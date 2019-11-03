We’ve come to expect a lot from our dinnerware: We stack it, we slice on it, we sometimes leave it in the sink, and (occasionally) we drop it. But paper plates are not the only eating surfaces that are immune to shattering, The best unbreakable dinnerware sets are made from either melamine or durable versions of glass, and you can choose from a variety of styles. Here are a few guidelines to follow when choosing the best unbreakable dinnerware for your home.
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Unbreakable Dinnerware Sets
Materials
A search for unbreakable dinnerware on Amazon will return many options that don’t fit the bill. Very few materials can withstand extreme impact and temperature shock without breaking, chipping, or warping (imagine plunging a hot plate into ice water). For dinnerware that won’t break when dropped, your best bet is to look for melamine, a highly durable, BPA-free plastic.
But, there are a few caveats with melamine. Because of its chemical composition, melamine dinnerware must be carefully cared for. Under rigorous lab conditions (think: extreme heat for long periods of time), some of the chemicals in its composition can migrate into acidic foods. For this reason, melamine dinnerware shouldn't be microwaved or reheated in the oven. (You can read more about the FDA's findings on the safety of melamine.)
If you'd rather avoid those concerns, certain types of porcelain glass have been engineered to resist damage, and can to go from the fridge to the microwave to the dishwasher. Expect them to stand up much better than traditional dinnerware, but remember, under extreme circumstances, they're not immune to chipping or even breaking.
Style
Of course, you’ll want to like the way your plates and bowls look, too, and you’re not limited in this department. You’ll find a range of dinnerware styles, ranging from classic white to unique Italian pottery-inspired designs to an option that looks just like stoneware.