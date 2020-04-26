If your hair is curly, the average hair tie can often result in tangling and breakage. The best hair ties for curly hair, on the other hand, are specifically designed to prevent snagging, damage, and creasing. That said, even some brands that are marketed towards type 3 and 4 hair won't do the trick — so in order to find the best fit for you, it'll ultimately come down to material and thickness.

First, make sure that your hair tie of choice doesn't have any kind of metal clasp or seam that could potentially snag on your strands. The band should be continuous, unless a fastener is specifically built into the design for adjusting purposes. Those with curly hair often find that thicker bands are less likely to get tangled — and more likely to stand up to thicker hair — so that's another thing to look out for.

While stretchy materials help create the right amount of tension, a traditional rubber band material will potentially cause breakage. Instead, look for materials like fabric and stretchy plastic, which offer enough traction to hold your hair back, but not enough to damage it.

Scroll on for the best hair ties for curly hair, designed to suit most curl types and levels of thickness.

1 The Overall Best Hair Ties For Curly Hair Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon For most people with curly hair, Kitsch's spiral hair ties will get the job done — without creasing, breakage, or discomfort. These are made from a stretchy, coiled plastic (like a traditional telephone cord). As a result, they evenly distribute the tension for a secure hold, but slip right out of your hair when it's time to let your hair down. Since they're transparent, they work with any hair color, and thanks to the waterproof material, they won't get soggy. One reviewer wrote: "I love this style of coiled hair tie. They hold my curly fine hair loosely (without doubling) or I can tighten it for a super secure fit. I use these to keep my hair on the top of my head when I sleep. These never get tangled or stuck in my 3C curls. [...] I love that when they get stretched out, all you have to do is put them in hot water and they resume their former shape."

2 The Best Hair Ties For Extra Thick Curls Burlybands (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your hair is curly and thick, Burlybands is likely the best option for you. This one has earned a 4.6-star overall rating from Amazon shoppers, who love its seamless design and thick, non-damaging fabric. Reviewers wrote that these hair ties didn't break or stretch out, even during high-impact sports or when used with extremely thick hair. They're available in a wide selection of colors (including black, brown, light blonde, and gray); and even though they're secure, they stay comfortable when worn for long periods of time. One reviewer wrote: "So my thick curly hair was too much of a challenge for most brands. After having broken nearly an entire pack of 'for thick hair' hair bands in one sitting just trying to do a bun, I'd had enough, and stumbled across the Burley Bands. THEY WILL NOT BREAK. And they're super stretchy, enough so that I could loop it around 3 times."

3 The Best Hair Ties For Fine Curls Kenz Laurenz No Crease Ribbon Elastics (100-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your curls are on the finer or thinner side, reach for these ribbon elastics. They’re made of a super-soft elastic that won’t dent fine hair, but they have just enough texture to grip slippery strands. You’ll find plenty of positive reviews from people with damaged and fragile hair — including a few customers who use these hair ties on their toddlers’ extra-fine curls — who rave about their great combination of gentleness and hold (“They don't break my hair and they don't cause headaches!” one customer reported). Choose from a few color options, including neutrals, brights, black, and mixed patterns. At well under $15 for a pack of 100, you’re getting so much bang for your buck with these. One reviewer wrote: “I love these hair bands. I have fine, very curly hair and most hair bands or ties cause my hair to get very knotted and wrapped around the band but I don't have that problem with these.”

4 The Best Hair Ties For Natural Hair Bunzee Bands Adjustable Length Hairband Amazon $11 See On Amazon The reviews section for Bunzee Bands is filled with people who have type 3 and 4 curly hair, and upon reading their comments, you'll find phrases like "game changer," "best product ever," and "great for natural hair." Like your average hair tie that's great for curly hair, this one is made from soft, stretchy material and without metal clasps — but unlike competitors, it has a sliding bead clasp that allows you to create a ponytail, bun, or poof without having to wrap it around to further protect your hair. It also has built-in padding to reduce tension and protect hair against breakage, and it comes in a few different color options. One reviewer wrote: "Great product! Makes it very easy to get my thick, 4c hair into a puff. The bead allows me to adjust the tension with ease."

5 The Best Scrunchies For Curly Hair Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're all about the return of the scrunchie, don't pick just any brand; Kitsch's scrunchies are specifically designed to protect curly hair because they're covered in a satin charmeuse fabric without a metal clasp. As a result, they don't cause any unnecessary friction — but they still hold hair securely and look cute while doing so. Reviewers also wrote that they're big enough for thick hair and won't create creases, so you can wear them overnight or while setting your style. One reviewer wrote: "These satin scrunchies are really great for naturally curly hair. You can put your hair up and these won't pull a million little hairs off your head when you take it off at the end of the day."

6 The Best Bungee Cords For Curly Hair Hotop Elastic Hook Hair Tie (15-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Bungee cords are another reliable way to hold back curls, especially if your curls are extra-thick or voluminous. Since these bungee cords clip together to gently cradle your hair, rather than loop around your hair like traditional hair ties, they’re less likely to cause breakage or creasing. These measure just over 3 inches long, but the durable, smooth elastic can stretch up to 9 inches to accommodate even the thickest hair. One reviewer wrote: “Took me a few tries to get the hang of these, but I love them! I have super-thick, 3B/3C curly hair that reaches passed the top of my shoulders. Traditional elastics either break or cause a ridge, and the spiral ones don't stay put for very long. These hook into my curls perfectly and stay put.”