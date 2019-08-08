For those who prefer to remove their body hair, opting to wax leaves behind a smoother, longer-lasting result than shaving; and when done at home, it can be significantly more cost-efficient than visiting the spa. The best at-home wax warmers are essential to the process. They typically feature adjustable heat settings, can melt wax within minutes, are easy to clean, and have safety features like a vented cover and auto shut-off mode.

When shopping for an at-home wax warmer, you're going to want to find one that melts wax quickly then holds it at a steady temperature. This ensures that your wax melts evenly so that it applies smoothly, and can also help prevent accidental burns.

You may also want to purchase one that offers an easy-to-read — perhaps even digital — temperature control display. This way, you can see at a glance when the wax is ready and personalize your at-home waxing experience. It may also be helpful to buy a unit with a clear lid so that you can see the wax as it melts inside. Finally, note whether or not the warmer is equipped to melt different types of wax, especially if you have a particular preference. Most units work best with hard wax beads, but others can work with both hard and soft wax.

Also consider whether you’re looking for an all-in-one waxing kit, which comes with everything you need for DIY hair removal, or a standalone wax warmer. You’ll find both types of options on this list. Either way, be sure to closely follow the directions included with your wax warmer for the best and safest results.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop four of the best at-home wax warmers on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best At-Home Wax Warmer Bella Verde Wax Warmer for Hair Removal Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a standalone wax warmer, this Bella Verde model is an amazing option. It features a digital touch-screen panel with an LED temperature display, and the adjustable temperature ranges between 86 and 257 degrees Fahrenheit — that way, you can modulate the temperature according to the type of wax you’re using, the body part you’re addressing, and your overall skin sensitivity to prevent accidental burns. The translucent lid allows you to see inside the melting wax inside the pot, and it’s outfitted with a vent to avoid overheating. Plus, the interior pot is removable and has a non-stick coating, so it’s easy to clean. Another standout feature? It can accommodate beads and canned wax; and though the instructions say that it heats up in 30 minutes, one reviewer noted that it fully melted their wax within 10 minutes. According to one reviewer: “Love that this warmer is digital, and makes it easy to get it to the right temperature without the wax becoming cold and hard again like many other wax warmers. This also has an easy to clean pot to put the wax in, which I like as it can be hard to scrape the dried wax off after and the cleaning is the biggest aspect of this that can go wrong real fast. Would highly recommend this wax warmer, well worth the money and its a bargain if you ask me!”

2 The Best Compact At-Home Wax Warmer GiGi Space Saver Wax Warmer Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have limited counter or storage space, or if you’re looking for a simpler model than the Bella Verde, give the GiGi mini wax warmer a try. It measures 6-by-4 inches and feels lightweight and portable, so you can easily tuck it away when not in use. The interior is made of stainless steel that’s easy to wipe down. On the downside, the temperature isn’t adjustable — it only has an on/off switch and an indicator light — and it doesn’t come with a lid. That said, reviewers confirm that it’s able to evenly and efficiently melt all kinds of wax (one reviewer wrote that it melted their wax in just five minutes) and maintain its optimal temperature for at least half an hour. Since it’s so simple and easy to use, it’s also a great choice for at-home waxing beginners. According to one reviewer: “The size and ability of this warmer is perfect. I love the honeycomb shape. It fits in an odd spot in my drawer, which I appreciate! It warms the wax to a comfortable temperature and is effective. No strange smells. Great price for the quality. Very happy I purchased it.”

3 The Best All-In-One At-Home Wax Warmer & Waxing Kit KoluaWax Waxing Kit Amazon $43 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star average rating out of over 12,790 ratings overall, the KoluaWax Waxing Kit is the most popular all-in-one waxing kit on Amazon. And it’s not hard to see why — it comes with everything you need for a successful at-home waxing session, and then some. The warmer has an LED display, an adjustable heat knob, and a clear, vented cover. In addition, the order includes four packages of the brand’s cult-favorite hard wax beads: one packet for bikini area, one for brows and face, and two for allover use. You’ll also get a silicone mixing bowl, 10 wax applicators, a handbook, and one bottle each of a hair-softening pre-wax oil and a soothing and hydrating post-wax oil. Everything rings up at just under $45, so it’s a great value, to boot. According to one reviewer: “This was the best deal to me so I went for it! [...] The packaging it came in is very cute and it's a great little warmer. It turns on and off to keep the wax at your desired temperature [...] And even when I've applied the wax too hot, it does not burn which certainly eases some of the nerves of waxing yourself. I still have a lot of learning to do but I'm happy that I chose Kolua. So far I really love the warmer and the wax!”

4 The Best Less Expensive At-Home Waxing Kit Bella Verde Hard Wax Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Here’s another at-home waxing kit worth your consideration. The Bella Verde Hard Wax Kit is also very highly rated — it boasts a 4.3-star average out of close to 12,000 overall ratings — and at $37 on Amazon, it’s slightly less expensive than the KoluaWax kit. The included warmer doesn’t have an LED temperature display, though the knob is adjustable and marked with temperatures ranging from 160 degrees to 240 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, the order comes with 20 applicator sticks, a bottle of pre-waxing spray, a bottle of post-waxing oil, and five packs of scented hard wax beads that can be used anywhere on your face and body. According to one reviewer: “This waxing kit is a MUST HAVE! It is super easy to use and most important of all, super effective. Literally removes all hair with roots and leaves shiny and soft skin. Comes with everything shown in the picture for a super affordable price, I really think it is worth the investment, especially because of how much each visit to waxing salon costs. Give it a try, and I promise you that you will not regret!”