We’ve come to expect a lot from our dinnerware: We stack it, we slice on it, we sometimes leave it in the sink, and (occasionally) we drop it. But paper plates are not the only eating surfaces that are immune to shattering, The best unbreakable dinnerware sets are made from either melamine or durable versions of glass, and you can choose from a variety of styles. Here are a few guidelines to follow when choosing the best unbreakable dinnerware for your home.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Unbreakable Dinnerware Sets

Materials

A search for unbreakable dinnerware on Amazon will return many options that don’t fit the bill. Very few materials can withstand extreme impact and temperature shock without breaking, chipping, or warping (imagine plunging a hot plate into ice water). For dinnerware that won’t break when dropped, your best bet is to look for melamine, a highly durable, BPA-free plastic.

But, there are a few caveats with melamine. Because of its chemical composition, melamine dinnerware must be carefully cared for. Under rigorous lab conditions (think: extreme heat for long periods of time), some of the chemicals in its composition can migrate into acidic foods. For this reason, melamine dinnerware shouldn't be microwaved or reheated in the oven. (You can read more about the FDA's findings on the safety of melamine.)

If you'd rather avoid those concerns, certain types of porcelain glass have been engineered to resist damage, and can to go from the fridge to the microwave to the dishwasher. Expect them to stand up much better than traditional dinnerware, but remember, under extreme circumstances, they're not immune to chipping or even breaking.

Style

Of course, you’ll want to like the way your plates and bowls look, too, and you’re not limited in this department. You’ll find a range of dinnerware styles, ranging from classic white to unique Italian pottery-inspired designs to an option that looks just like stoneware.

Whether you plan to use your dinnerware on a patio or at a picnic, or are just a little accident-prone, the best unbreakable dinnerware is below.

Shop The Best Unbreakable Dinnerware Sets

In a hurry? These are the best unbreakable dinnerware sets:

1 The Overall Best Unbreakable Dinnerware Set TP Melamine Dinnerware Set (18 Pieces) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Material: Melamine Pros: Feels like ceramic

Top rack dishwasher-safe Cons: Not microwave-safe For outdoor dining or everyday use, this melamine dinnerware from TP is a winner. At first glance, the pieces look as though they’re made from glazed ceramic or porcelain, but instead they’re fashioned from high-grade, scratch- and shatter-resistant melamine that’s lightweight but substantial. The BPA-free set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl for six settings. The neutral ivory color of the set coordinates with most decor, but you can also choose from a handful of other colors. Since it’s made of melamine, it shouldn't go in the microwave, but it is heat-resistant up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, so it can withstand a hot run on the top rack of your dishwasher. According to a reviewer: “I love this dinnerware. Everything about this set is perfect, the color, the weight, the sturdiness, and the fact that it came with just the pieces I want, no pesky extra mugs that no one needs.” What’s included: dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl for six settings

2 The Best Microwave- and Oven-Safe Set Corelle Dinnerware Set (18 Pieces) Amazon $87 See On Amazon Material: Vitrelle glass Pros: Microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe

Reviewer favorite Cons: Slightly higher risk of chipping than melamine Constructed from highly durable, break- and scratch-resistant Vitrelle glass, this dinnerware from Corelle is versatile and timeless. The six-person set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl for each setting. All of the serving pieces are microwave-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe, so if you’re looking for dinnerware that can step in as your everyday go-to, this is a great choice. Though very strong, this dinnerware is a bit thin and lightweight, and can chip. Despite this, one Amazon reviewer praised it for being “very strong and durable." It boasts a glowing 4.7-star overall rating after 8,000 reviews, making this a fan-favorite pick. According to a reviewer: “Unlike many fired pottery-type dishes, these do not get hot in the microwave. Just the food is heated. Easy to clean and light in weight. Very strong and durable - hard to break. Great for everyday use.” What’s included: dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl for 6 settings

3 The Best Colorful Dinnerware Set Certified International Talavera Melamine Dinnerware Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Material: Melamine Pros: Looks like Italian pottery

Dishwasher-safe Cons: Not oven- or microwave-safe

Only comes in one style This melamine dinnerware from Certified International is a great option for adding a pop of color to your table, and can be easily mixed in with other neutral pieces. The set of 12 includes a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl. Reminiscent of Italian pottery with its thick design, each item has a slightly different but coordinating pattern. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe, so you can relax knowing that cleanup will be easy after your guests leave. According to a reviewer: “Beautiful, fun and functional. I smile every time I use them. They were exactly what I was looking for.” What’s included: dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl for 4 settings

4 The Best Set If You Like The Look Of Stoneware Laurie Gates by Gibson Mauna Melamine Dinnerware Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Material: Melamine Pros: Stoneware aesthetic

Top rack dishwasher-safe

Serving and food storage pieces also available Cons: Not oven- or microwave-safe The crackled glaze and distressed edges of this dinnerware from Gibson Mauna give it a look that resembles stoneware, but in fact it’s made from highly durable melamine. Included in the 12-piece set are a dinner plate, dessert plate, and bowl, all of which are fashioned from premium, BPA-free melamine, that makes them resistant to chipping and shattering. As with all melamine items, this dinnerware is not microwave-safe, and while the manufacturer recommends hand-washing, it can be placed on the top rack of the dishwasher for easy care. According to a reviewer: “Love these dishes. The design is beautiful. They have a rustic appearance which adds charm to the item. They are lightweight but very durable.” What’s included: dinner plate, dessert plate, and bowl for 4 settings