Hunching over your laptop screen isn't great for your posture, but, even if you WFB (work from bed), resting your computer on your lap isn't great for your computer. It might cause your computer's hard drive to overheat quickly. Fortunately, the best laptop stands for beds solve this problem and more, and are designed with plenty of surface space, and ergonomic designs that support your computer without being uncomfortable.

When shopping for a bedside laptop stand, there are generally two styles to choose from: lap desks that sit, well, in your lap or stands designed to prop up your computer over your body. The right choice for you is mostly a matter of preference, but you should note that classic stands are generally adjustable to accommodate different height preferences. They're also a bit more expensive than the lower-profile lap desks. That said, if you intend to spend long hours working in bed, then a laptop stand might work best for you, especially if it comes equipped with a built-in USB fan to help with ventilation (aka prevent any unwanted overheating).

For more details on the best laptop stands for beds, read on to shop my picks, and be sure to check out the best laptop bags for when it's time to pack up and go.

1 The Best Laptop Stand MOSAJIE Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $38 See On Amazon This laptop desk is designed with two cooling USB fans that extract hot air from your computer to prevent overheating. It's also lightweight (about 3.2 pounds) and has an aluminum tray and adjustable legs to help you achieve the perfect angle. When not in use, the stand's legs collapse for easy storage. The tray itself is 16.5 inches wide and 10 inches in depth, and textured, ensuring your laptop won't slip off. It even comes with a clip-on mouse tray to accommodate a mousepad. Over 1,700 Amazon users have invested in this laptop table, with many of them saying it offers a super supportive surface to do work (or watch movies) from, in bed. According to one reviewer: “Very versatile and easy to use. It can be adjusted to different angles and heights as you need. Working from home and sometimes you don’t want to get off your bed, you’ll need one.”

2 The Best Lap Desk LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $50 See On Amazon This sleek gray lap desk has enough space to fit a 17-inch laptop, and, even better, it comes with a built-in mousepad to help you work more efficiently from bed. The right side of this "desk" has a slot where you can rest your phone for a clear view of all of your tech. These features, plus a comfortable cushion underneath the desk, make it a great choice if you prefer a lap desk over a raised stand. It's also lightweight and comes with its own carrying handle, so it's easy to transport and put away when you're done working (or watching Netflix) on your bed. According to one reviewer: “This is a very comfortable. It makes using my laptop while sitting in the bed so much better. I usually put my cell phone in the little holder and the mouse pad is great.”

3 The Most Affordable LapGear MyDesk Lap Desk Amazon $20 See On Amazon This affordable lap desk is perfect for laptops up to 15.6 inches wide and is priced just right. Design-wise, it has two soft fleece cushions on its underside that'll sit comfortably in your lap and keep your laptop steady. The top is made of a hard plastic surface. It also has two recessed organizer trays to keep small items — like a phone or pens — secure. At 1.5 pounds, this lap desk is the most portable and lightweight option on this list, so it's ideal if you plan on moving it around. According to one reviewer: “Love this! Unfortunately, I don't have a desk and just sit on my couch or bed when I use my laptop. This is perfect.”