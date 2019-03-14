Your shower curtain liner spends a lot of time in direct contact with water, so ideally it should be able to handle a lot of moisture without developing mildew or mold over time. The best mildew-resistant shower curtain liners are water-resistant and designed with materials that are treated to defy mold and mildew and make your shower way more hygienic. Although all fabrics can be treated to be mildew-resistant, each has other pros and cons. Most liners are made of one of three materials: polyester, polyethylene (PE), or polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA).

A polyester liner provides a woven feel and can take the place of your shower curtain in many instances. It's water-repellent, but not entirely waterproof. Although some people find fabric liners more attractive than plastic liners, they need to be machine washed and unlike their plastic counterparts don't stick to the inside of the tub (which helps keep water from spraying out). PE and PEVA, on the other hand, are both types of plastic that are great for shower liners as they're waterproof, easy to wipe clean as needed, and do a better job of keep your bathroom floors dry. Of the two, PE has a thinner, more flexible feel.

All of the shower liners on this list are BPA-free and will help keep your shower looking sparkling clean. Read on to find the one that works for your bathroom and suits your cleaning style.

1 The Overall Best LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This PEVA shower liner has more than 153,000 reviews on Amazon, making it one of the most popular best-selling picks. This standard 72-by-72 liner comes in two additional sizes and clear or frosted styles, and it has weighted magnets at the bottom to help it hang straight. The 12 grommets are rust-free, too. What fans say: “I have waited 6 months to write this review and my original liner looks as good as the day I hung it. No mildew or rust. The magnets have weight and stick well to the bath. So I replaced the liner in my other bathroom with another one of these. Excellent value and quality.”

2 The Best For Extra Storage Mrs Awesome Shower Curtain Liner With Mesh Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mildew-resistant and anti-bacterial fabric shower liner is made from 100% polyester and features nine mesh pockets where you can store items like soap and shampoo. Thanks to its heavier fabric material, this liner doubles as a curtain and can be used alone if you prefer. Machine-washable and available in 11 different sizes, it features 12 rust-resistant metal grommets for your shower hooks. It comes in six colors. What fans say: “This is the perfect solution for my shower situation. We have no shelving and shower head racks tend to get rusty, caked with soap and have even fallen off. It holds all our bottles, razors, and bars of soap. The lower pockets are accessible when taking a bath. We've had no issues with mildew, mold, weird smells, or the pockets tearing away from the curtain.”

3 The Best Snap-In Shower Curtain Liner Hookless Polyester Snap-In Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $13 $12.99 See On Amazon If you use a snap-on curtain liner that attaches to your shower curtain and doesn’t require separate hooks, this is your best bet. Made to fit curtains that are 71 by 74 inches, the liner itself measures 70 by 54 inches. Made from 100% polyester, this liner snaps in place with "Flex-On" rings, and it’s much easier to remove than traditional liners. This one is also machine washable, so if the cumbersome process of removing traditional liners keeps you from washing them more often, this is a great choice because it’s easier to maintain. What fans say: "Oh my goodness! I have never had such an amazing shower curtain in my entire life! I first came across it in a hotel so when I got home, I looked it up on Amazon. Snap on liner so I can wash it as often as I want? Awesome! I've been using this curtain system for three years and I am thrilled with it."

4 The Most Budget-Friendly Amazer Shower Curtain Amazon $10 See On Amazon This shower curtain liner is one of the most affordable you’ll find. It’s available in your choice of 12 different sizes and 14 colors. Measuring 72 by 72 inches long, it was designed with clear stones at the bottom to weigh it down and keep it adhered to your tub. Made from eco-friendly EVA material, it's excellent at resisting mildew and mold. What fans say: “This shower curtain is exactly what I needed. Heavy enough not to float, and plastic enough to discourage fungi and mildew growth. Also...it doesn't smell like chemicals. Woohoo!"

5 The Best For Walk-In Showers Downluxe Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $9 This water repellent liner is made from eco-friendly PEVA and is treated to resist mildew. Coming in the standard 72 by 72 inch size, it is weighted down with magnets in the bottom hem, ensuring it will stay put where you need it, especially important if you have an open walk-in shower set up. With 12 rust-proof grommets, you can choose between 11 different colors and patterns, including fun ones like gold hexagon. What fans say: “I have a tile walk-in shower, and I wanted something super sheer so that you could still get the effect of the shower. This was perfect. Paired well with my shower curtain & was a breeze to hang up.”