Whether you’re dealing with pet messes, period blood, sweaty nights, or sex stains, knowing what the best color bed sheets to hide stains are can come in handy — especially if you want your sheets to last for years to come.

But before you start shopping, it's important to know which colors are best for which stains. Because it’s so dark, many people find black to be an ideal shade for hiding blood stains, like those seemingly unavoidable period stains that tend to plague all of us who menstruate. And very dark colors, like navy blue, should hide any sweat stains you may be dealing with. Since urine naturally has some yellow pigments, dark brown sheets may be up to the task of hiding pesky bedwetting or pet stains; and because normal, healthy semen and vaginal fluids tend to be clear or white, light, neutral-colored sheets (like white or cream) can be great for hiding sex stains.

You should also think about quality and ease of care when you're buying bed sheets. Whether you plan to use your sheets only for specific times of the month or every single day of the year, you’ll want to find quality bed sheets that are comfortable, long-lasting, and easy to clean. Cotton tends to be a popular fabric for bed sheets due to its softness, breathability, and durability. Egyptian cotton is ideal if you’re looking for luxury, while a cotton-polyester blend is a solid choice if you’re more interested in affordability, easy care, and durability. Microfiber sheets are a budget-friendly option, but the material is not as breathable as cotton — so keep that in mind if you tend to heat up at night. Bamboo is also a breathable choice, and typically more eco-friendly. It’s also not a bad idea to focus on fade-resistant and/or stain-resistant sheets.

Take a look at the best bed sheets to hide stains below. Whether you're on a budget or looking to splurge, all of the selections below are highly rated by Amazon shoppers.

1 These Cult-Favorite Sheets Available In Dark Shades For Hiding Blood Stains Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, Queen Amazon $36 $29.70 See on Amazon Black might not be the most chipper color for bed sheets, but you won’t find a better color for hiding blood stains, and this Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set in black is a solid pick for several reasons. With a 4.5-star rating and over 230,000 reviews on Amazon, these microfiber sheets have something of a cult following. They're composed of extremely fine fibers of polyester, which means they're long-lasting and soft, and reportedly will resist pilling more than traditional polyester fabric does. What fans are saying: “I bought a king size set in 2015 and they still fit and feel as good as when I first got them.” Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

3 Some Budget-Friendly Sheets That Hide Sex Stains AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set, Queen Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Sheets that are in the cream or white family are going to do a decent job of hiding most sex stains — and you would be hard-pressed to find a better-priced sheet set, or a more beloved one, than the AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set. Amazon reviewers seem to love these sheets, giving them 4.6 stars and over 226,000 reviews! And since VeryWell health reports that the color white is thought to promote peacefulness, cream can be a great choice for bedding regardless. Additionally, these sheets are 100 percent polyester and microfiber, machine washable and dryable, and OEKO-TEX certified. What fans are saying: “I am extremely picky about sheets. I have plenty of microfiber sheets and they are all different. Some too thick, some too slippery, etc. These are absolutely perfect. Thin but not too thin, stain-resistant, cool, durable. I’m getting some for all the beds in the house.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4 These Popular Sheets That Can Hide Urine Stains Sonoro Kate Microfiber Bed Sheets, Queen Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating after more than 90,000 reviews, these microfiber sheets are some of the most beloved sheets around. While they’re available in a range of different colors that can hide stains, they have several unique brown and yellow offerings that would be particularly great at camouflaging urine stains. Brown may not be the flashiest color, but its natural hue tends to evoke a sense of warmth, comfort, and security, according to VeryWell Health. And if you’re looking to hide urine stains — whether your kiddo or your pet is to blame — it’s also a solid shade for covering up lingering pee circles. What fans are saying: “[...] The sheets are very soft and comfortable. They've held up to my wild cat, who insists on helping make the bed with her sharp claws, and there are no tears or rips at all, which is great. My cat has a tendency to bring dirt onto the bed because she's awful like that, but these sheets do not care, the dirt swipes right off and there are no stains or any discoloration anywhere, perfect! I'm very happy with them.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

5 These Best-Selling Cotton Jersey Sheets That Also Come In Darker Hues Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set, Queen Amazon $39 See On Amazon These combed cotton jersey sheets feel like your favorite worn-in T-shirt, so it’s no wonder they’ve massed nearly 10,000 perfect five-star reviews. They’re super-soft, breathable, and OEKO-TEX-certified — which means these sheets passed an independent certification system that ensures they’re free of any toxic or harmful substances. You can score them in black (featured) or navy, if you’re looking to hide blood or sweat stains, as well as several other pretty heathered colors. What fans are saying: “Love these! Super soft, the exact color that was advertised, and the correct size as well. Was also surprised at how easy it was to remove stains! I replaced my Ralph Lauren super cute sheets with these simply because I thought these would be softer and was not disappointed! And they’re a great price.” Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King

6 Some Ultra-Soft Bamboo Sheets Available In Several Stain-Hiding Shades Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets, Full Size Amazon $47 See on Amazon It's no wonder these Bedsure sheets have fans calling them the “softest sheets ever.” The pure bamboo-derived viscose sheets are also breathable, quick-drying, not to mention and OEKO-TEX certified. The line is availabe in several stain-disguising hues, like black (great for hiding blood stains), navy (great for hiding sweat stains), and the beige featured here, which can hide sex stains. What fans are saying: “These are hands down the best sheets I’ve ever owned. Lowkey judging myself for being so excited over sheets that I’m writing a review but WOW. They deserve it. They’re so soft and they’re very cooling, they keep me cool throughout the night very well. I have a messy dog and they don’t take to stains very easily either! [...] Seriously, BUY THESE.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King