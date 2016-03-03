While waxing at home may seem like a tricky endeavor, the best at-home waxing kits make it an easy and (relatively) painless process. Your options will run the gamut from all-in-one kits that include warmers and applicators, to simple pre-waxed strips that require minimal effort.

What To Consider

When it comes to the best wax for hair removal at home, you’ll generally come across three basic approaches. Here’s what to know:

Pre-waxed strips: Roach says that soft wax is the best wax for legs, arms, abdomen, and back. For ease of use, all the soft wax options on this list come in the form of pre-waxed strips, which don't require a warmer or microwave — just rub with your hands to heat them up a bit before applying. They're easy for beginners to use, travel-friendly, and a lot less messy than hard wax.

Roach says that soft wax is the best wax for legs, arms, abdomen, and back. For ease of use, all the soft wax options on this list come in the form of pre-waxed strips, which don’t require a warmer or microwave — just rub with your hands to heat them up a bit before applying. They’re easy for beginners to use, travel-friendly, and a lot less messy than hard wax. Sugar wax: This isn’t technically a wax, but a gentle, sensitive skin-friendly solution made up of sugar, lemon, and water. The application is similar to hard wax — heat up, then apply — but cleanup is easier since the formula is water-soluble. That being said, application can be messy, just like hard wax.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any precautions to take when waxing at home? Roach says, “Make sure to test your wax on the interior of your wrist before applying, so you don’t burn your skin [...] An untrained or uneducated home waxer can cause injury to themselves if technique isn’t correct. I always recommend visiting a licensed waxing specialist if you are unsure of how to wax.”

What about prep and skin care between waxings? Roach recommends exfoliating two to three times a week with a salt or sugar scrub to prevent ingrown hairs. (She warns that loofahs may cause infection.) If ingrown hairs continue to be an issue, Roach advises investing in a body lotion with alpha hydroxy acids to "slough dead skin between shower exfoliations."

Last, you’ll also want to make sure hair is the proper length — about 0.25 inch to 0.75 inch — and Roach instructs that you’ll want to apply the wax in the direction of hair growth, and then remove by pulling in the opposite direction.

With all that in mind, here are the best at-home waxing kits that’ll save you big bucks at the salon.

The Expert

Kate Roach is a certified esthetician and skin-care expert for Woodhouse Spa, which has multiple nationwide locations.

Shop The Best At-Home Waxing Kits

In a hurry? Here are the top at-home waxing kits

1. The Fan-Favorite All-In-One Hard Wax Kit

Why it’s great: The warmer has precise temperature settings displayed on an LCD screen, and pre- and post-wax treatments prep and soothe skin.

Boasting more than 11,000 five-star ratings, the Tress Wellness waxing kit is a hit with reviewers who have reported it’s “easy to use” and “simple and effective.” The warmer has a digital temperature display, so you can adjust it to a perfect 130 degrees Fahrenheit, and you’ll get five bags of beads in delicious spa-worthy scents: eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, lemon, and tea trees. You’ll also get a set of one-use applicators, paper rings to keep the warmer clean and free of wax, and pre- and post-wax sprays to prep and soothe skin.

According to a reviewer: “The kit is amazing for the price. It has everything you need to do the job. [...] I was shocked that the process didn’t hurt more, yet almost all hair was gone with one swoop. See my before and after photo. I then used it on my eyebrows and upper lip. I’ve gotten ingrown hairs in the past but not with this kit. It worked great to remove almost all hair in one swoop and no swelling and just some temporary redness. Some wax was left behind but I was able to remove pretty easily.”

2. The Kit With 4 Types Hard Waxes For Different Parts Of The Body

Why it’s great: Four types of wax are formulated for different parts of the body, which helps eliminate any guesswork.

If you’re sticking to a budget, this body waxing kit rings up at a wallet-friendly price. It comes with four bags of hard wax beads that are each uniquely formulated for different parts of the body, including the upper lip, underarms, legs, chest, and bikini area. You’ll also get a temperature-adjustable wax warmer with paper rings to protect the machine from drips, as well as small and large one-use applicators — but note that you won’t receive pre-epilation oil or post-wax gel. Still, if you’re looking for a good kit at a great price, this is a fantastic pick.

According to a reviewer: “Actually this worked great! Melted wax fast. I did do a temp test on my wrist before I plunged in. Not messy. Cooled quickly. Came off easily. I will definitely be ordering more refills! Easy for a newbie clear directions. Just make sure you buy some baby oil.”

3. This Microwaveable Hard Wax Kit (No Warmer Required)

Why it’s great: This microwavable cup means you don’t need to have a warmer on hand, and pre- and post-waxing oil preps and soothes skin.

Since it comes with a convenient microwavable cup, this set is the best hard wax kit if you don’t want to fuss with a warmer. This option by bliss also comes with reusable applicators and a pre- and post-waxing oil that soothes skin with chamomile and rose. One thing to be aware of: Because the wax will inevitably cool down once it’s out of the microwave, you may have to reheat it from time to time to soften it during the application process. This results in a bit more effort than using a warmer that keeps the wax at a steady temperature, but if you don’t mind a little extra work, this is a fantastic space-saving solution.

According to a reviewer: “The most important point is spreading enough of the wax -- the thickness of a banana peel is a great reference, then waiting until it is no longer tacky and voila! I completed my first at home Brazilian and underarm with great success. The underarm was actually trickier logistically but still resulted in smooth hairless skin. Definitely use the pre and post waxing oil.”

4. The Pre-Waxed Strips For Eyebrows

Why it’s great: The small, pre-cut and pre-waxed strips fit any brow shape — no warmer required.

While waxing your own eyebrows at home may seem daunting, it's completely achievable for anyone daring enough to try it out (and willing to put in a little bit of practice). These eyebrow waxing kit comes with strips that are tiny, so they're easy to manage — even when tackling fine hairs. Since they're wax strips, they don’t require any extra equipment — just press and peel off. They’re pre-cut to fit nearly any brow shape, making application a breeze.

According to a reviewer: “The precut shapes make waxing a breeze. I particularly like the shapers for the top of the eyebrow (I don't need to trim or reshape them at all). for the bottom shapers, I find that I need to trim them slightly to properly fit my eyebrow shape, but I would much rather spend a moment doing this than 30 minutes and 30 dollars hauling myself to the salon.”

5. The Pre-Waxed Strips For Legs

Why it’s great: Made with skin-soothing ingredients, these peel-and-go strips are easy to apply to large areas.

If you're looking for the best wax strips for legs, consider this option from Veet that’s infused with skin-nourishing shea butter and açai. Dermatologist-tested, these cold gelwax strips don't require any heating up. Just apply, rub the strips a few times in the direction of hair growth, and remove. You can even use each strip multiple times to waste less and save even more money. This leg waxing kit includes finishing wipes to soothe skin, but keep in mind that this set only includes strips in one size.

According to a reviewer: “I found these and decided to give it a try and I am so pleased. I can wax my legs at home on my own now. The strips are packaged nicely and I can get 2 swipes per strip. They remove the hair cleanly and the after wax wipes help clean up any wax left behind.”

6. The Cream-Based Strips For Facial & Bikini Hair

Why it’s great: The strips feature a cream-based formulation that’s easy on sensitive skin, making this a good pick for delicate spots like the face and bikini area.

Made with all-natural ingredients and arriving in a simple smooth-and-peel format, these wax strips by Parissa are an easy way to remove hair from your face, as well as other delicate areas like the underarms and bikini area. Plus, the cream-based formulation is non-irritating and great for sensitive skin. The one-size strips are made with flexible and biodegradable cellulose, and with a finishing oil included, you have everything you need to finish the job yourself.

According to a reviewer: “I’ve never waxed before, so I was afraid of potential pain. But I was pleasantly surprised when it didn’t hurt too bad! And the pain subsided fairly quickly. The oil it comes with, a little goes a LONG way! It definitely got the wax residue off so easily. I have super sensitive skin, so I was scared of breaking out, like I do with shaving. So far, 24 hours later, so good.”

7. The Roll-On Wax That’s Easy To Apply

Why it’s great: This roller makes for effortless application, and the infusion of moisturizing ingredients helps soothe skin.

For easy, mess-free application, check out this roll-on wax by Nair. Just microwave the tube and apply it to the areas you want to remove hair from. The brand states it’s suitable for the legs and bikini, and reviewers have reported success with both, but you’ll want to avoid using this on your face. The milk and honey formula helps moisturize, and each pack comes with 10 reusable cloth strips.

According to a reviewer: “The roller works well and dispenses the perfect amount of wax so you do not waste any more than is necessary. The bottle is easy to hold and contains a decent amount. I used this formula on my underarms, bikini area, and legs with no issues at all. It rinses off with little effort and the creamy smell is divine. Made my hair removal routine into more of a pampering session.”

8. The Splurge-Worthy Kit That Covers All The Bases

Why it’s great: This impressive kit includes a warmer, two waxes for face and body, and multiple treatments for pre- and post-waxing — giving you full-body results that border on professional.

If you’re ready to commit to an at-home waxing routine — and want to cover various parts of your body — it might be smart to splurge on this all-in-one professional waxing kit. This comprehensive option includes a warmer and two soothing honey-infused hard waxes: one for your body and one for your face. You’ll also get pre-epilation cleanser and powder, a solution to remove stuck-on wax, a post-wax cooling gel and lotion, and a “slow grow” lotion that inhibits hair growth, which means you can wax less often. You’ll also get single-use applicators in three different sizes (since the curves around your bikini area require more finesse than your legs). There's a slight learning curve with the GiGi waxing kit (and the first few times might be a little messy), but fans have reported it’s truly able to handle anything you throw its way.

According to a reviewer: “I'm surprised at how easy and (relatively) painless this kit was. It was super easy to use, the included pre and after care oils were also very good. Even though I had very little visibility, I was able to apply, (hold my breath), and peel to great success. It took me awhile to get the courage to do the areas that are typically the most painful, but I was so encouraged by the results I got it all done.”

9. The Facial Wax Strips Infused With Shea Butter

Why it’s great: These flexible strips contour easily to the face while shea butter soothes and hydrates skin.

To keep skin moisturized and irritation-free, the Nad’s facial wax strips are infused with nourishing shea butter, and they’re perfect for the cheek, chin, middle brow, and upper lip. The strips some in one size, but they’re soft and flexible, thanks to contoured paper-weave technology, so it’s easy to apply them to the contours of your face. You’ll also receive calming post-wax pads to soothe skin.

According to a reviewer: “This is amazing! I will never go back to professional face waxing again. So easy to use and gentle. No red marks or bumps. Follow the instructions for perfect results. A true winner!”

10. The Sugar Wax That’s Gentle On Sensitive Skin

Why it’s great: This gentle, microwavable formulation is easy on sensitive skin and suitable for use on both the body and face.

Sugar wax isn’t technically wax — instead it’s made with variations of sugar, lemon, and hot water (this one is formulated with fructose, water, and citric acid, for example), but it’s still an effective way to remove hair. The best part? It’s gentle, which makes it a good pick for sensitive skin. Made with USDA-organic sugar and soothing chamomile, the Parissa sugar wax comes with wooden applicators and reusable washed cotton strips. Just apply as you would any other wax in the direction of hair growth, then place a strip over the sugar, and remove counter to hair growth. It’s suitable for both the face and body, and since it doesn’t remove the outer layer of skin, you can reapply if you miss a few hairs the first time. The jar is microwaveable (you do have to warm up the formula), but it may take some experimentation to get it to the right consistency.

According to a reviewer: “This wax is pretty great. A lot more gentle than other waxing kits I’ve brought. It’s a little messy to use but easy to clean up and does a great job pulling the hair from the root for longer lasting results! Highly recommend.”

11. A Microwavable Kit For Brazilians

Why it’s great: Ergonomically designed spatulas streamline application, while detailed instructions and illustrations map out the process.

Giving yourself a Brazilian can be daunting (to say the least), but this stripless wax kit takes some of the mystery out of the process. The microwavable wax comes accompanied by two spatulas with easy-grip handles that make maneuverability a breeze, as well as wide spreading surfaces that speed up application time — helpful, since you’ll want to apply the wax while it’s at the ideal consistency. The pre-epilation oil ensures the wax only grips your hair — not the skin — and detailed instructions and illustrations guide you along the way.

According to a reviewer: “This is the third time I'd done waxing and the first for Brazilian. This kit is very user friendly and awesomely effective. If you follow the instructions and use the oil, there will be little pain and very little redness. [...] This product is as gentle as can be - the pre--wax oil I think is essential...”

12. The Wax Strips In 3 Sizes For The Face, Bikini & Legs

Why it’s great: These pre-waxed strips come in multiple sizes for various parts of the body, and jojoba oil moisturizes skin.

A versatile choice, the Nopunzel kit includes pre-waxed strips in three different sizes that are designed for use on face, bikini, underarms, and legs. The paper strips are soft and flexible, so they’re easy to wrap around curves, and the addition of jojoba oil adds hydration. There’s no warmer or microwave required — just rub the strips with your hands to heat them up before applying.

According to a reviewer: “I have used these wax strips before and I reordered them because they are easy to use and work the first time. I use them on my eyebrows, upper lip and even legs and bikini area. I rub the wax really well then pull once and the hair is gone. Using the strips is fast and easy.”

13. The Nose Hair-Waxing Kit

Why it’s great: The microwavable wax comes with nose-specific applicators, so you don’t remove too much hair from the insides of your nostrils.

If you’re looking for something specifically designed to remove nose hairs, this hard wax kit from Charmonic is a great pick that’s earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews. Just place the wax beads in one of the mini paper cups, then stick in the microwave. When it’s at the proper temperature, use one of the 10 specially designed applicators to apply the wax to the edges of the insides of your nostrils. (The applicators are designed with stoppers that keep you from reaching too far into the nostrils — after all, the goal is only to remove the hair that is poking out, and no more.) Then, simply remove the applicator to pull out the hairs. Reviewers have written it’s “surprisingly painless” and “easy peasy.”

According to a reviewer: “I’ve always plucked my nose hairs with tweezers and most of them are in super sensitive areas. [...] This is far superior than pulling out individual hairs. Follow the instructions and the pain is so minimal you will wonder why you didn’t do it this way versus plucking. There might be a few hairs left over but just pluck those right after the wax.”