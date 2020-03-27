If your dog is prone to anxiety or reactivity, especially when left alone, when meeting new visitors, or even during thunderstorms, giving them one the best calming dog beds to use as their safe place is a great idea.

I reached out to Meg Marrs, CEO and founder of the dog care and training resource website K9 of Mine, to ask her what pup parents should look for. She told me there are two styles of dog beds that work particularly well for anxious canines:

Bolsters: " Bolsters are raised edges that run along the sides of a dog bed," Marrs explained. "Bolsters are great for dogs who like to curl up or lean against something when they sleep. Many dogs feel a bit safer and more protected when they can lean against a surface, so bolsters are great for dogs who need a bit of extra security."

Cave style: If your dog likes to burrow or nest under blankets, a cave-style bed is another great option Marrs recommended. "These beds are actually a bit like sleeping bags and have a cover that can usually lie flat or pop up like a tent," she said. "The inside is often made of soft sherpa fleece or some other kind of soothing, extra-cozy material. Some nervous pups simply adore this style of dog bed."

The good news is, you can find both bolsters and cave-style beds in an array of sizes, colors, and textures. Plus, I've even included a heated option below. For more details on the best calming dog beds you can buy on Amazon, keep scrolling.

1 A Bolster Bed Made With Memory Foam Furhaven Dog Bed Amazon $42 See On Amazon With more than 49,000 five-star ratings, this Furhaven dog bed is a popular option for a bolster bed and is available in sizes from small to jumbo plus to suit a range of dog breeds. It's designed with bolsters on three sides of the bed for security and comfort. Much like a human-size couch, one side is left open to make it easier for a dog to climb into. Pet owners can choose from a wide range of colors and fabrics, like super soft chenille and velvet for the cover as well as different types of interior foam, including orthopedic foam, memory foam, and cool gel foam. Dogs with thick or long hair or who get warm easily might especially appreciate the cooling gel. Though this pick is not water resistant, the zippered cover can be removed and is safe to throw in the washer. Just remember to air dry it or but it in your dryer on low heat. Helpful review: “Of all the dog beds I’ve gotten my dog, this is by far his favorite! The cover feels really nice and soft and the foam mattress is super comfortable (I even tried sitting on it myself). I haven’t tried to remove/wash the cover but it seems like it would be easy enough. I chose this one specifically because there’s a plush ridge around it and my dog likes resting his head on raised surfaces. It’s perfect!” Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Jumbo, and Jumbo Plus

2 A Cave Bed With A Sherpa Lining AmazonBasics Pet Cave Bed Amazon $62 See On Amazon While small prey hunters, like dachshunds and terriers, are naturally prone to nesting or burrowing — it mirrors their behavior of flushing out animals from tunnels — dogs of all breeds and sizes can also have a natural instinct for burying themselves in blankets as a form of self-soothing. For those pups, this AmazonBasics pet cave bed is a great option since it has a removable top cover that makes it den-like. It's also super soft with a sherpa fleece material on the inside and microfiber on the exterior. The bed is available in small to extra-large sizes and blue or tan colors. If there's one downside it's that this pick is not water resistant and the manufacturer recommends only spot-cleaning it; however, some reviewers have said that they haven't had any issues with machine-washing and drying the cover of the bed on gentle and low cycles. Helpful review: “This is the perfect cozy cave for our Jack Russell/Dachshund mix. She always wanted to be ‘tucked in’ by being covered with blankets. Now she can do it herself by burrowing into this bed like a cozy nest. It is pretty squishy, so if you want something firm, I would not recommend it. If your dog likes to hide and be covered up, this is a good choice.” Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

3 A Faux-Fur Dog Bed That Mimics A Bolster Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Cuddler Amazon $35 See On Amazon This Best Friends by Sheri calming cuddler dog bed has plenty of calming and soothing properties going for it. Most notably, it is made with a soft shag faux fur exterior that may remind dogs of snuggling up with their litter mates or mom when they were young. In addition, it comes in a donut shape that has a subtle raised rim that’s similar to bolsters and the material on the very bottom is water-resistant. You can choose from taupe or frost gray colors. The entire bed is safe to throw in both the washer and dryer as is, but if you opt for the large or XL sizes it may be too big for your machine. Instead, some reviewers report it's easier to unzip the cover and wash it by itself. To keep the faux fur cover as fluffy as possible, the manufacturer recommends against air drying and thoroughly drying it in the dryer instead. Helpful review: “We have all been AMAZED at how well this bed actually works for my daughter's super sweet but anxious little Bichon. I bought it for him hoping that it would calm him; he gets stressed and anxious often. It took him a little while to get in it, but once he did, it was a night-and-day difference! He loves it!! He even slept in it the whole 5-hour car ride home, and that never happens. The bed arrived as promised and looked exactly like I expected. I fluffed it in the dryer for a few minutes with a dryer sheet so it would smell familiar. It is wearing well and he is one happy and calm dog when he's in it.” Available sizes: Small (23 inches), Medium (30 inches), Large (36 inches), and XL (45 inches)

4 A Heated Bolster-Style Bed K&H Pet Products Heated Pet Bed Amazon $65 See On Amazon Although some dog beds claim to be self-warming, this K&H Pet Products pet bed is actually heated with low-wattage electric heat under the sleeping area that, along with bolsters, make the bed extra warm and comforting (so comforting, in fact, that several reviewers mentioned their cats are big fans of it, too). Because of the low 6-watt power, the bed never gets hot. When the dog is not in it, the bed's temperature is no more than 10 to 15 degrees above the ambient air temperature. To be extra safe, however, you may want to unplug the bed when not in use and don't allow your dog to use it they are wet. The heater is also removable, so the bed can be used year-round, and the cover and sleeping pillow can be removed as well to be machine washed and dried. The bed also comes with a limited one-year warranty. Pictured here is the large-sized bed (31 by 24 inches), but you can also get it in a medium size (26 by 20 inches). Helpful review: “My dog LOVES this bed. She suffers from anxiety and this seems to help her.” Available sizes: Medium and Large

5 A Cult-Favorite Cave Bed Furhaven Round Snuggery Hooded Dog Bed Amazon $64 See On Amazon Like other cave beds on this list, this hooded bed has a thick memory foam base that you can choose the size of depending on your pup’s preferences. It’s lined with a warm sherpa and the exterior is made of a soft suede that your dog will love curling up in. The removable cover is machine washable, and you can remove the piping that props up the hooded design in order to convert it into a blanket, if that’s what your furry friend prefers. This comes in a bunch of different colors and two sizes. Helpful review: “She is always looking for a small warm space to hunker down and ride out the storms. We usually have to wrap her up in a blanket to try to calm her shaking and heavy panting. This cuddle next is the perfect solution. Not 15 minutes after it was delivered a huge storm rolled in. She immediately crawled in and is tucked in with virtually no shaking or heavy panting.” Available sizes: Small and Medium, with either an 18-, 24-, 35-, or a 44-inch base

6 A Pet Tent That Small Dogs Can Burrow In Best Pet Supplies Pet Tent Amazon $31 See On Amazon For a small dog who loves to burrow, this pet tent is a great option that will calm down your pup. There’s a removable pillow inside that your dog can rest on, and the entire bed is machine washable for easy cleaning. Pictured here is a cream corduroy design, but this bed comes in nine different colors including different textures like a faux suede or a linen. While this pet tent comes in four sizes, the largest is really best for a dog 15 pounds or less, which is something to keep in mind. Helpful review: “My dog LOVES this bed. He used to whine and cry in his crate until I put this bed in there. Now he just curls up in his cave and goes to sleep. I think being enclosed makes him feel calm and safe, like a den. The bottom cushion is removable for laundering.” Available sizes: Four sizes, ranging from 16 by 16 by 14 inches to 19 by 19 by 19 inches

7 An Affordable Cave Bed Lined With Faux Fur Cozy Cuddler Luxury Orthopedic Dog Bed Amazon $25 See On Amazon In contrast to some of the pricier cave beds on this list, this affordable alternative has a similar design, albeit without some of the fancier materials. This one lacks the memory foam base or sherpa lining, but it does have a 6-inch base that’s soft and lined with faux fur. This bed comes in just two sizes, the largest of which is best for dogs under 35 pounds. The exterior cover is made of a microfiber that’s machine washable, and the entire bed comes with a money-back guarantee should you or your pet not love it. Helpful review: “My dog loves this bed, Dachshunds love to burrow and to stay warm! it is super soft, very calming during storms, warm during winter cool during spring. I am ordering another so there are no arguments on who sleeps in the bed.” Available sizes: Small and Medium

8 A Convertible Cave & Bolster Bed For A Small Dog Best Friends by Sheri Convertible Honeycomb Cave Bed Amazon $50 $42 See On Amazon This convertible bed really covers all of your bases if you have a small pup who you think might like a cave bed, but has never tried one before. This bed easily changes from a cave-style design to a classic bolster bed and the base is made of a microfiber-covered soft foam for plenty of extra comfort. The entire dog bed is machine washable, and this comes in two sizes for dogs up to 25 pounds. Helpful review: “My dog had puppies and she just wanted a place to hideaway with them. Instead of this being under my bed, I ordered this bed. She loves it and so do her puppies.” Available sizes: Standard and Jumbo

9 A Budget “Warming” Bed That Reviewers (& Their Pets) Love Amazon Basics Warming Pet Bed Amazon $21 $18 See On Amazon While the other “warming” bed on this list has a built-in heater, this one is a bit lower-tech, and is made with the self-warming mylar materials that are used when producing space blankets. The bed is covered in a sherpa lining and a fleece bottom, with a four-sided bolstered edge they can nestle into. It’s available in five different sizes and both a round and rectangle design so you can match your space and your dog’s size. Helpful review: “Wish I had purchased this years ago. My pet stays in it all night. It is truly warming from his body. Calming and cozy.” Available sizes: 18, 22, 24, 30, 35 inches (round and rectangle shape)

10 An Open Pet Cave For Puppies & Small Dogs Tofern Colorful Dots Fleece Pet Bed Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cave bed is definitely for small dogs and puppies, but its three-sided design is perfect for a pup who loves to cozy up while still having a view of what’s going on. The base is made of a high-density foam that is soft and easy to rest on, and the exterior is constructed from microfiber fleece that’s super warm. And the interior lining can be removed to free up some space or to give them a second sleeping space. This is available in a few different patterns and styles but only one size, suitable for puppies and small dogs up to 10 pounds. Helpful review: “This was Lemon Drop’s first bed when she came home to live with us. It has been a year and it is still in use. The igloo shape is great and the soft plush fabric helps her feel safe and comfortable.” Available sizes: One size (best for dogs under 10 pounds)

11 An Orthopedic Bolster Bed That Comes In Large Sizes Bedsure Large Orthopedic Dog Bed Amazon $48 See On Amazon For an older dog or one with any muscle or bone ailments, this orthopedic bed will provide a warm and soft spot for them to rest comfortably. The foam base is 2.5 inches in height, and the bolsters give your pup some support to sleep against. The machine-washable cover can easily be zipped off to clean, and there’s even a TPU layer inside the foam to prevent any water or urine from soaking through to your floors. This one comes in three different sizes, the largest of which can cater to a dog as big as 125 pounds. Helpful review: “Really like this bed for my dog. Trying to teach him to slow down and relax on his own once in a while. He's very attached to me and has a hard time being away from me. This bed seems very comfortable and stylish. I like how it's machine washable and has slide proof bottom. Very happy with this purchase.” Available sizes: Medium, Large, and Extra-Large