Whether you’re in camp “pop” or “soda,” sometimes bubbly drinks are just what hits the spot. While SodaStream is the biggest name in the at-home fizz market, there are plenty of other brands to choose from, and many of the best SodaStream alternatives offer features SodaStream doesn’t, like being able to carbonate just about any drink (including juices and flat beer) or a gadget that doesn't require those large CO2 canisters. One even comes in gorgeous minimalist chrome so you can feel like you're sitting at a fancy café while at home. When you're shopping, think about which of these bonus features matter most to you:

While SodaStream only works with water (though you can add flavors later), many of its competitors on the market differentiate themselves by working with any type of beverage including juices and wine directly. And while most SodaStream alternatives use the same kind of CO2 canisters, you can also get a smaller soda siphon, which uses carbon chargers that are smaller, so create less waste.

Finally, you’ll want to think about your budget. Some carbonated drink makers are quite spendy, running upwards of $200 (though you get a lovely aesthetic in return). And beyond your initial investment, consider cost per liter.

Now that you have a better idea of what to keep in mind when purchasing a soda maker, keep scrolling for four great soda makers.

1. The Overall Best: DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker DrinkMate Sparkling Water and Soda Maker Amazon $91 See On Amazon With an affordable price tag, DrinkMate is a great alternative to the SodaStream because of one important feature: It can be used with any type of beverage, including juices, wine, and even flat beer. This easy-to-operate unit is compatible with most brands of CO2 cartridges in both 10- and 60-liter sizes. comes with a so-called Fizz Infuser, a special cap that ensures your newly carbonated beverage doesn’t wind up sprayed on your ceiling. This set comes with a bottle but requires you to purchase your CO2 separately, but for a few dollars more, you can also order a DrinkMate set that comes with a 10-liter carbonator so you can get down to business right away. Helpful review: “The DrinkMate works better than SodaStream and saves money! I have purchased five SodaStream carbonators. Most put more CO2 into the air than into the drink. They should be expected to break within two years. The DrinkMate has been easy to use. It puts more gas into the drink. So my money is not spent on replacing new CO2 cartridges.”

2. The Most Compact Alternative: Nuvantee Soda Siphon Soda Maker Nuvantee Soda Siphon Soda Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a more compact solution, a soda siphon like this one from Nuvantee is a great option that many reviewers say ends up being cheaper per liter of seltzer water when compared to the SodaStream. Made with an aluminum design and a 1-liter capacity, you can make plenty of seltzer in this soda maker. Simply attach a CO2 charger (not included, but this $21 pack of 40 is popular with users) to the top of the siphon and you are good to go. This soda siphon also comes with a cocktail booklet so you can make your own drinks. Best yet, this design is a lot smaller than a SodaStream, great for small homes or anyone with less kitchen storage. Helpful review: "I bought this for my sons who love sparkling water. [It’s] very easy to use and cheaper per liter than a SodaStream. I use the Leland soda chargers and measure out 30 ounces of filtered water.”

3. A Great Aesthetic Alternative: Wild and Kind Sparkling Water Maker Wild and Kind Sparkling Water Maker Amazon $79 See On Amazon For anyone who loves seltzer but tires of having a space-hog appliance that’s clunky on their counter, this sparkling water maker is a super attractive soda machine great for any kitchen. At an affordable price, this appliance has a natural wooden finish that comes with three BPA-free soda water bottles. Like some of the newer SodaStream models, the Wild and Kind has carbonation control, so you can customize how bubbly your water is to your liking. It also requires no batteries or electricity to operate. As with most soda makers, you’ll have to buy the CO2 cartridges separately, but these work with most standard 60-liter CO2 canisters. One note: This doesn’t offer any flavors you can add to it (though you can always add your favorite flavors after you’ve made your seltzer). And, if the wood finish isn’t to your liking, this comes in three other colors as well. Helpful review: “We decided to buy a Soda maker as our contribution to reduce plastic waste (we drink a lot of sparkling water). And I love this soda machine. It’s easy to use and and it does make great seltzer!And of course we are saving lots of money.”

4. The Best Splurge: Aarke Carbonator III Premium Sparkling Water Maker Aarke Carbonator III Premium Sparkling Water Maker Amazon $219 See On Amazon The sleek and elegant design of the Aarke sparkling water maker makes this guy look like a piece of artwork on your countertop. And there’s no doubt that the design factors into the hefty price tag. Coming in at just over $200, it's made of stainless steel and features a tall cylinder, a head attachment, and a removable drip tray. This carbonator is lever activated and works with CO2 canisters (the manufacturer recommends the SodaStream ones) which are not included in the set. However, it’s important to point out that the Aarke carbonator only works with water, and the manufacturer recommends that any addition of flavors should be done in a separate carafe, not the Aarke carbonating bottle. But if you're looking for a sleek alternative to the SodaStream that looks right out of an upscale café, it's a great choice many customers have been thrilled with. Choose from a stainless steel, matte black, or black chrome finish. Helpful review: “I have been a SodaStream user since the beginning - perhaps 15 years. [...] Thank god for Aarke. Yes it is expensive however in the long run it is built to last and performs infinitely better than any of the SodaStream carbonators. This product is EXCELLENT!”