In the vast world of bedding, goose and duck down comforters are superstars. They're known for being insulating but breathable, comfortable, and soft as the feathers they contain — but they're also triggers for allergy sufferers (not to mention, all those feathers can literally poke you). The best down-alternative comforters offer nearly all the same benefits you'd find in duck or goose down, but with none of the downsides — and, they typically cost much less money.

So, where to start? There are a few things to keep in mind before you purchase because different fillings offer different benefits.

One important thing to consider when purchasing a down-alternative comforter is warmth — as in, how much of it do you need to get a good night's rest? Most down-alternative comforters are filled with natural materials like bamboo, silk, and even goose without the quills, or hypoallergenic synthetic polyester fibers that won't cause you to sneeze and cough all night long. The higher the number of fill power, the lighter and plusher your comforter will be.

Many down-alternative comforters are all-season comforters that can be used year-round. But if your neck of the woods tends to stay hotter or colder than most places, it pays to search for an option that's especially heavy or lightweight to accommodate your specific needs.

In a rush? Here’s a snapshot of the top picks:

1. The Overall Best Down-Alternative Comforter: Royal Hotel's Goose Down Alternative Comforter

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Option: Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

3. The Best Heavyweight Comforter For Cold Sleepers: Lavish Comforts The Ultimate Winter Down Alternative Comforter

4. An Affordable Comforter Available In 3 Different Weights: AmazonBasics Down Alternative Comforter

5. A Comforter That Comes In 20 Colors: HIG All Season Down Alternative Comforter

6. A Smart Comforter That Adjusts To Your Body Temp: Clima Balance Down Alternative Comforter

This list of the best down-alternative comforters features a pick for everyone — from options for cold and hot sleepers to the very best one you can buy on a budget.

1 The Overall Best Down-Alternative Comforter Royal Hotel's Goose Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $90 See On Amazon This is the overall best down-alternative comforter because its price is fair (you'll spend between $80 and $115, depending on the size you select) and the 750-fill power is warm but lightweight enough to still qualify as a great all-season choice. Designed with a quality 300-thread-count cotton shell, it's described as “medium warmth," and as with all of the comforters on this list, it's an ideal hypoallergenic choice for anyone who suffers from allergies. It has a boxed design to prevent the filling from shifting and a 1-inch side gusset that helps trap heat. Reviewers say this comforter is durable, easy to clean in the washing machine, heavy but still breathable, and not at all hot. If you’re searching for a top-notch fluffy goose down-alternative comforter that'll keep you comfortable all year round, this is the one. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It’s like sleeping in a cloud. It’s not too heavy and not too light, at the risk of sounding like Goldilocks “it’s just right” [...] Only problem is I don’t want to get out of bed because of how comfy it is.” Available sizes: twin/twin XL, queen, oversize queen, king, oversize king

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Option Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $36 See On Amazon This all-seasons down-alternative comforter has a light 300-fill power and a box-stitch design. You can secure it to your bed with its eight built-in corner and side loops, and thousands of reviewers (more than 80,000 in fact) rave about how soft and fluffy it is. Even though it's designed to keep you comfortable during any season, an overwhelming number of reviewers who hail from hot, humid places, like Miami, say it’s the perfect lightweight comforter for hot nights. It comes in six colors, too, including plain white, stone/charcoal, and sand/mocha. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I need a comforter to sleep, but struggled to find one that was fluffy but not sweaty. So many comforters advertise that they are lightweight and great for summer, but I always end up sweating through them. Went through 3 different comforters before I found this one, and this is the perfect blend of fluffiness and breathability.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversize queen, king, oversize king, California king

3 The Best Heavyweight Comforter For Cold Sleepers Lavish Comforts The Ultimate Winter Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $85 See On Amazon Described as a true heavyweight “winter” comforter, this pick provides optimum insulation so that you feel warm and toasty throughout the night. It has a hypoallergenic polyfiber fill that’s perfect for anyone with allergies, plus baffle box stitching to keep the fill in place. The queen-sized comforter has 74 ounces of down alternative fill and is made of a soft 100% microfiber exterior. Even better? This comforter is machine-washable. While this is one of the pricier options on this list, reviewers swear it feels like sleeping on a cloud. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Definitely for winter use. My toes are no longer cold when I am in bed! I thought it felt lighter weight than I expected when I pulled it out of the box, but it surprised me and is very warm compared to my old duvet insert." Available sizes: queen, king, California king

4 An Affordable Comforter Available In 3 Different Weights AmazonBasics Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $35 See On Amazon This polyester down-alternative comforter scratches off a few must-have features, including box stitching that prevents the filling from shifting when you move. But most interestingly this is one option that is available in three different weights — all season, light, and warm — so you can choose the right one for your needs. Another hypoallergenic choice that'll be great for allergy sufferers, it also has a microfiber shell, piped edges, and four corner tabs to keep the comforter steady and in place. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this comforter so much. It's the perfect weight - nice and cozy, yet not too heavy. In fact, I now own three! I purchased the first one a couple years ago for my son's room, about a year and a half ago for my youngest and finally got one for myself. They wash beautifully, with the filling staying where it's supposed to and fluffing nicely in the dryer. The lightweight version is perfect for us. I like to be extra warm and snuggly while I sleep and it's perfect for me.” Available sizes: twin, full/queen, king

5 The Comforter That Comes In So Many Colors HIG All Season Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $40 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $39 If you want a number of color options when shopping for a quality down alternative comforter, this is a machine-washable pick that comes in every shade under the sun — from light pink to bright pink, green, yellow, and gray. In addition to being a stylish choice, this one is made from 100% brushed pre-washed microfiber, which means it provides the crinkle effect you expect from down alternative, but feels silky soft. It features box stitching so the hypoallergenic fill doesn’t shift and four built-in corners and side loops to keep it secure to a duvet cover. Several reviewers note this is a lighter weight summer blanket that takes the chill out but won’t cause you to overheat. It has a 4.7-star overall rating, more than 12,000 reviews, and comes with three pieces: the comforter and two pillow shams. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is a very nice down alternative blanket. It's so soft, it's like sleeping on a cloud. I'm a very hot sleeper and most blankets make me sweat, but this one keeps me warm, but not hot.” Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/California king

Available colors: 20