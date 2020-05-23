You can technically incorporate any standard blanket into your practice. That said, the best yoga blankets are designed to be comfortable, supportive, washable, easy to fold, and large enough for your needs. Since there are a lot of boxes to check here, I reached out to Jacqui DeFlorio-Reid, certified Yoga teacher and studio founder, to help me narrow down the options.

In yoga, blankets are used for three purposes: as a prop to facilitate alignment during asanas, as a cushion to keep you comfortable during meditation, and as a cover to keep you warm during restorative poses. “Mexican blankets are traditionally used in yoga studios for a few reasons,” DeFlorio-Reid wrote to Bustle. “One reason is that they are very durable; they outlast many other types of blankets,” even when washed frequently. They also work well to accommodate “different folding techniques” and they’re great “for padding body parts such as knees in asanas.”

According to DeFlorio-Reid, most Mexican blankets are made from a “blend of cotton, wool, and polyester. That being said, 100% cotton is advisable as well,” as both options will be durable and supportive. Overly plush blankets might feel soft, but they won't function as adequate yoga props when used during your practice. “I steer clear of 100% wool [blankets because] they can be too bulky when folding,” DeFlorio-Reid wrote — plus they can also be a little bit itchy.

Finally, check the dimensions of the blanket to ensure that it's big enough for your needs. A blanket should cover your whole body during savasana, but bigger blankets aren't just for tall yogis — they can also be folded in a larger variety of ways to help customize the height and level of support.

1 The Expert-Recommended Pick Halfmoon Yoga Blanket Amazon $46 See On Amazon “A 100% cotton brand that I recommend would be the Halfmoon yoga blankets,” DeFlorio-Reid wrote. They’re oversized, soft, and comfortable while still remaining supportive — and they have special flat selvage edges so you can fold them with precision when supporting different poses. Since this blanket is thinner than a traditional Mexican blanket, it’s easier to roll into a bolster-like shape, plus it’s durable and machine-washable so it can stand up to your practice. Finally, it comes in 10 different designs, from subtle pastels to beachy stripes. Size: 60 by 80 inches One reviewer wrote: “Unlike the usual yoga blankets which to me feels itchy and scratchy, this is soft and quite comfortable. I use it for yoga and as a blanket on those cold nights!!! Love it a lot!”

2 The Most Budget-Friendly Pick El Paso Designs Mexican Yoga Blanket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Save a bit of money with El Paso Designs' yoga blanket, which comes in a huge range of eye-catching colors. Each one is created on a loom using recycled acrylic materials, a loose-stitch, and a traditional Mexican pattern. Despite its price, this blanket has a 4.6-star rating and over 6,500 reviews. It’s also machine-washable and can be tumble-dried on low heat. Size: 74 by 54 inches One reviewer wrote: "Best affordable yoga blanket. I've been using this blanket daily for two months as part of my yoga routine. [...] I looked a long time and did not find a better one for the price."

3 The Most Affordable Cotton Yoga Blanket Lotuscrafts Yoga Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon For those who'd prefer all-natural materials, the Lotuscrafts yoga blanket is made from 100% cotton; it's also manufactured and dyed under sustainable and fair working conditions. Yes, it's thinner than most — but since it's also bigger, you can customize your level of support, thickness, and warmth by folding it in various ways. You can also wash it in the machine. Size: 80 by 60 inches One reviewer wrote: "Love the color and that it is 100% cotton. Perfect to use during practice. Much better than the cheap acrylic blankets the studio provides, and I’m in control of laundering."

4 The Fan-Favorite Yoga Blanket YogaAccessories Traditional Mexican Yoga Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Looking for something that's warm, durable, supportive, washable, and highly reviewed? Go with this traditional yoga blanket from YogaAccessories. It's made from a mix of acrylic, polyester, and cotton, and it's fully machine-washable to ensure that it stays clean, whether you're using it at home or in the studio. With its weight of 2.4 pounds, it's thin enough that you can retain your balance, but thick enough that it's supportive and cozy. Get it in your choice of 12 different colors. No wonder it has an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. Size: 75 by 52 inches One reviewer wrote: "After years of searching and trying out others, I have finally found the perfect yoga blanket! I got the light blue design color. The color was true to the photos. The blanket held up great in the washer/dryer and is surprisingly soft. It’s thick and warm and holds up well so far (I’ve had it about a month).”

5 The Best For Restorative Practices Yogikuti Pune Iyengar Yoga Blanket Amazon $53 See On Amazon DeFlorio-Reid also recommends the Yogikuti Yoga blanket, which was hand-woven by experienced Indian artisans using 100% cotton. It’s made specifically for relaxing, restorative poses because it’s warm, skin-friendly, soft, and easy to fold into various shapes. It’s also larger than most traditional Mexican blankets, so it can cover your whole body while you’re in a restorative pose for a long period of time. Size: 80 by 60 inches One reviewer wrote: “Will be great for restorative yoga since these blankets are fairly soft but also feel sturdy.”

6 An Eco-Friendly Wool Yoga Blanket Manduka Recycled Wool Blanket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wool is a great fabric for fitness activities because, despite its warmth, it wicks moisture and is surprisingly breathable. This blanket from the yoga brand Manduka is made from 75% wool and 25% synthetic materials (so it’s technically a blend) — and both of the aforementioned are fully recycled, so it's an eco-friendly pick too. You can wash this blanket on the delicate cycle and hang it out to dry, which will preserve its soft, plush texture that works equally well as a support prop or a savasana cover. Finally, since it's the largest blanket on this list, it's likely the best pick for tall yogis. Size: 82 by 60 inches One reviewer wrote: "This yoga blanket by Manduka is great. It took a little getting used to because I was used to the Mexican blankets at the local studio but I love the thickness of this blanket. It is really big when totally opened up. I love how cozy it is for Savasana. And when folded up it makes a great support for meditation."