Whether you’re dealing with pet messes, period blood, sweaty nights, or sex stains, knowing what the
best color bed sheets to hide stains are can come in handy — especially if you want your sheets to last for years to come.
But before you start shopping, it's important to know which colors are best for which stains. Because it’s so dark, many people find black to be an ideal shade for hiding blood stains, like those seemingly unavoidable period stains that tend to plague all of us who menstruate. And very dark colors, like navy blue, should
hide any sweat stains you may be dealing with. Since urine naturally has some yellow pigments, dark brown sheets may be up to the task of hiding pesky bedwetting or pet stains; and because normal, healthy semen and vaginal fluids tend to be clear or white, light, neutral-colored sheets (like white or cream) can be great for hiding sex stains.
You should also think about quality and ease of care when you're buying bed sheets. Whether you plan to use your sheets only for specific times of the month or every single day of the year, you’ll want to find quality bed sheets that are comfortable, long-lasting, and easy to clean. Cotton tends to be a
popular fabric for bed sheets due to its softness, breathability, and durability. Egyptian cotton is ideal if you’re looking for luxury, while a cotton-polyester blend is a solid choice if you’re more interested in affordability, easy care, and durability. Microfiber sheets are a budget-friendly option, but the material is not as breathable as cotton — so keep that in mind if you tend to heat up at night. Bamboo is also a breathable choice, and typically more eco-friendly. It’s also not a bad idea to focus on fade-resistant and/or stain-resistant sheets.
Take a look at the
best bed sheets to hide stains below. Whether you're on a budget or looking to splurge, all of the selections below are highly rated by Amazon shoppers. 1 These Cult-Favorite Sheets Available In Dark Shades For Hiding Blood Stains
Black might not be the most chipper color for bed sheets, but you won’t find a better color for hiding blood stains, and this
Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set in black is a solid pick for several reasons. With a 4.5-star rating and over 230,000 reviews on Amazon, these microfiber sheets have something of a cult following. They're composed of extremely fine fibers of polyester, which means they're long-lasting and soft, and reportedly will resist pilling more than traditional polyester fabric does. What fans are saying: “I bought a king size set in 2015 and they still fit and feel as good as when I first got them.” Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King 2 These Luxe, 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets That Are Perfect For Sweaty Sleepers
These
True Luxury 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton bed sheets are definitely a splurge — if you’re looking for the best of the best, you’ve found it. Made with pure Egyptian cotton, these sheets promise to be breathable, a key consideration for sweaty sleepers. On top of that, they’re available in several dark blue hues that are dark enough to hide even the toughest of sweat stains. These sheets are safe to toss in the washer and dryer, and they're made with fade-resistant dyes.
Additionally, if you're interested in bed sheet color theory, blue is thought to have
a calming and stabilizing effect, according to VeryWell Health. And WebMD noted that the effect is thought to be even more pronounced when the hue is darker. Blue may also lower heart rate and body temperature. What fans are saying: “Worth the money. I normally sweat through the night but found myself dry the next morning after sleeping on these sheets.” Available Sizes: Queen, King, California King, Split King 3 Some Budget-Friendly Sheets That Hide Sex Stains
Sheets that are in the cream or white family are going to do a decent job of hiding most sex stains — and you would be hard-pressed to find a better-priced sheet set, or a more beloved one, than the
AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set. Amazon reviewers seem to love these sheets, giving them 4.6 stars and over 226,000 reviews! And since VeryWell health reports that the color white is thought to promote peacefulness, cream can be a great choice for bedding regardless.
Additionally, these sheets are 100 percent polyester and microfiber, machine washable and dryable, and
OEKO-TEX certified. What fans are saying: “I am extremely picky about sheets. I have plenty of microfiber sheets and they are all different. Some too thick, some too slippery, etc. These are absolutely perfect. Thin but not too thin, stain-resistant, cool, durable. I’m getting some for all the beds in the house.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King 4 These Popular Sheets That Can Hide Urine Stains
With a 4.6-star rating after more than 90,000 reviews, these
microfiber sheets are some of the most beloved sheets around. While they’re available in a range of different colors that can hide stains, they have several unique brown and yellow offerings that would be particularly great at camouflaging urine stains. Brown may not be the flashiest color, but its natural hue tends to evoke a sense of warmth, comfort, and security, according to VeryWell Health. And if you’re looking to hide urine stains — whether your kiddo or your pet is to blame — it’s also a solid shade for covering up lingering pee circles. What fans are saying: “[...] The sheets are very soft and comfortable. They've held up to my wild cat, who insists on helping make the bed with her sharp claws, and there are no tears or rips at all, which is great. My cat has a tendency to bring dirt onto the bed because she's awful like that, but these sheets do not care, the dirt swipes right off and there are no stains or any discoloration anywhere, perfect! I'm very happy with them.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King 5 These Best-Selling Cotton Jersey Sheets That Also Come In Darker Hues
These combed
cotton jersey sheets feel like your favorite worn-in T-shirt, so it’s no wonder they’ve massed nearly 10,000 perfect five-star reviews. They’re super-soft, breathable, and OEKO-TEX-certified — which means these sheets passed an independent certification system that ensures they’re free of any toxic or harmful substances. You can score them in black (featured) or navy, if you’re looking to hide blood or sweat stains, as well as several other pretty heathered colors. What fans are saying: “Love these! Super soft, the exact color that was advertised, and the correct size as well. Was also surprised at how easy it was to remove stains! I replaced my Ralph Lauren super cute sheets with these simply because I thought these would be softer and was not disappointed! And they’re a great price.” Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King 6 Some Ultra-Soft Bamboo Sheets Available In Several Stain-Hiding Shades
It's no wonder these
Bedsure sheets have fans calling them the “softest sheets ever.” The pure bamboo-derived viscose sheets are also breathable, quick-drying, not to mention and OEKO-TEX certified. The line is availabe in several stain-disguising hues, like black (great for hiding blood stains), navy (great for hiding sweat stains), and the beige featured here, which can hide sex stains. What fans are saying: “These are hands down the best sheets I’ve ever owned. Lowkey judging myself for being so excited over sheets that I’m writing a review but WOW. They deserve it. They’re so soft and they’re very cooling, they keep me cool throughout the night very well. I have a messy dog and they don’t take to stains very easily either! [...] Seriously, BUY THESE.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King 7 Also Nice To Have: An All-Purpose Bed Sheet Dye
If you invested your hard-earned money on a sheet set that's now stained, then it might make sense for you to utilize a fabric dye. Navy blue is a great choice for hiding most stains, but
Rit Liquid Fabric Dye is available in hundreds of colors. Rit is also one of the biggest names in fabric dye, so you can expect great results. And if you’re dying sheets that are 35 percent synthetic or more, (like polyester and rayon) consider using Rit DyeMore Synthetic. What fans are saying: “I was going to throw away my organic cotton bedding sets. I just tried Rit and was amazed with results. Now my bedding sets look like new.”