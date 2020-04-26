If you’re tackling the lingering odors and other issues caused by excess moisture in your home, the best closet dehumidifiers help tackle humidity-related issues while being super easy to maintain. Some could even be taken to other small areas of your home like a pantry or laundry room.

What Criteria To Consider

When you’re looking for the best portable dehumidifier or a small dehumidifier for a bedroom, consider the following:

Ease Of Use

For a dehumidifier you’ll actually use, make sure it’s easy to operate. Think about how often you want to empty water tanks or refresh the container and pick a dehumidifier with an appropriate absorption capacity. Also consider if you have an outlet in easy access or if you’d prefer something that isn’t electrically powered.

Square Footage

To buy the best dehumidifier for your closet, keep the square footage of that space in mind. For a walk-in up to 150 square feet is size, you will want a stronger dehumidifier or a few less powerful units. But for smaller closets, a more compact one will do the job.

Shop The Best Dehumidifiers For Closets

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best dehumidifiers for closets:

1. The Fan-Favorite Electric Dehumidifier For Closets: Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier

2. The Electric Dehumidifier With A Larger Tank: SEAVON Compact Dehumidifier

3. The Best Rechargeable Mini Dehumidifier For Closets: Eva Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier

4. The Best Fragrance-Free, Single-Use Dehumidifier: airBOSS Closet Dehumidifier

5. The Best Hanging Closet Dehumidifier: DampRid Moisture Absorber, Fresh Scent

6. The Dehumidifier With An Extra-Large Tank & A Quiet Setting: AYAFATO Small Portable Dehumidifier

No matter your needs, scroll on for small dehumidifiers that will get the mustiness out of your closets and other small spaces.

1 The Fan-Favorite Electric Dehumidifier For Closets Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon This compact and lightweight dehumidifier effectively reduces humidity in rooms up to 215 square feet, making it perfect for larger closets and small rooms. Plug this electric dehumidifier in, and it operates efficiently with low energy consumption while still removing up to 9 ounces of water a day. A helpful indicator light lets you know when the 18-ounce water tank is full, and the unit will automatically shut off until the tank is emptied. Because it uses a thermoelectric system, this small dehumidifier operates quietly, so it can be used in small bedrooms or offices without causing a stir. But note: For the best performance, this unit should only be used in temperatures ranging from 59 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and never below 41 degrees. One reviewer wrote: “Petite and quiet, it works perfectly in my closet and bathroom. Since using the unit, the musty/mildewy smell that used to plague my clothing and towels is gone. The unit is very easy to set-up and fairly easy to empty (the emptying process could use some updates; it’s easy, but you’ll need to wipe the storage container down before re-inserting and it can be a little messy). When full (in my little Florida apartment, 1-2 times per week) it automatically stops running and a yellow indicator light turns on. [...] Overall, I’m a happy camper and would definitely recommend.” Style: Electric | Max room size: 215 square feet | Absorption capacity: 18 ounces Also available on: ProBreeze, $45

2 The Electric Dehumidifier With A Larger Tank SEAVON Compact Dehumidifier Amazon $37 See On Amazon This electric dehumidifier is small in size but has a large water tank that holds up to 27 ounces, which is helpful, as it can extract up to 12 ounces of water from the air each day. It has an auto shut-off feature to prevent overflow and has an indicator light to let you know when its tank is full. While it does have a larger tank than the above pick, the manufacturer doesn’t specify a max square footage — that being said, the brand recommends using this dehumidifier in a range of spaces including closets, bathrooms, bedrooms, and even RVs. One reviewer wrote: “This unit works perfectly for my closet. It is a small and quiet unit that will not disrupt your sleep even if used in a bedroom. It is not intended to dry a large room but rather a small space where you would normally use a silica bead unit. Unlike silica beads, this doesn’t need to be replaced, just empty the water every 1-2 days which makes it a great investment in the long run.” Style: Electric | Max room size: N/A | Absorption capacity: 27 ounces

3 The Best Rechargeable Mini Dehumidifier For Closets Eva Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon For smaller closets that don’t have electrical outlets (or if you just don’t want to bother with a unit that requires being plugged in all the time), this wireless dehumidifier is worth a look. Capable of covering an area of 333 cubic feet (or about 48 square feet), this portable dehumidifier works for 20 to 30 days on a single charge and uses silica to remove up to 6 ounces of excess moisture from the air. When the unit has reached its capacity, the silica beads will turn from orange to green. To recharge the silica, simply plug it into any electrical outlet. This portable dehumidifier is equipped with a hanger making it super versatile, and it’s nontoxic and fragrance-free. One reviewer wrote: “I've got 2 of these for my closets in my log home. They seem to be working well, in about a week, the beeds turn green, I plug them into an outlet overnight, they turn back to yellow. I love the fact that they are reusable.” Style: Rechargeable electric with silica beads | Max room size: 48 square feet | Absorption capacity: 6 ounces Also available on: Home Depot, $20, and Ace Hardware, $15

4 A Best Fragrance-Free, Single-Use Dehumidifier airBOSS Closet Dehumidifier (6-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This closet dehumidifier uses fragrance-free drying crystals to absorb moisture from the air, no electricity needed. To use it, just remove the seal and place the container anywhere you need to reduce humidity levels. When the cup is full, dump out the water and discard the cup. Each cup has an approximate absorption capacity of 15 ounces of water, and while no square footage is listed, customers report these working everywhere from pantries to bathrooms to, yes, closets of various sizes. You can also get them in packs of one or three, though the six-pack is by far the best deal. One reviewer wrote: “These are great for my closets in the summer that don’t have AC/Heat vents in them. Its always amazing to me to see how much humidity they pull in, I’ve bought them several years in a row and they really help clothes/pillows/linens from mildewing! Love this product!” Style: Container of moisture-absorbing crystals | Max room size: N/A | Absorption capacity: 15 ounces Also available on:

5 The Best Hanging Closet Dehumidifier DampRid Moisture Absorber, Fresh Scent (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These moisture bags are a hassle-free, electricity-free way to rid small spaces of odor-causing moisture while leaving behind a fresh, clean fragrance. These dehumidifiers use calcium-chloride crystals to absorb excess moisture from the air, and they are ready to hang straight out of the box, which makes it perfect for closets. Each bag lasts for approximately 60 days, however, that number can vary based on humidity levels and temperature. A square footage is not listed by the manufacturer, but it does recommend them for everything from closets to RVs, so they’re fairly versatile. One reviewer wrote: “Love, love this product! My house is humid and everything in my closets smelled musty before using these. I used to open my closets and cringe at the smell coming from them, but am loving the way they smell now! What an excellent product. I bought it for the second time recently, and will buy it regularly in the future!” Style: Hanging bag with moisture-absorbing crystals | Max room size: N/A | Absorption capacity: 16 ounces Also available on: Bed Bath & Beyond, $10, and Home Depot, $12

6 The Dehumidifier With An Extra-Large Tank & A Quiet Setting AYAFATO Small Portable Dehumidifier Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re in search of a small dehumidifier with a big impact, check out this electric one with a 35-ounce water tank that can extract up to 16 ounces of water a day. It has two modes. One is a “normal” daytime setting, and the other is a nighttime setting that runs a bit quieter while you sleep. It also has an auto shut-off function to keep it from overflowing. In addition, this dehumidifier has a built-in LED light that can change between seven colors. One reviewer wrote: “This dehumidifier is perfect for small spaces or rooms. It works great in my closet at keeping the dampness out. Honestly I feel like everything even smells fresh. Plus it is so quiet....I am a light sleeper and don't even hear it running at night. The coolest thing is the color changing light, that is built in. I love that!! I would highly recommend and will be ordering another one for my guest bedroom.” Style: Electric | Max room size: 285 square feet | Absorption capacity: 35 ounces