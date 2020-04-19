If you’re trying to switch to more environmentally friendly products, updating your bedding is a good place to start. The best organic, eco-friendly comforters make your bed feel like a safe haven, with the added comfort of knowing that what you sleep in is sustainably and ethically sourced.

What is GOTS?

When you’re shopping for comforters that are both organic and eco-friendly, you’ll want to keep an eye out for third-party certifications. The gold standard is the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). An item boasting a GOTS 'Certified Organic' seal, contain at least 95% organic fibers and meet strict criteria for using nontoxic chemicals, eco-friendly environmental protocols, and ethical labor practices. There is also a GOTS “Made with Organic” label to indicate a comforter with at least 70% organic material that still abides by the same high standards for chemicals and labor. This is especially important if you want cotton bedding: Cotton is considered the world’s “dirtiest” crop due to conventional farming’s reliance on pesticides and fertilizers, so seeking out GOTS-certified cotton bedding is essential for many — though you'll pay more for it.

What is OEKO-TEX Standard 100?

Another certification to consider is the Standard 100 label from OEKO-TEX, which indicates that every component of your comforter was tested, right down to the stitching, and found to be free of harmful chemicals, and their website offers an online label check so you can buy with confidence. That said, OEKO-TEX differs from GOTS on a few key environmental points, especially when it comes to cotton: It’s less strict on the use of GMO seeds and on some synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. That said, for man-made fibers like polyester and rayon, those are moot points (making OEKO-TEX a valuable rating to consider.)

Whichever certification option you choose, cozying in at night with a soft, organic comforter feels incredible. All of the options below come highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of rave reviews.

1 A Luxe Organic Cotton Comforter With Pure Goose Down Filling APSMILE All Season Goose Down Comforter (Queen) Amazon $140 See On Amazon Although this organic cotton down comforter lacks a GOTS label, it carries the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 seal (along with several other certifications, including one verifying the cotton is organic). Its 100% cotton cover is unbleached and undyed, then stuffed with ethical goose down that is DOWNPASS animal welfare certified. There are corner tabs for securing inside a duvet cover, and it comes packaged in a reusable unbleached cotton bag. The only downside is that spot-cleaning or dry-cleaning is recommended, but a few daring shoppers had good luck with their washing machine. Also notable: This is also one of the only picks on the list that comes in three different weights: lightweight, medium weight, and heavyweight. Helpful Review: “I just received this king sized medium weight down comforter and I’m here to say that it’s fantastic. The texture of the material feels high end and soft and I think will continue to only get better with time. The weight of it is very impressive. I was considering either a medium or heaviest weight and went with the medium in hopes of using it year- round. Very happy with my choice. The comforter came in a smallish box and my expectations for satisfaction were pretty low but upon opening in and following the instructions to fluff it in the dryer for 15 minutes, it plumped up to a size that exceeded my expectations. Great price for this down comforter! [...]” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 4

2 Or, This More Budget-Friendly Down Comforter Dafinner Organic Down Feather Comforter (Queen) $76 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a down comforter on a budget, the medium-weight Dafinner organic down comforter is a worthy option. It’s made with a ratio of 10/90 white goose down/feather filling, which means it features a majority of feather filling (explaining the cheaper price point than the pick above that is pure goose down). That said, the down filling is responsibly sourced for a cruelty-free offering that also comes with an OEKO-TEX certification (although no GOTS certification). The cover is 100% organic cotton and the whole thing is machine washable. It even has box-stitching to keep the filling from shifting around. Helpful Review: “Love this thing! Have never had one before because I sleep hot and don't want anything but breathable organic cotton on my bed. This is a greatvalue for the price and I love it. It holds up great in the washing machine as well.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 4

3 An Organic Cotton Comforter Set With Earthy Texture INK+IVY 100% Cotton Comforter Set, Full/Queen (3 Pieces) $106 See On Amazon Made with 100% organic cotton percale and backed by an OEKO-Tex certification, this three-piece comforter set is as eco-friendly as it is aesthetically pleasing. It includes a comforter and two shams and is available in four different prints that range from globally-inspired (and reversible!) options to farmhouse-chic striped prints. The filling is hypoallergenic polyester in an all-season weight. Helpful Review: “Nothing to dislike about this comforter!! It's beautiful with soft colors and many textures. It's also heavy and cushy, nice for cooler weather or very air conditioned house!This comforter won't disappoint!! I've purchased two, one for my daughter.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2

4 A Comforter Made From Eucalyptus Fibers That Keeps Plastic Bottles Out Of Landfills Buffy Cloud Comforter (Full/Queen) Amazon $159 See On Amazon While this eco-friendly comforter lacks official certifications, it stands out for its 100% recycled fiber filling that the brand says keeps 50 plastic bottles out of landfills. Its shell is made from eucalyptus fabric that feels a lot like super-soft rayon and claims to be both more breathable than cotton and softer than linen. Eucalyptus trees don't require pesticides or irrigation, and can be more sustainably farmed on a smaller amount of land. That said, this pick is dry-clean only. After more than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have weighed in, it has an overall high rating of 4.4-stars out of five. Helpful Review: “I was originally drawn to this product due to the eco-friendly material use - but after getting it, its just as good if not better than any regular comforter. Super warm, lightweight but snuggly, and super soft material. Also sits nicely weighted into my bed cover, unlike others that I've had that get bunched up. Highlyrecommend.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 3

5 This Lightweight Reversible Comforter Set For A Great Price Oaken-Cat Cloud Reversible Down Alternative Comforter (Full/Queen) Amazon $50 See On Amazon This reversible microfiber comforter with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 label is a lightweight option for people interested in nontoxic bedding without spending a ton. The reversible color design gives you more decorating bang for your buck and is a nice alternative to the sea of unbleached off-white. Both cover and filling are microfiber (the filling also has eucalyptus-based Lyocell mixed in) that's soft to the touch and machine washable. The comforter also comes with two pillow shams, although some reviewers described them as being more like pillowcases. The comforter comes with box-stitched construction to keep the fill from shifting and four corner tabs to secure a duvet cover. It's a remarkably high-quality comforter set for the price. Helpful Review: “I will NEVER buy from another dealer. This is the best quality comforter I have ever purchased. The filling is uniform. It launders perfectly. The [stitching] is beautiful. The edges are sewn with an extra edging. Incredible quality. The BEST - five stars.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3

6 This Gorgeous Muslin Cotton Bedcover For Warm Nights Bhoota Collection Handmade Organic Bed Cover (87 x 95 Inches) Amazon $65 See On Amazon For nights when all you need is a light covering, you can’t go wrong with this soft muslin cotton bed cover from the Bhoota Collection. Not only does this reversible Turkish cover look chic, but it also comes with an OEKO-TEX certification for peace of mind. It’s available in two sizes (the larger size featured fits up to a Queen bed and the smaller option is a throw size). This machine-washable covering is also nice and breathable for staying cool while you sleep. Helpful Review: "Good craftsmanship . It is great for a full or queen size bed , not for king. Wish it was available in king size. Perfect for summer very light Lovely pattern. It washes very well. [...]the delivery was very fast considering it was sent from Turkey. packaging was great -triple bagged.Happy with this purchase!” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 2

7 This Splurge-Worthy Wool Comforter That Comes In 3 Different Weights Holy Lamb Organics Wool Comforter (Full/Queen, Cool Comfort) Amazon $489 See On Amazon Wool is considered by many to be one of the best natural materials for comforter fill because of its ability to thermoregulate — meaning, you stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. And the Holy Lamb Organics wool comforter is a premium offering that is well worth its price tag. Available in three different weights, ranging from the lightweight “Cool Comfort” featured here up to the “Extra Warmth” that is ideal for cold climates or just cold sleepers. According to the brand website, their facility is GOTS-certified and the wool is considered Eco-Wool, which means that the wool was sourced with the highest standards of the industry. The comforter is hand-tufted in the middle to ensure the fill doesn’t shift and even the thread is cotton (no synthetics here) for a natural comforter through and through. Helpful Review: “I love this comforter! I had been sleeping with a down duvet for 20 years before I bought this, and wow! - my sleep is so much better. Never too hot, and never too cold. So glad I purchased it. Totally worth the money.” Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 4

8 This Weighted Blanket With 43,000+ Ratings YnM Weighted Blanket (48 x 72 inches; 15 Lbs.) Amazon $50 See On Amazon An OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified cotton weighted blanket is a soothing, nontoxic addition to any bedroom — the kind of thing you'll be glad to have on hand when you need some TLC. It has a seven-layer dip construction with temperature-regulating glass beads and interior ties if you want to slip this into a duvet cover. You can hand or machine wash and tumble dry low, although frequent machine washing can damage the beads. If you plan to use it a lot, you might want to consider a duvet cover — but it comes in the prettiest designs that add a gorgeous accent to your room. Helpful Review: “Excellent Blanket. It's so cozy! I got the 15lb one, and it's not as heavy as I thought it would be when it's all laid out and you're actually using it, but it is kind of a pain to adjust and make the bed with because you're not used to throwing around a heavy blanket. I use this over my usual comforter so I can't vouch for the softness, but I'd recommend picking up a cheap duvet cover because it should work great. [...] it's def. worth the money and I don't say that lightly.” Available colors: 33

Available sizes/weights: 15

9 Also Consider: A GOTS-Certified Organic Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Set Le Naturel 100% Organic Cotton Queen Duvet Cover (Queen) Amazon $50 See On Amazon An organic cotton duvet cover is a good place to start if you aren't ready to invest in an organic comforter but still want to reap the eco benefits. This one is GOTS certified and bears the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 seal of approval as well. The long-staple cotton is sustainably grown and has a sateen weave for a luminous look and silky feel. There are ties on each corner to keep your insert in place, and a hidden extra flap at the button closure to prevent your comforter from peeking out at the bottom. You can get this as a complete set or stock up on sheets — they even come in a twin XL for dorms. Available colors: 4

Available options: 3 duvet cover sizes, plus several sheet sets