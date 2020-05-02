Good sheets are an everyday luxury well worth the investment — and a set of eco-friendly sheets can help you sleep at night knowing your super soft bedding is also a better choice for the planet. The best eco-friendly sheets are independently certified as being green, so you know you’re making a purchase that’s sustainable in practice, not just in marketing.

Key eco-friendly certifications to look for when shopping for bedding include:

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) : This is the label to look for when shopping for organic fabrics. GOTS-certified organic materials meet the highest standards for organic fibers with a manufacturing process that is environmentally and socially responsible.

: This is the label to look for when shopping for organic fabrics. GOTS-certified organic materials meet the highest standards for organic fibers with a manufacturing process that is environmentally and socially responsible. OEKO-TEX: Textiles meeting this certification are verified as being free of harmful chemicals from the buttons down to the thread, and safe for humans to use. The testing catalog is updated each year and companies must keep their certification up to date.

When shopping for comfortable bed sheets, you’ll find a few sustainable materials, including cotton, bamboo, and even eucalyptus. Certain weaves can keep you cooler or warmer, and I’ll go into more detail on each pick listed.

Keep reading to find your favorite eco-friendly sheets. Each sheet set below is highly rated on Amazon and includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, so you're all set for a good night's sleep.

1. The Best Organic Cotton Sheets Fabdreams 100% Organic Cotton Sheet Set (Queen) $61 | Amazon See on Amazon Slip into bed with these organic cotton sheets that are both GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified. They're made of 100% cotton with a percale weave that stays crisp and cool. (For a silkier and shinier finish, try these organic cotton sheets in a sateen weave.) Anyone sustainably minded will also appreciate that this set arrives in a cotton canvas bag that's as lovely as the sheets and cuts down on single-use packaging and plastic. Reviewers commented that these sheets are soft, breathable, and beautiful. This pick comes in six colors, including ivory and dark grey, and it's sold in sets or individual fitted sheets. A helpful review: “In LOVE with these sheets! Sustainable and super comfy! ... They're great quality and the color was like the picture so it was exactly what I was expecting. It was true to fit and they're breathable for warm sleepers. Highly recommend purchasing a set!” Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2. A Budget-Friendly & Eco-Friendly Cotton Set Pinzon 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Bed Sheet Set (Queen) $46 | Amazon See on Amazon These affordable eco-friendly sheets are a steal for GOTS-certified organic cotton. Their percale weave is lightweight and breathable, and it's brushed for extra softness. With an impressive 4.4-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews, shoppers repeatedly commented that the price of this sheet set belies its quality. If you ever struggle with a fitted sheet, you'll appreciate this one's extra-thick elastic, which does a better job of keeping it in place. Reviewers also mentioned that the sheets can be a bit wrinkled out of the dryer, but they expect that with any cotton sheet. Choose from six colors, including white, grey, and blush; they're all packaged in a matching cotton bag. A helpful review: “I was skeptical of what I would receive at this price point, but these sheets are great quality and exceeded my expectations. They’re soft and comfortable. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and thick elastic that makes it easy to get on a thick, memory-foam mattress and keeps it in place.” Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

3. Some Eco-Friendly Bamboo Sheets For Keeping You Cool Sijo Premium 100% Bamboo Lyocell Bed Sheet Set (Queen) $132 | Amazon See on Amazon If you tend to run hot when sleeping (or share a bed with someone who does) you may want to consider eco-friendly bamboo sheets, since they keep you cooler than cotton. This sheet set in particular is OEKO-TEX certified and made of bamboo Lyocell. When shopping for bamboo sheets, it's important to know that not all bamboo is made equally, and some types are more sustainably processed than others; this Lyocell pick is made in a much more eco-friendly way than the ubiquitous viscose made from bamboo, and the manufacturer says it's also more lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable at night. This set comes in eight hues, including gray, blush, and forest green. You can also get this eco-friendly sheet set for under $100 if you choose the set without a flat sheet, which some people prefer not to use anyway. A helpful review: “I have done research for a few days on sheets now because my wife’s skin is very sensitive to fabric with chemical dye. Finally decided to buy these lyocell sheets over viscose sheets. I can’t t believe how soft and luxurious they feel. I don't wake up in the middle of the night feeling all sweaty anymore. Can't recommend these enough!" Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

4. The Best Warm Eco-Friendly Sheets Whisper Organics Certified Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set (Queen) $110 | Amazon See on Amazon On cooler nights, snuggle up in these eco-friendly warm sheets. They're made of GOTS-certified organic cotton heavyweight flannel that's also brushed for an extra-soft feel. This highly rated pick comes in four naturally dyed hues, including grey and aubergine. A helpful review: “You know that feeling you get when sliding your feet into warm slippers after a long day; or curling up under a soft throw while watching a good movie? Well, apply all those feelings to what it's like sliding under these sheets at the end of the day. Equally yummy.” Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King