The Hydro Flask has given customers the ability to drink cool water anywhere — even in a hot car after a three-hour shopping trip. That said, the price tag can be a bit off-putting to some buyers. Luckily, the best Hydro Flask alternatives offer the essential features of temperature retention, a travel-friendly design, and toxin-free materials for a better price.

The bottle's construction is essential as Hydro Flask both preserves the interior temperature and prevents sweating, but it's not the only water bottle to offer these features. Keep an eye out for bottles with dual-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation and a secure lid, as these keep water and other drinks at your preferred temperature for longer without external sweating. It'll also prevent leaks so you can toss it isn’t a bag without worry.

Next, pinpoint your ideal size. Some health experts advise people to sip water consistently throughout the day, and when it comes to maintaining the habit, a large-capacity water bottle can more convenient. That said, 40-ounce bottles are heavier, bulkier, and pricier, while a 14-ounce bottle requires regular refilling. Most buyers opt for something in between, though these alternatives come in different sizes to suit your lifestyle.

Last but not least, consider how you’ll be drinking out of the water bottle. The options below are largely leak-resistant and temperature-preserving, but it's the mouthpiece that impacts your drinking experience. Screw-top lids are often the most leak-proof, while straws are easier to sip on-the-go, but may drip when turned upside-down. Some lids feature small handles for easier transporting like the original Hydro Flask. Many of the lids on these are conveniently dishwasher safe, but all of the bottles must be hand-washed.

For all the benefits of Hydro Flask without the hefty price tag, these are the six best options on the market:

1 The Overall Best Hydro Flask Alternative Takeya Originals Insulated Water Bottle, 24 Ounces Amazon $28 See On Amazon The Takeya Originals insulated water bottle has been my hydration solution of choice for years, and according to the 30,000-plus reviews, others are just as thrilled. This bottle makes for an incredible Hydro Flask alternative due to its double-wall stainless steel interior, leak-proof easy-drink spout, and convenient built-in handle. It's also available in multiple sizes and colors, keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours, and won't sweat thanks to the powder-coated exterior. Since sizes start at just $14, it's a smart choice that's as reliable as it is affordable. Available colors: Black, graphite, navy, turquoise, pink, steel, white, red Available sizes: 14 ounces, 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces Reviewers say: "I bought this as a replacement for a Hydro Flask that leaked and didn't keep water cold. What a difference the Takeya made! For starters, it doesn't leak. Second, it actually keeps my water cold. I filled it with ice cubes and cold water about 20 hours ago to keep by my bed and there are still ice cubes in it, with no condensation on the outside. Third, it's easy to drink from without spilling. Fourth, the cap is easy to remove for filling.”

2 The Best Cheap Large-Capacity Water Bottle Bubba Trailblazer Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle, 40 Ounces Amazon $15 See On Amazon It's not easy to find a highly rated vacuum-insulated water bottle for under $20 — especially one that has a large capacity — but the Bubba Trailblazer delivers. This 40-ounce bottle boasts a 42-hour cold-temperature retention thanks to its stainless steel interior and leak-proof lid. It also has the option for a narrow spout or a wide one, depending on your drinking preferences, and it features a hinged handle that flips upwards for convenient traveling. If you're looking for a large capacity bottle at a shockingly low price, you likely won't find a better deal than this one. Available colors: Pink, purple, black, turquoise, steel, blue Available sizes: 32 ounces, 40 ounces Reviewers say: "Bubba brand is a great value for the price. Keeps things just as hot or just as cold as Yeti or Hydro Flask. I have a set in all shapes and sizes and have yet to be disappointed. Been using them for over two years.”

3 The Fan-Favorite Water Bottle With A Mouthpiece Contigo Autoseal Water Bottle, 24 Ounces Amazon $26 See On Amazon Much like the other options on this list, the Contigo Autoseal water bottle utilizes dual-wall vacuum insulation and a convenient carrying handle. That said, unlike the others, this one has an automatic button that seals the lid between sips to prevent spills or leakage — plus it protects the mouthpiece against germs and allows you to drink with a single hand. It comes in over a dozen colors and fits in most cup holders thanks to the slim 24-ounce design. Plus, it’s backed by an outstanding 4.8 stars after more than 25,000 reviews. Available colors: Dark green, plum, powder blue, navy, magenta, turquoise, berry, steel/purple, steel/powder blue, steel/navy, steel/turquoise, steel/magenta Available sizes: 24 ounces, 32 ounces Reviewers say: "This is the best water bottle I have ever used. I got two and will not use any other kind. It cannot possibly leak or spill if you use the lock function, no matter how it ends up in your car or backpack. I can fill the bottle with cold water, add four or five ice cubes, and leave it in my car for hours when it is over 100 degrees F outside.”

4 The Editor-Approved Alternative With An Infuser Welly Traveler Water Bottle, 18 ounces Amazon $35 See On Amazon “I have this water bottle from Welly and I’m a big fan,” wrote Kori Perten, a Bustle editor. “It’s super cute (I love the print options), has a handle on top that makes it really easy to carry, and the vacuum-insulated design seriously keeps my water cold (or hot!) all day. I also love the little tea infuser attachment that I can stick inside when I use the bottle for tea. There are a lot of insulated bottles out there, but I feel like Welly stands out with a smart design that looks seriously good.” While the inside features triple-insulated stainless steel, the exterior has silicone, bright colors and prints, and real bamboo. Available colors: Bria Nicole, Berry, Black, D’ara Nazaryan, Leopard, Navy, Rose, Speckle Available sizes: 18 ounces Reviewers say: “I've owned many bottles over the years, from Nalgene or Swell. Today, I'm a Welly Bottle convert. I drink loose leaf tea regularly. Thanks to the infuser, I can use the same bottle for tea and water. This saves me time and space. Highly recommend the Welly Bottle.”

5 The Best Insulated Water Bottle With A Straw HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24 Ounces Amazon $22 See On Amazon One of Hydro Flask's main selling points is the fact that it works with multiple lids. The HYDRO CELL takes that one step further: It comes with two lids (a steel screw-top cap and a sports cap with a straw), all for a low price. This bottle offers four sizes, all of which feature a stainless-steel double-walled vacuum-insulated interior that keeps liquid hot or cold for hours. It also comes in a huge selection of eye-catching colors, some of which are even ombre. Available colors: Army green, black, black/white, fuchsia, mandarin orange, navy, neon green, red/orange, teal, teal/blue, white, white/pink Available sizes: 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces Reviewers say: "It looks and feels like a Hydro Flask. The texture is nice and matte. The color is nice. It came with a straw lid (which I personally love). Washing is simple and the inside doesn’t hold tastes. I’ve used this to take juice and margaritas to the beach, after a cleaning and refilling with water, it didn’t have any leftover flavor which is huge in my book.”