You're going to spend about one-third of your life asleep — so why not do it while wrapped in the comfort of some of the best sheets on Amazon? From breathable cotton to cozy flannel and luxe silk, they come in a range of materials that’ll offer just the feel you like, while keeping you warm (or cool) all night long.

If you're a naturally hot sleeper who can't make it through the night without nearly breaking a sweat, there are lightweight sheets that keep you cool all night. Bamboo is a naturally temperature-regulating option that stays cool to the touch, and since it’s made from a sustainable crop, it’s eco-friendly, too. Likewise, cotton is a great pick for cool breathability through all seasons, and since it comes in all kinds of weaves, it’s exceptionally versatile. Cotton percale will offer a classic crisp feel, while high thread count Egyptian cotton will have a dense weave that’s smooth, silky, and durable. For something a little more casual and cozy, jersey knit will feel like a stretchy T-shirt, but it won’t overheat you. And if you don’t mind spending a pretty penny, natural silk is a luxury pick with cooling, breathable benefits, and (as you might guess), it’s the epitome of smooth softness.

Of course, if the opposite scenario applies to you and you generally feel like you're sleeping in an igloo, flannel sheets — or even plush fleece sheets — will trap heat to keep you warm all night long.

A set of great bedsheets can make all the difference between a so-so night of rest and a solid eight hours of shut-eye. Below, browse the best sheets on Amazon to find a set that works for you and transform your bed into the comfy, cozy sleep chamber of your dreams.

1 The Most Popular Sheets On Amazon Mellanni Microfiber Sheets Amazon $37 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars, 284,000+ ratings

4.5 stars, 284,000+ ratings Material: 100% Microfiber

100% Microfiber Attributes: Soft, lightweight, reviewer- and editor-approved What to know: Microfiber sheets are a dime a dozen these days, but that doesn't mean they're all the same. This microfiber sheet set is one of the most popular on Amazon with more than 200,000 perfect five-star reviews because it basically ticks off every box imaginable. Available in a wide range of colors and patterns, they’re mega-soft, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites. They’re neither too thick nor too thin and boast a soft, smooth feel. The only drawback? They’re less breathable than some of the other options on this list. Editor's note: I own these sheets and swear by them. They never wrinkle, are super lightweight, and while they don't breathe quite as well as 100% cotton sheets, you can't beat the price. According to a reviewer: "These sheets are so buttery soft. They don’t feel cold to the touch. If you have cold feet they will warm up quicker under these sheets, but they don’t sleep hot either. They are deep pocket. Washed & dried great! For the price, these are amazing sheets.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king (deep pocket options available)

Available colors and patterns: 42

2 The Best Budget Pick Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheets Amazon $20 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.6 stars, 327,000+ reviews

4.6 stars, 327,000+ reviews Material: 100% Microfiber

100% Microfiber Attributes: Soft, budget-friendly, range of colors and styles What to know: When you're on a budget, but still need a quality set of sheets, it doesn't get much better (or more affordable) than this microfiber sheet set that boasts more than 320,000 reviews(!) and an overall 4.6-star rating. According to reviewers, their magic is that they're soft, lightweight, and warm enough in winter and cool enough in summer. They may be prone to pilling (reviewers recommend washing in cool water to prevent this), and a little less breathable, but they come in a wide range of styles that are hard to resist, like navy pinstripes, damask, and frosted lavender. According to a reviewer: “These sheets are soft & comfortable to sleep on, and they're stretchy around the entire base, which makes them stay on the mattress very well. Definitely worth the money.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors and patterns: 44

3 The Most Eco-Friendly Sheets Bedsure Bamboo Sheets Amazon $45 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.5 stars, 37,000+ reviews

4.5 stars, 37,000+ reviews Material: 100% Bamboo viscose fiber

100% Bamboo viscose fiber Attributes: Soft, temperature-regulating, eco-friendly, high ratings What to know: Sheets made from bamboo are an eco-friendly choice, as well as one that provides a naturally soft, breathable, and temperature-regulating fabric that works in warm weather and for hot sleepers. Even cooler than cotton, this set has earned an overall 4.6-star rating after more than 37,000 reviews, with buyers praising their cooling effect and silky-soft feel. According to a reviewer: “This was my first set of bamboo sheets, and they are without a doubt the nicest feeling sheets I've ever used. They are thin and flexible like satin, very smooth and silky, and nice and cool when you get in them. They drape so smoothly - almost like a liquid.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 12

4 The Best Cotton Sheets Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Amazon $45 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.3 stars, 5,000+ reviews

4.3 stars, 5,000+ reviews Material: 100% Cotton, percale weave

100% Cotton, percale weave Attributes: Crisp, breathable, durable What to know: These 100% cotton percale sheets are crisp and long-lasting. The benefit of cotton percale is that it produces a durable, even weave with minimal pilling — and it’s lightweight, to boot. Several reviewers rave that they have the feel of classic “grandma sheets,” and that they’re great for anyone who prefers sheets that “hover above your body rather than stick.” According to a reviewer: “I'm so glad I finally found a cotton percale sheet set! I love these sheets! They are crisp, light, comfortable. They aren't as "broken in" as my older percale sheets, but I expect them to continue to soften up with time. Yes, they show wrinkles, but just get them out of the dryer quickly and put them on the bed and they're fine.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

Available colors: 10

5 The Best Satin Sheets Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Amazon $28 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.3 stars, 19,000+ reviews

4.3 stars, 19,000+ reviews Material: 100% microfiber, satin weave

100% microfiber, satin weave Attributes: Smooth texture, luxurious feel, affordable What to know: If you want the feel of silk without the high price tag, these satin sheets are a great alternative. While the synthetic material won’t be quite as temperature-regulating as silk (they’ll trap a little more heat — not a bad thing in cooler weather), they do offer a similarly smooth texture and will be durable enough to stand up to frequent machine washing and drying. According to a reviewer: “My wife and I love these sheets so much we are planning to buy 3 or 4 more sets in different colors, the price is out of this world cheap for the quality of the product, and yes we have washed them at least three times since using the first time and they have not lost their softness or silky smoothness.” Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 16

6 The Best Flannel Set Bare Home Flannel Sheets Amazon $40 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.6 stars, 12,000+ reviews

4.6 stars, 12,000+ reviews Material: Turkish cotton, double-brushed flannel

Turkish cotton, double-brushed flannel Attributes: Cozy feel, lightweight, warm, good for cold sleepers What to know: It should be no surprise that our top pick from flannel sheets comes from a brand based out of Minnesota (who knows the cold better than Minnesotans?). These Turkish-cotton flannel sheets are double-brushed for extra softness and an ultra-cozy feel. Plus, they’re made with non-toxic dyes and chemicals and are gentle on sensitive skin. According to a reviewer: “This is my third set of these sheets, for three beds, in three sizes, three colors. They are so soft and cozy. Nice heavyweight, not flimsy like a lot of flannel sheets.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king, split king, split California king

Available colors and patterns: 27

7 The Best Fleece Sheets Bare Home Fleece Sheets Amazon $47 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.7 stars, 7,000+ reviews

4.7 stars, 7,000+ reviews Material: Fleece

Fleece Attributes: Plush, warm, soft, hypoallergenic, high ratings What to know: Imagine surrounding yourself with a literal cloud of plush material as you sleep. Well, you can with these super soft and warm velvety plush sheets. This is another cozy set from the brand Bare (a small business based in Minnesota), and it’s a great option for anyone that wants a warm set of sheets but is allergic to flannel or wool. The fitted sheet stretches up to 17 inches, and — though they may look like a mystery to care for — they can be thrown right into the washing machine and dryer. According to a reviewer: “These are fantastic. They are soft, very comfortable and warm in this very cold winter season. I have washed them twice and they came out of the dryer perfect!” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king. split king

Available colors: 8

8 The Best Jersey-Knit Sheets Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Sheets Amazon $40 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.7 stars, 22,000+ reviews

4.7 stars, 22,000+ reviews Material: 100% cotton, jersey knit

100% cotton, jersey knit Attributes: Soft, stretchy, similar to T-shirt material, highly rated What to know: If you want your bedding to feel like your favorite well-worn T-shirt, you can’t go wrong with these cotton jersey sheets that have earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews. Made from soft combed cotton, they strike the perfect balance between cool, breathable, and cozy, which might just make it a little more difficult to get out of bed in the morning. Plus, the heathered designs offer a casual aesthetic that doesn’t feel at all fussy. According to a reviewer: “Completely in love with these sheets!! Exactly what I was hoping for. Super soft and snuggly without being too hot. I feel like I’m being wrapped in a super soft stretchy oversized tshirt.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, crib

Available colors: 11

9 A Fun Printed Sheet Set California Design Cotton Sheets Amazon $47 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.6 stars, 53,000+ reviews

4.6 stars, 53,000+ reviews Material: 100% cotton, sateen weave

100% cotton, sateen weave Attributes: Fun styles, breathable, silky smooth, mid-weight but designed to keep you cool What to know: This fun printed sheet set is made of 100% cotton in a sateen weave. The sateen weave gives these sheets a sheen and means they should be slightly softer than percale or plain-woven sheets. According to the manufacturer, these are mid-weight sheets but they are designed to regulate your temperature and keep you cool. And because the sheets are deep pocket (up to 16 inches), you can easily fit them over any mattress topper or thick mattress. Plus, the set comes in a bunch of fun prints and solid colors, from paisley to leopard print to the rainbow stripes pictured here. According to a reviewer: “I finally found a winner! I’m super picky about sheets and I’ve tried multiple times to find something comparable to that fresh cold crisp feeling I get when climbing into a hotel bed. This is them! Super high quality.” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Available colors and patterns: 31

10 The Best High Thread Count Sheets True Luxury 1,000 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets Amazon $77 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.1 stars, 29,000+ reviews

4.1 stars, 29,000+ reviews Material: 100% Egyptian cotton, sateen weave

100% Egyptian cotton, sateen weave Attributes: Soft, smooth, durable, breathable, dense weave What to know: Sheets with a higher thread count are made with fine, thin threads that result in a smoother texture and upgraded durability, which means they won’t just feel good on your skin, but they’ll last for years, too. For an even silkier feel, these Egyptian cotton sheets are made with luxurious long-staple cotton. Like the other cotton options on the list, they’ll be breathable to keep you comfortable through every season, but keep in mind the dense thread count means they won’t be quite as lightweight. According to a reviewer: “These are the most incredible sheets I have ever slept on. Extremely soft, luxurious feel on the skin, and the color matches perfectly with my comforter set, so win win [...] Cannot recommend these sheets enough!!!” Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Available colors and patterns: 26

11 The Best Linen Sheets For Hot Sleepers Simple&Opulence Pure Linen Sheets Amazon $131 See On Amazon Amazon rating: 4.4 stars, 400+ reviews

4.4 stars, 400+ reviews Material: 100% Belgian linen

100% Belgian linen Attributes: Cooling, durable, gets softer with washing What to know: Crafted from 100% natural Belgian linen, these fresh and lightweight linen sheets hold up in the hottest temperatures and always feel cool and dry on your skin. The natural material is a luxurious, upmarket alternative to cotton and microfiber sheets, and this set is available in understated, stonewashed shades. The best part? They just get softer with each wash. According to a reviewer: “These sheets are so wonderful. In the winter they keep you warm and in the summer cool. The more you wash them the softer they become.” Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

Available colors and patterns: 6