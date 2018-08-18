When it comes to shopping for litter boxes, there's one thing that virtually all cat owners can agree on: It better be good at keeping odors away. Thankfully, the best cat litter boxes for odor control are made of odor-absorbing materials, have enclosed designs that keep odors from escaping, or are self-cleaning to ensure smells never enter your space.

The truth is, certain highly-rated litter boxes — especially those that are covered — can be better about containing smells because of a carbon filter. Automatic litter boxes can also be better at odor reduction but tend to be pricier. Litter boxes serve an important function for pet cats, obviously, but for owners, they're a crucial way to contain messes and keep smells from wafting throughout the entire house. While a completely odorless litter box may be the dream, keep in mind your budget as well. There's a litter box for every budget on this list.

In addition to choosing a good litter box, there are plenty of other things you can try out to eliminate cat smells, like cleaning your cat's box every day, using a litter deodorizer, and keeping your box in a well-ventilated area. Plus, it always helps to start with a great odor-reducing litter.

In a hurry? These are the best cat litter boxes for odor control.

1. The Best Overall: Catit Hooded Cat Litter Pan Kit

2. The Best Top Entry: Modkat Litter Box

3. The Best Disposable: Kitty's Wonderbox Disposable Litter Box

4. The Best Budget Self-Cleaning: Omega Paw Self-Cleaning Litter Box

5. The Best Automatic Self Cleaning: PetSafe Self-Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box

If you're eager to find the best option for trapping and containing smells, scroll on. Whether you're looking for a disposable box or a self-cleaning version that does all the work for you, you'll be sure to find the right one, below.

1 The Best Overall Pick: Catit Hooded Cat Litter Pan Kit Catit Hooded Cat Litter Pan Kit Amazon $62 See On Amazon While the Catit Hooded Cat Litter Pan isn't a good option if you're short on space, it's the all-around best for pet parents looking for something that can make short work of stinky odors and gives cats plenty of room to do their business in peace. It's equipped with a large hood, which lifts up quickly and easily for cleaning, plus a carbon filter that removes odors as cats use it repeatedly throughout the day. At 15 inches wide and 22 inches long, it's especially great for multi-cat households or bigger cats. This box gets tons of love from Amazon reviewers, who love its size, cost, durability, and functionality: "There are times when we're so busy we forget to scoop poor kitty's littler for up to a week and STILL NO STINK! This thing is great for keeping down the odor!

2 The Best Top-Entry Litter Box Modkat Top-Entry Litter Box Amazon $90 See On Amazon This top-entry litter box from Modkat is a great option if you're trying to minimize messes and reduce odors. Since cats have to get out of it vertically, more litter is dropped back into the box and not on your floors, saving you a lot of tidying up time. Other smart design features also go the distance to make cleaning up less of a job for you like a locking swivel lid, which will also help keep litter in the box instead of scattered on your floors. While it's a pricier pick, it's won quite the cult following for its innovative features and sleek, modern design, which is a bonus it your litter box is pretty visible. One reviewer raved: "We have a modern home, and this not only looks great, but keeps our dogs from getting into the litter box. Have had it for several weeks now, and still no odors." To use this, you'll likely want to grab reusable liners from Modkat, since they're tailored to fit it directly and also last for up to three months at a time.

3 The Best Disposable Litter Box Kitty's Wonderbox Disposable Litter Box (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You're probably thinking that these cheap disposable litter boxes would be terrible at containing odors. After all, it's so open and exposed, right? Except the thing is, it's a total game-changer when it comes reducing and preventing odors from forming because of the added baking soda, which provides extra protection against tough litter- and ammonia-related smells. It's made of recycled paper that doesn't shred or leak (and designed to be landfill-safe), which helps counteract the disposable nature of it. Reviewers say that each box is good for about a month at a time and they come in packs of three. Compatible with all types of litter, these are also a great pick for liners or for trips. According to one fan, "Helps keep the ammonia odors down in between changes. With occasional scooping it (u)sually controls the odors for 2 to 3 weeks with my two cats before I replace it."

4 The Best Budget Self-Cleaning Litter Box Omega Paw Self-Cleaning Litter Box Amazon $39 See On Amazon There's a lot to love about this self-cleaning litter box from Omega Paw. One of the biggest reasons? It scoops itself. Just tilt the box and say goodbye to soiled litter — it's that easy. It comes equipped with a grill inside that separates waste and deposits it into a pull-out tray. While it doesn't have the ridiculous convenience of a fully automatic litter box, it's significantly cheaper and definitely a great mid-way point in terms of price if you're looking to up your litter box game without dishing out a fortune in the process. Amazon reviewers also say that it helps to conserve litter and reduce odor saturation into the air, in part because of its unique self-cleaning method. "This awesome litter box is so easy to clean, the design seems to also help contain odors. My cats really like using the Omega Paw litter box compared to standard litter boxes. Not to mention that the design of the box keeps the litter inside the box when they are scratching away in the litter," one reviewer raved.