted feeling. Currently, it has over 3,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Cons: Since it's filled with memory foam instead of polyfill, this one's a lot heavier than the others. It's also pretty bulky, so it's not ideal for a small bed. Available Colors: Off-white According to one reviewer: “I'm 5'10, have trouble getting the right pillow combo for nightly comfort since the average body pillow is too short for me, and struggle nightly on if I am going to lay on one side to avoid shoulder pain but have hip pain or vise versa. This eliminates that dilemma and provides the back support I need to avoid should pain and allows me to sleep on the side I would like to, which allows me to to have a pain free hip. I sleep so much better.”

The Best Adjustable Body Pillow Coop Home Goods Full Body Pillow Amazon $80 See On Amazon Pros: It’s an investment, but if you’re looking to customize your level of density and loft, the Coop Home Goods full body pillow is the way to go. Like the cult-favorite original, this one is filled with shredded memory foam, which you can add or remove depending on your preferences. As a result, you can ensure that it offers the exact amount of support you’re looking for in your side-sleeping position. Finally, since it’s GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US certified, and it comes with a removable, washable cover, it remains safe and hygenic in the process. Cons: At $80, it’s one of the most expensive options on this list. Available Colors: white According to one reviewer: “The pillow is supportive, breathable AND adjustable. The bamboo retains its shape well, but it's also moldable enough to be extremely comfortable. I appreciate how I can lessen the amount of fluff toward the bottom -- where my knees wrap around it -- while boosting the fluffiness toward the top of the pillow -- where I wrap my arms around it. It somehow manages to straddle the line between firm and pliable.”

The Best U-Shaped Memory Foam Body Pillow Milliard U-Shaped Memory Foam Total Body Pillow Amazon $42 See On Amazon Pros: Some of the most popular body pillows for side sleepers are U-shaped — but most of them are filled with down-alternative polyester. The Milliard Total Body Support pillow sets itself apart with its shredded memory foam fill, which you can add or remove to suit your preferences. It also has a zippered inner cover and a soft, breathable cotton cover that you can remove and wash. “I never leave reviews but I had to jump on and leave one for this pillow. It is AMAZING,” one reviewer wrote. “I am a side sleeper and it helps with back support and it’s perfect around my head. I had been sleeping with pillows all around that moved at night but this replaced all of them.” Cons: Due to its low price, it’s not the most durable option. Available Colors: Gray According to one reviewer: “I’m 5’8” and like to curl up when I sleep and this was the perfect size to provide support for my knees when on my side. I’ve also been able to use it as a back support for reading.”

The Best Goose Down Body Pillow Pillowtex White Goose Down and Feather Body Pillow Amazon $80 See On Amazon Pros: Goose down is often considered one of the most luxurious bedding materials out there. That’s because it’s adaptive, soft, breathable, and supportive. Unlike most other options on the market, the Pillowtex body pillow is filled with a blend of sterilized, STANDARD 100-certified goose down and feathers. It has a medium loft and dual layers of 100% cotton fabric, and you can get it in two different lengths depending on your height. “Now I wonder how I slept without it,” wrote one side sleeper who called the down fill “comfy and luxurious.” Cons: It’s an investment; it’s also not the best pick for people who are looking for structured support. Available Colors: White According to one reviewer: “i recently have started sleeping on my side, and i was using 3 bed pillows to do so comfortably, but was still tossing and turning all night. since i've been sleeping with this body pillow, i wake up in the same place and position i was in when i fell asleep, and the covers are barely moved.”